Colorado State

8 Great Colorado Ski Areas That Are Perfect For Beginners

If you have just discovered the fun of skiing or if you are eager to learn, these ski resorts are some of your best bets in Colorado. Skiing can be an intimidating sport for the newbie. It feels like everybody who is on the mountain is an expert skier, but, the reality is they aren't. There are plenty of people on the slope who are just starting out and beginning to get their ski legs just like you and your family. Of course, the good skiers make it look so easy.
COLORADO STATE
Reason why your egg options might look different

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Major grocery stores will only be able to sell cage-free eggs due to HB20-1343, which passed in 2020. “So beginning of the first of this year, eggs in Colorado have to comply with… cage-free requirements,” said Deputy Commissioner of Operations for Colorado Department of Agriculture, Hollis Glenn. This new law requires cage-free […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
House fire ignites the Southern Colorado communities support

Mark of Mark Anthony's Pretzels lost his family home in Peyton, CO. days before Christmas. House fire ignites the Southern Colorado communities …. Mark of Mark Anthony's Pretzels lost his family home in Peyton, CO. days before Christmas. Race for Mayor in Colorado Springs now underway. Mayor John Suthers meets...
COLORADO STATE
Gun training company expands free training to Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Guns For Everyone, a Colorado firearms training company that has been offering free concealed carry classes to the public for 11 years, is expanding its classes to the Pueblo area. “We’ve been proud to be able to bring free training for responsible gun ownership to Colorado for over a decade,” said Isaac […]
PUEBLO, CO
Some Colorado cities want to charge more for plastic bags

Colorado is heading toward a future free of plastic bags and in the meantime, hoping the new 10-cent bag fee is enough to convince shoppers to bring their own bags. Some cities in Colorado believe charging more could make a bigger impact. "If you know you're going to be getting charged 25 cents for a plastic bag then you might start thinking twice," said Louisville Mayor Ashely Stolzmann. Stolzmann says she has seen people at the store go back to their car for bags because of the fee. And she says that's exactly the point of it."The idea is really...
COLORADO STATE
Colorado city among most 'rat-infested' spots in US, says pest control company

According to pest control company Orkin's ranking of the top 50 'rattiest' places in the United States, rodents seem to love living life at a mile high. The only Colorado spot to be featured on the list of 50 places was Denver, ranking 10th nationwide. Based on the number of new rodent treatments (residential and commercial) performed from September 1, 2021 to August 31, 2022, this is one spot lower than the city's 9th-place rank of 2021.
DENVER, CO
Plan a Relaxing Colorado Getaway at This Rustic Riverfront Cabin

Trendy travelers are turning their backs on basic hotel rooms and opting for private abodes, found on websites like Airbnb and VRBO. These vacation rentals provide unique and stylish settings to help create a memorable getaway for any occasion. Colorado Riverfront Cabin for Rent. This incredible waterfront retreat is just...
COLORADO STATE
One of Colorado's largest law firms has a new name

DENVER — One of Colorado's largest personal injury law firms has a new name. Denver-based The Sawaya Law Firm changed its name to The Wilhite Law Firm on Jan. 1. The firm, one of the biggest in the western United States, operates at least nine locations in Colorado with offices in Denver, Greeley, Colorado Springs, Aurora, Fort Collins, Lakewood, Thornton, Grand Junction and Boulder.
COLORADO STATE
Rainbow Curve Overlook is One of the Most Stunning Spots in Colorado

There are lots of beautiful vistas in Colorado, but. the Rainbow Curve Overlook has to be towards the top of the list. With easy access right from Trail Ridge Road, this overlook delivers big views for little effort. Nestled in Rocky Mountain National Park, the Rainbow Curve Overlook showcases some...
COLORADO STATE
Windsor, CO
