ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTAJ

Will COVID tests still be free in 2023?

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XAhAl_0k0NWqXn00

(NEXSTAR) – Last winter, a massive surge in the coronavirus sparked the Biden administration to ship free at-home COVID-19 tests straight to people’s homes. The federal government also made it mandatory for private health insurers to cover the cost of test kits.

In 2023, will there still be a way to get COVID-19 at-home tests for free?

The answer is yes, at least at first. But the full answer is more complicated than that.

Free tests sent to your home

In December, the White House released another batch of four free at-home COVID-19 tests per household. If you haven’t claimed them yet, you can still get them shipped to you courtesy of the United States Postal Service. Ordering takes about 30 seconds on covidtests.gov .

The White House has not said if it will send out another round of free tests in 2023, but it’s not too late to order the test kits announced in December 2022. If your household hasn’t claimed an order yet, you can still get two boxes of two tests each.

Free tests from your health insurer

Around this time last year, the federal government also made it mandatory for private health insurers to either provide you tests for free or reimburse you for their purchase. Insurers are required to cover the cost of eight tests per month per person, at a cost of up to $12 per test.

As of Jan. 1, 2023, that rule is still in effect, meaning you can continue to purchase the at-home tests and file claims for reimbursement from your health insurance company.

There’s a catch: The reimbursement requirement is only mandatory “during the public health emergency,” per the fine print . So if the federal public health emergency order expires, things could change.

Currently, the order is technically set to expire after Jan. 11. However, the Biden administration has said it would give states 60 days notice before it lifts the order, and that hasn’t happened.

Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra could renew the order before Jan. 11, prolonging it another 90 days, and allowing for people to continue seeking reimbursement for test kits.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

What’s next for Bryan Kohberger? Suspect in Idaho University killings

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — What’s next for Bryan Kohberger? A nationwide manhunt for the 28-year-old suspect in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students led police to a gated community in Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains early Friday morning. According to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, Kohberger was arrested around 1:45 a.m. […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

More charges brought against Bedford County man for kissing teen

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bedford County man is facing more criminal charges after he was accused of inappropriately kissing a teen girl and giving her alcohol. Anthony Troutman, 31 was charged in September 2022 after an investigation by state police found he was sending inappropriate messages to an underage girl that were sexual […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Mother charged after son drowns in Lancaster County

CONOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania woman has been charged after her 5-year-old son drowned in the Susquehanna River in 2021, according to the Susquehanna Regional Police Department. Police said Autumn Lynn Vossler, 29, was charged on Dec. 29, 2022, after a “lengthy investigation” into her son’s drowning. The incident happened on Aug. 29, […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Pennsylvania Police Chief killed, suspect dead after shootout

PITTSBURGH, Pa (KDKA) — One police officer is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Allegheny County, sources tell WTAJ CBS affiliate KDKA-TV. Police are at the scene near 6th Avenue and Morgan Street on Monday in the Allegheny County borough. Sources say the officer killed in the shootout with the suspect is Brackenridge […]
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

One dead after shooting outside Pennsylvania hospital

DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Montour County coroner has confirmed one person has died outside Geisinger Danville campus as police are actively investigating a shooting. At this time, the facility is on lockdown as one person is confirmed dead outside the hospital. Police are currently investigating the shooting. The suspect is unknown at this […]
DANVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Truck carrying 2300 gallons of fuel crashes in Blair Co.

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–One driver sustained a minor injury after driving off Maple Hollow Road Tuesday morning in Duncansville. Allegheny Township Fire Chief Tracy Saylor said the crash occurred before 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3. He also added that the driver couldn’t see the road and ended up driving into the ditch, hitting two […]
DUNCANSVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Former Bills react to Damar Hamlin injury

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Local Bills legends reacted to Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s horrifying injury during Monday night’s game during a watch party hosted by the Buffalo Bills Alumni Association. Hamlin collapsed on the field with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter after what appeared to be a routine tackle. According to the television broadcast, […]
BUFFALO, NY
WTAJ

Crews from Clearfield, Centre counties extinguish second-alarm house fire

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Multiple crews from Centre and Clearfield counties battled a second-alarm house fire Wednesday in Pine Glen. Firefighters were called just after 1:30 p.m. to 172 Hilltop Drive in Burnside Township for a report of a dwelling fire, Centre County dispatch said. Pine Glen Fire Department Chief Peary Schmoke said that they […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Mount Nittany Medical Center welcomes its first born baby of 2023

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Mount Nittany Health has announced that they welcomed a new baby boy into the world moments after the New Year began. In a news release issued Monday, the State College hospital said that Solomon Allison was about 19 inches in length and weighed seven pounds and six ounces after he was […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Cambria County man charged after one-year-old overdoses on fentanyl

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — State police have arrested a Lilly man after a one-year-old child overdosed on fentanyl in December. Police determined that a 14-month-old child was in the custody of Dillon Edward Zack, 28, on Dec. 14, 2022, when the infant became unresponsive after putting a white-colored object in his mouth, according to […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Man imprisoned for attempted kidnapping charged with touching girl

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset man is facing several felony charges after he was accused of inappropriately touching a young girl. State police were first notified by a parent on Sept. 9, 2020, about 64-year-old Todd Ferry who they claimed had inappropriate contact with the girl in 2014. According to court documents, the […]
SOMERSET, PA
WTAJ

Unwanted pests are causing problems in Johnsonburg apartments

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — At the Harold E. Duffy apartment complex in Johnsonburg some unwanted residents are making pests of themselves.  Cockroaches have been coming into residents’ apartments and now many are just looking for management to do something more.   “Went to pull my coffee pot off the burner and they came out of […]
JOHNSONBURG, PA
WTAJ

Body found in Clearfield County park, autopsy scheduled

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A body was discovered in a Clearfield County park on Tuesday, Jan. 3. According to Clearfield County Coroner, Kim Shaffer Snyder they received the call at 2:45 p.m. The also confirmed that the body of a 41-year-old male was found at Woodland Park. An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday, […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Pennsylvania State Police speak on arrest of Bryan Kohberger

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PA State Police along with the Monroe County District Attorney held a press conference to discuss the apprehension of Bryan C. Kohberger. Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody by members of Troop N and the Special Emergency Response in connection to the homicides of four University of Idaho students on […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

40K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy