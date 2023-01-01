Read full article on original website
Related
ourdailybears.com
DBR: Wednesday, January 4th, 2022
Last night Baylor women’s basketball earned a HUGE win over #17-ranked Oklahoma, defeating them 81-70! The Bears started off strong and dominated the entire game, breaking Oklahoma’s eight-game win streak and earning their second conference win of the season. This win puts Baylor at the top of Big 12 standings!
ourdailybears.com
Sooner? I Barely Even Know Her
The No. 23 Lady Bears upset the No. 17 Oklahoma Sooners in an offensive battle in Norman. They dominated the first quarter and never looked back. Caitlin Bickle started the game off by taking a charge and followed it up with a three pointer. The Bears took this momentum and ended up going on a 15-0 run led by Bella Fontleroy, who scored four straight buckets. They shared the ball well this quarter, resulting in points from five different players!
ourdailybears.com
DBR: Monday, January 2nd, 2023
The Ferrell Center was painted gold on Saturday as women’s basketball took care of business, beating TCU 64-42 and earning their first conference win of the season! Caitlin Bickle led the team in scoring with 19 points, while Ja’Mee Asberry and Sarah Andrews both scored in double digits.
beltontigerathletics.com
Girls Basketball Game-time Changes Tuesday 1/3/23
The Freshmen basketball game has been cancelled for tonight at Waco University HS. JV game has been moved up to 5:00 pm and Varsity game has been moved up to 6:30 pm.
