ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

Major fire in Paterson apartment building injures 1 firefighter, displaces 42 people

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Uh0sN_0k0NsCOX00

A large fire inside a Paterson apartment complex injured one firefighter and left 42 people displaced.

Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh tells News 12 New Jersey that a firefighter was hurt during the call, but the extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

The American Red Cross says that the 42 residents are from nine families. The organization is helping them find shelter.

The fire started on the 200 block of Harrison Street Fire Sunday morning. Fire officials say that it was a challenge for the crews.

“The companies were making an aggressive attack, but they were pushed back by the large amount of fire,” says Deputy Chief Jesson Macones. “They weren’t able to get any further, so they switched to a defensive attack.”

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Body Found By Demolition Crew In Jersey City Home

A demolition crew found a body on the second floor of a Jersey City home under construction last week, officials confirmed.The man's body was found around 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, at the home under construction on 10 Irving St., city spokesperson Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.The house ha…
JERSEY CITY, NJ
News 12

Kiryas Joel firefighters seen saving man in daring car fire rescue

A man was rescued from a burning car Tuesday by Kiryas Joel firefighters after suffering a medical emergency and crashing into a concrete barrier. Frightened onlookers along Meron Drive can be heard screaming when the car bursts into flames as first responders begin to arrive. A community source tells News...
KIRYAS JOEL, NY
Daily Voice

Two Newark Officers Stabbed During Domestic Violence Call

A pair of Newark police officers were hospitalized Thursday, Jan. 5 after being stabbed by a man while responding to a domestic violence incident, authorities said. The unidentified officers were called to a home on the 600 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive around 4:45 p.m., when a suspect stabbed the officers, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Repeat Offender Grabs, Gropes Elderly Woman In Broad Daylight: Ridgefield Park PD

An elderly woman became the latest target of a repeat offender who was previously arrested – and quickly released – for groping strangers, Ridgefield Park police said. Michael Hernandez, 23, rushed the victim from behind in broad daylight as she walked on Roosevelt Avenue between Hazelton Street and Highland Place around 3 p.m. Dec. 29, Police Lt. Art Jensen said.
RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ
Shore News Network

15-year-old reported missing in Union City

UNION CITY, NJ – A 15-year-old girl has been reported missing in Union City. 15 year old Aleysha Khargie has been missing from the area of 40th Street. Aleysha was last seen wearing a light colored jacket, dark pants, and a green floral print rolling luggage in hand. Whereabouts are unknown at this time. Police urge anyone with any information to contact the Union City Police Department at 201-348-5790 The post 15-year-old reported missing in Union City appeared first on Shore News Network.
UNION CITY, NJ
PIX11

Baby girl found safe; dad in custody: NJ officials

VINELAND, N.J. (PIX11) — Authorities have found a 7-month-old girl who was last seen with her father in New Jersey on Wednesday, canceling an Amber Alert that was issued Thursday morning, officials said. “The child has been safely located,” according to a tweet from Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office. The father, Ramon Rivera, 22, was taken […]
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
News 12

News 12

130K+
Followers
44K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy