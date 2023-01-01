Read full article on original website
Brian Mason and Notre Dame's Special (Teams) Season
We knew they were good. You knew they were good. And we both knew they were vastly improved over the recent—though it should be noted, decent—past. Brian Mason’s special teams were among the nation’s best in 2022 and most punt teams that faced Notre Dame’s first-year coordinator learned that first hand.
Notre Dame's Receptions-Per-Targets in 2022
Beginning in 2021, the NCAA inserted targets among the pass-catching statistics in game recaps. It added to a glut of numbers we already received after every game. But this was a valuable inclusion as to the effectiveness of pass-catching targets. It doesn’t explain it all. The inaccuracy of quarterbacks is...
In His Own Words: Five-Star QB Dante Moore and Notre Dame
SAN ANTONIO — At one point in his recruitment, there were strong indications that Detroit (Mich.) King five-star quarterback Dante Moore was headed to play for the University of Notre Dame. There was talk of a silent commitment, an incredible visit to South Bend, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and head coach Marcus Freeman securing their top priority at the position, and then all that ended. Moore, a class of 2023 prospect currently at the All-American Bowl, eventually committed to Oregon, but later flipped to UCLA just before National Signing Day. It was a wild recruitment and then left a lot of unanswered questions for Fighting Irish fans.
Notre Dame Women's Basketball Moves Up To No. 4 In Latest AP Poll
The Fighting Irish have their highest national ranking since their 2018-2019 national runner-up season
Notre Dame grad West commits to Fairmont State
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WBOY) – Former Notre Dame point guard Jaidyn West made his college decision official Monday afternoon, announcing his commitment to Fairmont State. The 2022 high school graduate will return to the area to play for the Fighting Falcons after competing at Flight 22 Prep in North Carolina as a postgraduate this season. The […]
$150,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
The ticket matched four out of five numbers for Dec. 31, which were 18-37-44-50-64 with the Powerball of 11.
Amish country is setting for mystery thriller
Love to Read The book “All Good People Here” is set in Amish country just south and a few miles east of South Bend, Indiana— the home of the “Fighting Irish”/Notre Dame. This mystery/suspenseful thriller had me constantly guessing as to “who dunnit”. Just when I thought I knew who had kidnapped January Jacobs, another twist revealed that I was wrong. Author Ashley Flowers tells the story of a…
University president mourns passing of Pope Benedict XVI
University President Fr. John Jenkins mourned the loss of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in a press release Saturday. Pope Benedict died Saturday in Vatican City at the age of 95. “Notre Dame joins the Church and the world in mourning the passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict,” Jenkins said. “At once a luminous scholar and a devoted laborer in the vineyard of the Lord, Pope Benedict gave witness to the complementarity of faith and reason for a world which so often misunderstands both.”
DNR Stocks Coho Salmon And Steelhead Trout Fingerlings In Northwest Indiana streams
Fresh fish alert! Staff from Mixsawbah State Fish Hatchery recently stocked the Little Calumet River, Trail Creek, and Salt Creek with fall fingerling steelhead and coho. The East Branch Little Calumet River received 71,077 winter-run steelhead and 45,142 coho. Trail Creek received 47,575 winter-run steelhead and 48,336 coho, while Salt Creek received 27,523 Skamania steelhead.
1 injured in overnight shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting overnight in South Bend. Police were called around 12:15 a.m. on Monday to the 1500 block of Lincoln Way West. When they arrived, they found one person with injuries that were not life-threatening.
City officials unhappy with downtown South Bend "grocery store" progress
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- A soft opening of a grocery store at 300 E. Lasalle in downtown South Bend has both city officials and residents concerned about the lack of progress. The housing project was started in 2015 by Matthews LLC. Since then, it's received $5 million in funding from the city and has failed to meet two deadlines for a completed grocery store.
Woman killed in Monday night shooting in South Bend
17-year-old hurt in Elkhart shooting
Woman sentenced to home detention, probation for role in Elkhart County barn fires. Sherry Thomas, 33, pleaded guilty last month to one count of arson for a fire on Oct. 1, 2021, that destroyed a barn and two silos at a centennial farm in Syracuse. Updated: 52 minutes ago. Four...
Vehicle crashes into, damages Perkins Restaurant & Bakery
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Workers are cleaning up the mess left behind at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery on State Road 933. According to the police, a driver crashed into the restaurant’s exterior Tuesday evening. The driver cooperated with the police and is not in trouble. No injuries were...
Community rallies behind woman battling constant health issues
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The community is rallying behind a South Bend woman who is battling never-ending health issues. Jennifer Riddle has been a piano and vocal instructor in Michiana for over two decades. She has helped and inspired many people, but now, she needs your help. “I have...
19-year-old facing OWI charges after deadly New Year's Day crash in LaPorte County
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 19-year-old from Michigan is facing numerous OWI charges after a woman was killed and two others were seriously hurt in a crash on New Year’s Day in LaPorte County. According to Indiana State Police, it happened around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday on I-94...
St. Joseph County Public Library offering free winter programs
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking to read more in the new year, or maybe take an online class, the St. Joseph County Public Library is offering it all this winter for free. You can take advantage of after-school STEM programs for your kids, and free crafts.
Pedestrian dies in train crash in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. - A pedestrian died in a train crash near the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Goshen Police Department. At 3:50 p.m., police were called to the area for the incident. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased upon officers' arrival. This is an ongoing investigation...
Woman gets house arrest in northern Indiana barn fires case
ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A woman who pleaded guilty to arson for allegedly helping her boyfriend set fire to several barns in northern Indiana was sentenced Tuesday to eight years on house arrest. An Elkhart County judge gave Sherry Thomas a 10-year sentence, with eight years to be served under house arrest and two years […]
South Bend City Clerk Dawn Jones plans to announce intent to run for re-election
South Bend City Clerk Dawn Jones plans to announces her intent to run for re-election on Wednesday. Jones issued a statement saying she wants to continue contributing to the development of the city and wants to help residents understand the inner workings of municipal government so citizens can become more mentally and emotionally committed to the city’s progress.
