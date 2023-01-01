Major fire in Paterson apartment building injures 1 firefighter, displaces 42 people

A large fire inside a Paterson apartment complex injured one firefighter and left 42 people displaced.

Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh tells News 12 New Jersey that a firefighter was hurt during the call, but the extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

The American Red Cross says that the 42 residents are from nine families. The organization is helping them find shelter.

The fire started on the 200 block of Harrison Street Fire Sunday morning. Fire officials say that it was a challenge for the crews.

“The companies were making an aggressive attack, but they were pushed back by the large amount of fire,” says Deputy Chief Jesson Macones. “They weren’t able to get any further, so they switched to a defensive attack.”

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.