Philadelphia, PA

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts arrived for matchup vs. Saints dressed like the Fresh Prince

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Jalen Hurts is an MVP candidate, a Pro Bowler, and headed towards a massive contract extension at some point over the next year.

Even while nursing a shoulder injury, Hurts is still feeling fresh and arrived for the Week 17 matchup against the Saints dressed as the Fresh Prince of Bel Air.

Taking a nod from Lane Johnson and Jason Kelce, Hurts is channeling his inner Will Smith.

Social media reacts to everything and the NFL world was abuzz over Hurts’ pregame fit for Sunday’s matchup at Lincoln Financial Field.

Philadelphia Eagles

Hurts isn’t old enough to be a king, so we’ll just roll with the Prince of Philly for now.

NFL

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

The network knows.

Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

The Real MVP arrived.

Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Jeff Skversky

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NBC Sports Philadelphia

Hurts is the coolest of them all.

Comments / 15

Susan Hilbert
2d ago

I don't care what he was wearing all I can say is he is for surely missed without him there's no eagles....Parsons was right THE EAGLES NEED HURTS.......

Reply
6
 

