Grass fire burns down abandoned building in Ark City

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — On Saturday morning, the Arkansas City Fire Department responded to a grass fire near Chestnut and Lord Lane.

According to the Arkansas City FD, firefighters found an abandoned structure that had burned to the ground and was smoldering from the fire.

Hot spots were put out, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

