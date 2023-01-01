Read full article on original website
Related
Why You Should Keep Your Coffee Grounds for this Colorado Winter
In Colorado, we are some coffee-drinking people. The Centennial State is the 3rd most caffeinated state in the country according to Zippia.com with coffee drinkers enjoying about 2 cups per day. Colorado's altitude makes the state a fantastic region for growing coffee beans which have led to an ever-increasing list...
Another Popular Local Restaurant In Colorado Has Closed For Good
2023 is off to a rough start for some, including the food lovers in Colorado who lost another amazing locally-owned and operated restaurant to kick off the new year. Another Local Colorado Restaurant Closes Its Doors Permanently. The sad text messages are flying all around our state because we've lost...
Creepy Colorado Store is Full of Skulls, Spiders + Houseplants
For those interested in houseplants, there are plenty of options as far as where to purchase them for your home. However, in Colorado, we also have a place in which we can purchase home decor that's a little bit more on the macabre side of things. For example, have you...
8 Great Colorado Ski Areas That Are Perfect For Beginners
If you have just discovered the fun of skiing or if you are eager to learn, these ski resorts are some of your best bets in Colorado. Skiing can be an intimidating sport for the newbie. It feels like everybody who is on the mountain is an expert skier, but, the reality is they aren't. There are plenty of people on the slope who are just starting out and beginning to get their ski legs just like you and your family. Of course, the good skiers make it look so easy.
Reason why your egg options might look different
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Major grocery stores will only be able to sell cage-free eggs due to HB20-1343, which passed in 2020. “So beginning of the first of this year, eggs in Colorado have to comply with… cage-free requirements,” said Deputy Commissioner of Operations for Colorado Department of Agriculture, Hollis Glenn. This new law requires cage-free […]
Snowpack skyrockets above to-date norm in Colorado
With heavy snow falling across much of Colorado over the past week, snowpack has skyrocketed, with much of the state now above the typical to-date 30-year snowpack median. The state was roughly even with the 30-year snowpack norm through the morning of December 28. As of January 3, the state...
FOX21News.com
House fire ignites the Southern Colorado communities support
Mark of Mark Anthony's Pretzels lost his family home in Peyton, CO. days before Christmas. House fire ignites the Southern Colorado communities …. Mark of Mark Anthony's Pretzels lost his family home in Peyton, CO. days before Christmas. Race for Mayor in Colorado Springs now underway. Mayor John Suthers meets...
Gun training company expands free training to Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Guns For Everyone, a Colorado firearms training company that has been offering free concealed carry classes to the public for 11 years, is expanding its classes to the Pueblo area. “We’ve been proud to be able to bring free training for responsible gun ownership to Colorado for over a decade,” said Isaac […]
Some Colorado cities want to charge more for plastic bags
Colorado is heading toward a future free of plastic bags and in the meantime, hoping the new 10-cent bag fee is enough to convince shoppers to bring their own bags. Some cities in Colorado believe charging more could make a bigger impact. "If you know you're going to be getting charged 25 cents for a plastic bag then you might start thinking twice," said Louisville Mayor Ashely Stolzmann. Stolzmann says she has seen people at the store go back to their car for bags because of the fee. And she says that's exactly the point of it."The idea is really...
Colorado city among most 'rat-infested' spots in US, says pest control company
According to pest control company Orkin's ranking of the top 50 'rattiest' places in the United States, rodents seem to love living life at a mile high. The only Colorado spot to be featured on the list of 50 places was Denver, ranking 10th nationwide. Based on the number of new rodent treatments (residential and commercial) performed from September 1, 2021 to August 31, 2022, this is one spot lower than the city's 9th-place rank of 2021.
This City in Colorado Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Colorado was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Plan a Relaxing Colorado Getaway at This Rustic Riverfront Cabin
Trendy travelers are turning their backs on basic hotel rooms and opting for private abodes, found on websites like Airbnb and VRBO. These vacation rentals provide unique and stylish settings to help create a memorable getaway for any occasion. Colorado Riverfront Cabin for Rent. This incredible waterfront retreat is just...
1037theriver.com
$23 Million Home has the Best View of CO’s Tallest Waterfall
They say a view can be worth a million dollars. How about a $23 million view with an added bonus of a home? This is exactly what you are going to find at 300 Royer Lane in Telluride, Colorado. This home listed on Realtor is selling for $23 million and...
KKTV
Amazon employee passes away at Colorado Springs facility, company responds to concerns
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Amazon is addressing concerns, including a social media post, that have been circulating after an employee passed away at a Colorado Springs facility. The man, 61, passed away on Dec. 27, according to the El Paso County Coroner’s Office. Several people reached out to KKTV...
cpr.org
Colorado license plates used to tell you where the driver came from. What happened?
When Mark Hauer lived in Colorado in the 1970s, you could tell which county a car was from, just by checking out its license plate. That’s because plates all started with a two-letter code based on the county it was registered in. “It was always kind of a pride...
Colorado tuner uses inheritance to purchase grand piano for 11-year-old prodigy he saw on local news
"[My] first reaction was, 'This kid is Mozart level. And he deserves the very best," professional Colorado piano tuner Bill Magnusson told Denver's ABC 7, per People.
One of Colorado's largest law firms has a new name
DENVER — One of Colorado's largest personal injury law firms has a new name. Denver-based The Sawaya Law Firm changed its name to The Wilhite Law Firm on Jan. 1. The firm, one of the biggest in the western United States, operates at least nine locations in Colorado with offices in Denver, Greeley, Colorado Springs, Aurora, Fort Collins, Lakewood, Thornton, Grand Junction and Boulder.
9News
90 new luxury homes coming to historic working ranch in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo — Families will soon be calling a new development on a historic ranch south of Sedalia home. Remuda Ranch, located 13 miles south of Sedalia and about 15 miles southwest of Castle Rock in Douglas County, is a collection of 90 lots in various stages of completion.
foxintheforest.net
Rainbow Curve Overlook is One of the Most Stunning Spots in Colorado
There are lots of beautiful vistas in Colorado, but. the Rainbow Curve Overlook has to be towards the top of the list. With easy access right from Trail Ridge Road, this overlook delivers big views for little effort. Nestled in Rocky Mountain National Park, the Rainbow Curve Overlook showcases some...
Colorado’s Poorest County Has 10 Cool Things Going for It
Costilla County might be the poorest county in Colorado, but this part of the state is extremely rich in history and historic places that are significant to the story of Colorado. Some people may think there is nothing to see or do in the poorest part of Colorado, but that...
Retro 102.5
Windsor, CO
217
Followers
9K+
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT
Retro 102.5 plays the best music from the 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://retro1025.com
Comments / 2