Nets' Kyrie Irving reacts to Donovan Mitchell scoring 71 points against the Chicago Bulls

NEW YORK — Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has had his share of high-scoring games in his NBA career. His highest-scoring game of his career was when he dropped 60 points on the Orlando Magic on Mar. 15, 2022 as a member of the Nets. His next highest-scoring game was when he scored 57 points against the San Antonio Spurs on Mar. 12, 2015 as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers. That was a franchise record that stood until Monday when Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell broke it and then some by scoring 71 points on the Chicago Bulls in 145-134 overtime win.
Grizzlies beat Kings behind Morant's 35 points

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 35 points, Tyus Jones added 18 and the Memphis Grizzlies broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to beat the Sacramento Kings 118-108 on Sunday night. Dillon Brooks added 15 for Memphis, while Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 14 and...
Nets' Jacque Vaughn Named NBA Eastern Conference Coach Of The Month

There was no NBA Eastern Conference head coach more deserving of coach of the month for games played in December than Jacque Vaughn. On Tuesday evening, it became official. The Coach of the Month honors mark Vaughn's first of his head coaching career. The Brooklyn Nets head coach has not...
Watch: Jacque Vaughn Inspires The Nets While Drawing Up A Play

The Brooklyn Nets are about to take the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, trailing the Boston Celtics by just half a game after the Celtics lost to the Oklahoma Coty Thunder. Their 12-game win streak has catapulted them up the standings and a lot of credit for the same goes to their head coach.
