Tampa, FL

Albany Herald

Panthers-Saints Week 18 Odds, Lines and Spread

The Saints bring a three-game winning streak into Week 18 but New Orleans has already been eliminated from the postseason. When reflecting on 2022, their loss to the Buccaneers in Week 13 (17-16 after leading 16-3 with the ball in the fourth quarter) will sting the most.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Albany Herald

Cardinals-49ers Week 18 Odds, Lines and Spread

The 49ers have won nine straight games since their 3-4 start, putting them in position to steal the top seed in the NFC if the Eagles trip up in Week 18 versus the Giants. Brock Purdy has a surprising 5-0 record, while gaining 8.0 yards per pass attempt with strength in his completion rate (67.4).
Albany Herald

Vikings-Bears Week 18 Betting Preview

Heading into Week 18, the Vikings have been eliminated from being the number one seed in the NFC after their loss to Green Bay. However, they can still finish second in their conference with a win and a 49ers loss.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Albany Herald

Browns-Steelers Week 18 Odds, Lines and Spread

The Steelers host the Browns in the regular-season finale and will attempt to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. Pittsburgh needs a win in addition to losses (or ties) by both the Patriots and Dolphins in order to secure the final AFC playoff spot.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Albany Herald

MMQB Week 17: Giants Say Playoffs, Brock Purdy Wins Again

Welcome to Week 17 of the NFL season here at The MMQB. We are trying things a little differently with Albert Breer’s Monday-morning column, publishing items as separate stories throughout the morning. Below are links to everything Albert wrote about Week 17, plus more from our staff.
Albany Herald

Report: Dolphins Signing Veteran QB Glennon

At 8–8, the Dolphins remain in the playoff hunt, but need a win on Sunday against the Jets and a Patriots loss to the Bills to sneak into the field. That is made even more complicated by an injury-riddled quarterback room in Miami.
MIAMI, FL
Albany Herald

Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe feud on air over controversial Damar Hamlin tweet

Skip Bayless spent a third straight day defending his controversial tweet about Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, this time during a tense exchange Wednesday with his Fox Sports talk show co-host Shannon Sharpe. Sharpe, a former NFL player and member of the NFL Hall of Fame, returned to the duo's...

