ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WhatToWatch

Coronation Street fans spot a sinister clue in creepy Mike and Esther's house

By Kerry Barrett
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18hOn3_0k0NaB0s00

Coronation Street viewers are worried for Summer Spellman's safety after spotting a very creepy detail in the background at Mike and Esther's house.

Could the misguided teenager be in danger?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1znBet_0k0NaB0s00

Is Summer in over her head? (Image credit: ITV)

Summer's involvement with Mike and Esther has been ringing alarm bells for weeks. First, there was the whole thing about buying Summer's baby idea. Though, let's be honest, Summer hardly covered herself in glory with that decision.

Then when Summer finally fessed up to taking Mike and Esther's money, and not bothering to tell them that she'd lost the baby, things got even darker.

She ended up breaking up with boyfriend Aaron, and taking herself off to spend a few nights in a hostel.

Talk about drama!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08I5j7_0k0NaB0s00

Summer is not making good choices (Image credit: ITV)

Eventually, Summer went to Esther and Mike's house to give them her wages, as the first part of repaying her debt.

At first, the strange pair were annoyed to see her, but Esther soon softened, and invited Summer in.

For a while it looked like Summer was going to work off her debt helping round the house.

Creepy enough.

But then Mike and Esther somehow managed to convince the troubled teen she could pay her debt by being their surrogate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08TsCc_0k0NaB0s00

Sharp-eyed viewers spotted a worrying clue in the background of scenes in Mike and Esther's kitchen (Image credit: ITV)

As 2023, dawned, Summer had agreed to be the creepy couple's surrogate, and had gone back home to dad Billy.

She even welcomed in the new year by locking lips with Aaron.

Aww. Everything's worked out perfectly.

Or has it?

Though Mike and Esther have been super nice so far - so nice, in fact, that it makes everyone a little uncomfortable - fans are predicting a dark side to the pair.

The sharp-eyed Corrie viewers spotted a sinister detail when Summer was hanging out in Esther and Mike's kitchen.

Dents in the fridge.

Mike and Esther's fridge is covered in dents! (Image credit: ITV)

The viewers reckon the bashed fridge proves someone in the house - maybe Mike, perhaps Esther - has a temper, and they've been punching the fridge in a rage.

See more
See more See more

In fact, the Corrie viewers are speculating wildly about Mike and Esther's sinister intentions towards poor Summer.

Someone even suggested they have "people locked up in the basement"!

While another fan mused that Mike and Esther's house was a "mini-Gilead". Gilead is the name of the sinister republic in The Handmaid's Tale , which forces women to give birth to babies for infertile couples.

See more See more

Things may be looking rosy for Summer right now, but if the Coronation Street fans are right, they're about to get a whole lot worse!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for more information.

Comments / 0

Related
parentingisnteasy.co

Man is devastated when wife passes away during labor but something tells him to check her blog

For Matt and Lizz Logelin, their relationship started as a fairytale romance, first meeting while in high school and immediately becoming sweethearts, then getting married. The newlyweds were completely and utterly in love, and outsiders thought they were the perfect couple. Matt described his wife, saying:. “She was perfect. She...
Ingram Atkinson

Woman Gives Birth to Baby With Parts of Brain and Head Missing Despite Doctors Recommendation to Terminate Pregnancy

Jaxon Buell was a young boy who, against all odds, fought a brave battle against a rare condition that left him with part of his brain and head missing. When he was born in 2014, doctors suggested that his parents terminate the pregnancy, as they believed he would not live long. But his parents refused to give up on him and gave him a chance to fight for his life.
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
349K+
Views
ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy