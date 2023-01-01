ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Two shot on New Year’s Eve in north Wichita

By Samantha Boring
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mt4Zd_0k0Nlbf100

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two people were injured in a shooting in north Wichita on Saturday night, according to law enforcement.

Child hospitalized in accidental shooting in northeast Kansas

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. near the intersection of KeyWest Street and Meridian.

KSN News will provide updates as more information becomes available.

KSN News

