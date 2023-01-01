Read full article on original website
An Office Worker Who Makes $130,000 Per Year Complains That He Is Paid to Do Nothing
An Irish finance manager for the national train network says he is paid over $130,000 a year to do nothing but eat lunch and read newspapers. Dermot Alastair Mills, an employee at Irish Rail, claims he is being discriminated against since he gets paid for doing basically nothing. The finance manager alleges that after blowing the whistle on the company's bookkeeping in 2014, he was gradually freed of nearly all of his tasks and now spends most of his days eating lunch and reading newspapers. Nevertheless, he continues to collect a steady monthly income despite everything that is going on.
rapaport.com
Press Release: Diamond Prices End Year with Decline
RAPAPORT PRESS RELEASE, January 3, 2023, Las Vegas…. Diamond markets were quiet toward the end of December as wholesalers took vacation between Christmas and New Year. Major dealers were satisfied with the holiday season but remained cautious about their short-term prospects. Polished prices continued to decline in most categories....
Amazon cutting 17,000 jobs — 7,000 more than planned: report
Amazon is planning to lay off more than 17,000 workers, 7,000 more than initially expected, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. The e-commerce giant, helmed by CEO Andy Jassy, in November began laying off staff in its devices division, with the source telling Reuters at the time the company was targeting 10,000 job cuts. Some of the additional layoffs are from Amazon’s corporate ranks, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Salesforce said Wednesday it plans to cut jobs by 10% as technology companies from Meta Platforms to Microsoft slash thousands of jobs in preparation for a recession
Goodyear pensions delayed; company 'working urgently' with third party to make payments
Pensioners who did not receive their monthly benefits are being told by the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. that the firm is working on getting them their payments, although the responsibility is in the hands of a third party. Doug Grassian, Goodyear's director of global external and digital communications, said...
Supply chain woes caused US auto sales to fall 8% last year
Vehicle supplies on dealer lots are growing, albeit slowly, and automakers expect at least a small easing in prices this year.
rapaport.com
Rough Prices Drop at BlueRock
BlueRock Diamonds saw a decrease in prices but an increase in production at its Kareevlei mine in South Africa during the fourth quarter, it said in a recent trading update. The higher output offset the lower rough prices, though mining grades also declined, the company reported December 15. At a tender in November, the miner sold a 10.19-carat diamond for $101,947, an 8.77-carat stone for $68,000, and an 8.59-carat rough for $85,000. Management plans to provide an update on full-year production during the first quarter of 2023.
rapaport.com
Israel’s Polished Exports See Fifth Decline in Six Months
Israel’s diamond shipments slumped in December as local and global markets continued to face geopolitical and economic pressures. Polished exports fell 39% year on year to $160.6 million for the month, after deducting returns of unsold items, the country’s Ministry of Economy and Industry reported Tuesday. Export volume fell 19% to 80,661 carats, with the average price slipping 24% to $1,991 per carat.
rapaport.com
Hong Kong Retail Sales Suffer Downturn in November
Sales of hard luxury slipped in November, witnessing their first decline since March amid an uncertain consumer market. Revenue from jewelry, watches, clocks and valuable gifts decreased 8% year on year to HKD 2.91 billion ($372.2 million) for the month, the municipality’s Census and Statistics Department reported Wednesday. The drop followed eight consecutive months of increases, including a 14% jump in October, when the Hong Kong government released new retail vouchers.
rapaport.com
Botswana Diamonds Looking to Enter Zimbabwe
Botswana Diamonds is in talks to begin exploration work in Zimbabwe after a previous project in the country failed to materialize, management said last month. “Zimbabwe has excellent potential to be a significant diamond producer,” chairman John Teeling commented December 8 in the company’s annual results announcement. While a joint venture with UK-based Vast Resources “came to nothing,” the company is “now actively involved in discussions on a possible entry,” Teeling added. “Whether this happens or not will depend on the ground offered and on the joint-venture terms.”
