3 dead and 2 hurt after scaffolding collapse in CharlotteMint MessageCharlotte, NC
From barbershop owner to Airbnb investorBella RoseCharlotte, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ConcordTed RiversConcord, NC
Pizza Peel in Matthews will closeMint MessageMatthews, NC
Missing 18-Year-Old Rock Hill, South Carolina Woman Possible Human Trafficking VictimThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRock Hill, SC
Gary Payton II makes debut, Jerami Grant scores 36 as Trail Blazers breeze to win over Detroit Pistons: At the buzzer
The Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night saw Gary Payton II make his much-anticipated season debut and center Jusuf Nurkic return from illness to partially shore up the team’s depth. And after a rough start against the Detroit Pistons at the Moda Center, the Blazers’ superior talent took over...
Nets' Kyrie Irving thunders home put-back dunk, stuns NBA world
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving had a sick put-back jam during the team's victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night, which shocked his teammates.
Nets' Kyrie Irving reacts to Donovan Mitchell scoring 71 points against the Chicago Bulls
NEW YORK — Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has had his share of high-scoring games in his NBA career. His highest-scoring game of his career was when he dropped 60 points on the Orlando Magic on Mar. 15, 2022 as a member of the Nets. His next highest-scoring game was when he scored 57 points against the San Antonio Spurs on Mar. 12, 2015 as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers. That was a franchise record that stood until Monday when Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell broke it and then some by scoring 71 points on the Chicago Bulls in 145-134 overtime win.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Sacramento Kings: Live updates
The Memphis Grizzlies are bringing in 2023 facing a tough opponent on the second night of a back to back. The Sacramento Kings will be in Memphis for the second time this season on Sunday night. Sacramento (19-15) gave Memphis one of its three losses inside of FedExForum. The Grizzlies...
theScore
Grizzlies beat Kings behind Morant's 35 points
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 35 points, Tyus Jones added 18 and the Memphis Grizzlies broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to beat the Sacramento Kings 118-108 on Sunday night. Dillon Brooks added 15 for Memphis, while Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 14 and...
Yardbarker
Nets' Jacque Vaughn Named NBA Eastern Conference Coach Of The Month
There was no NBA Eastern Conference head coach more deserving of coach of the month for games played in December than Jacque Vaughn. On Tuesday evening, it became official. The Coach of the Month honors mark Vaughn's first of his head coaching career. The Brooklyn Nets head coach has not...
Stars of the Day: Robinson, Figueras lead Middletown to 20-point comeback win
The Middletown High boys basketball team turned its game up a notch in the second half as it rallied from way back to defeat previously undefeated Lincoln. Tim Robinson and Roberto Figueras, Middletown boys basketball Down 20 points early in the third quarter, host Middletown closed the game on a 43-14 run and defeated...
Grizzlies expected to push the pace vs. Hornets
The Memphis Grizzlies like to go fast, and they have backcourt personnel fully capable of doing so. That might be
Yardbarker
Watch: Jacque Vaughn Inspires The Nets While Drawing Up A Play
The Brooklyn Nets are about to take the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, trailing the Boston Celtics by just half a game after the Celtics lost to the Oklahoma Coty Thunder. Their 12-game win streak has catapulted them up the standings and a lot of credit for the same goes to their head coach.
