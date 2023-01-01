Falcons list inactives: LG Elijah Wilkinson OUT vs. Cardinals

The Atlanta Falcons released their inactives list for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals and left guard Elijah Wilkinson has been ruled out along with five other players.

The Falcons won’t get much sympathy from the Cardinals, who are playing without their top three quarterbacks and star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Starting for Arizona today is journeyman QB David Blough

Check out Atlanta’s full Week 17 inactives list below.

