The No. 23 Lady Bears upset the No. 17 Oklahoma Sooners in an offensive battle in Norman. They dominated the first quarter and never looked back. Caitlin Bickle started the game off by taking a charge and followed it up with a three pointer. The Bears took this momentum and ended up going on a 15-0 run led by Bella Fontleroy, who scored four straight buckets. They shared the ball well this quarter, resulting in points from five different players!

NORMAN, OK ・ 22 HOURS AGO