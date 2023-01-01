Read full article on original website
Related
Showers, mild temperatures for Tuesday; chance for rain to change over to sleet Friday
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Alex Calamia says temperatures will be above average for most the week before rain and possible snow for Friday.
MyStateline.com
Heavy rain, few rumbles of thunder possible tonight
We have remained a bit cool today, with temperatures in the low 40s for many of us. But if we look to the South and West, we see some of the warmer air that will be inching closer overnight tonight with our next weather system. Tonight, rain moves through as temperatures fall only a few degrees into the mid 30s. That rain could be heavy rain at times, and we could even hear a few rumbles of thunder.
First Alert Weather: Rain moves in Tuesday morning
Today is a cloudy, dreary day with light to moderate showers moving through at times. The steadiest of the rain will be from mid-morning into the early afternoon, and especially north of the city. While some brief downpours are possible, it's a mainly light to moderate nuisance rain. No flooding concerns or widespread issues expected, just have the umbrella ready. By late afternoon, the steadiest rain exits with just some spotty showers/drizzle around by the PM commute time. The mild temps continue, topping out in the mid 50s late in the day.Spotty showers/drizzle continue tonight, along with some fog in spots. Temps stay steady in the 50s, and actually rise some overnight. As for tomorrow, it's a similar story with more scattered showers, mainly into the PM hours. Temps will approach record territory with highs in the low to mid 60s. We're forecasting a high of 64 right now in the city; the daily record is 66.Looking ahead, temps return closer to normal to finish the week, back into the 40s by Friday. There could be some showers around at times (stay tuned), but we should also get some brighter skies in there as well.
News 12
WEATHER TO WATCH: Wintry mix, slushy snow Sunday could accumulate to 1-3 inches
NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight will be mostly clear and cold with lows in the 20s. Saturday will start with early sunshine, but clouds roll in during the day. NEXT: Sunday looks cloudy with some light rain and a light wintry mix developing in...
There's a good chance for at least 6 inches of snow in winter storm Thursday to Friday
A round of light snow Wednesday night will serve as a precursor to a much larger and more dangerous storm that's expected to hit southeast Wisconsin hardest Thursday night into Friday night. There is still some uncertainty over how the storm will develop, but there is a good probability for at least 6 inches of snow for southeast Wisconsin, said JJ Wood, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Sullivan. ...
iheart.com
Heavy Snow, Freezing Rains And Tornadoes Expected To Hit Parts Of US
Another major winter storm is expected to hit several parts of the United States, which could develop into tornadoes in certain regions, NBC News reports. Heavy snowfall, sleet and freezing rain, is expected to hit the Central High Plains as the winter storm continues to move northeast into the Great Lakes by Tuesday (January 2), according to the National Weather Service.
New storm to bring heavy rain and snow to the West
A new storm system will bring heavy rain and snow to the West in the coming days. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the forecast.
WDTN
Light Snow Moves In, Warmer Temperatures
A few clouds Christmas morning gave way to sunshine and temperatures in the mid-teens. Clouds are increasing overnight that will set the stage for light snow developing Monday morning. Expect generally an inch or less, with up to two inches of accumulation, as a weak, clipper system swings by. During the event and afterwards, temperatures will be chilly in the 20s and 30s Monday and Tuesday.
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Much colder air on the way
RADAR CHECK: Showers are over the northern third of Alabama this morning, otherwise the sky is mostly cloudy with temperatures generally in the 60s at sunrise. Look for more clouds than sun today with a few showers around, especially over the northern half of the state. Nothing too heavy or widespread and the high will be in the low 70s for most locations. The average high for December 9 at Birmingham is 58.
WLBT
First Alert Forecast: few showers, warm & breezy Thursday; stormy periods Friday
THURSDAY: Expect variably to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 60s and 70s. Occasional showers will push northward along the south winds. Highest chance will tend to be west of I-55. We’ll trend mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the 50s to near 60 with a relative lull in activity. We’ll watch toward the west nearing sunrise as our next system approaches.
The Weather Channel
Winter Storm Hudson Spreading Snow, Ice And Strong Winds Into Plains, Midwest
A winter storm is spreading snow into the Plains and Midwest. Heavy snow and possibly damaging ice will accompany the storm. Strong winds will cause blowing snow and low visibility, contributing to dangerous travel. A winter storm is tracking across the Plains and upper Midwest where it will continue to...
wtaj.com
The mild weather pattern will continue, but it won’t be quite as warm for the next couple of days
There are going to be two disturbances that will be moving along a slow-moving front on our New Year’s Eve Day and will bring us some rounds of rain. The first round of rain will move through Saturday morning into early afternoon. There likely will be a lull before another round of rain moves in from the afternoon into Saturday night. Neither of these periods of rain look like they will be heavy. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 40s to near 50.
Comments / 0