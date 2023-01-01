ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texans vs. Jaguars inactives: DL Thomas Booker down

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Houston Texans released their inactives ahead of their Week 17 encounter with the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at NRG Stadium.

The Texans listed quarterback Kyle Allen, cornerback Cobi Francis, defensive lineman Thomas Booker, tight end Teagan Quitoriano (thigh), and center-guard Jimmy Morrissey (concussion) as inactive for the game.

Houston has favorable news to their injury report throughout the week as rookie guard Kenyon Green had a full week of practice, and safety M.J. Stewart and guard-tackle Tytus Howard were able to come out of concussion protocol.

The Jaguars listed receiver Kendric Pryon, cornerback Tevaughn Campbell, cornerback Montaric Brown, outside linebacker De’Shaan Dixon, and defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter as inactive for the game.

