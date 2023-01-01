Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
Rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder shows mettle in Falcons' comeback win
In the end, rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder showed coach Arthur Smith something he needed to see in the Falcons’ 20-19 win over the visiting Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. “You can make a lot of stats in quarters 1-3,” Smith said. “But if you want to be a big-time quarterback, you need to win on critical third downs in two-minute situations and go win the game like he did right there.”
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Falcons cut WR Cameron Batson after arrest
The Atlanta Falcons released practice squad receiver Cameron Batson on Monday following his weekend arrest on five charges. Batson, 27, was booked Saturday morning on charges of assault, battery, aggravated assault against an on-duty law enforcement officer, removal of weapon from a public official and driving/fleeing to elude capture, according to Fulton County jail records.
Ten Takeaways: Execs Give Joe Burrow the Edge Over Josh Allen
This week we’re getting the best Monday Night Football matchup since the 54–51 Chiefs-Rams showdown in 2018. And I don’t think it’s overstating it to say this one might be even better. Bills at Bengals has high-end quarterbacks, high-flying skill players, a high level of balance in roster quality and, as much as anything else, stakes. If the Bills win, they’ll be one win, or one Chiefs loss, away from home field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs. If the Bengals win, they can steal the second seed from the Bills (which would mean potentially hosting them in the divisional round) and, with a little help, could even rise to the top seed. So what’ll decide how this one goes? I gathered a group of front-office types from five teams who have faced both teams, plus a defensive coach who’s game-planned both to break it down. And after those discussions, I have six takeaways. Here they are …
ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit Offers Stern Criticism of USC QB Caleb Williams
View the original article to see embedded media. USC quarterback Caleb Williams had an impressive sophomore season for the Trojans, leading the program to the Cotton Bowl and winning the Heisman Trophy. However, it’s a decision he made outside of his play that has drawn criticism by some college football...
NFL Announces Game Times for Week 18 Schedule
After a wild Week 17 that featured some surprising results, the stage is set for the regular-season finale. The NFL unveiled the kickoff times for its Week 18 games, with a few loose ends still to be resolved for the playoff picture. Two games will be played Saturday, and the remaining 14 will be contested Sunday. The matchup between the Lions and Packers was selected for the prime-time slot at 8:20 p.m. ET.
Damar Hamlin’s Uncle Offers Update About Injured Bills Safety
As Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, his uncle Dorrian Glenn provided an update on the health of his nephew as well as more details about what happened following Hamlin’s collapse during Monday’s Bills-Bengals game. Glenn told CNN on...
Damar Hamlin Collapses on Field During ‘Monday Night Football’ Game
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after a tackle in the first quarter of Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals in a terrifying scene that led to him receiving CPR on the field. Hamlin, 24, delivered a hard hit on Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins and fell to the...
Week 18 Stat Projections: Wide Receiver Rankings
I only noted three wide receivers in the first run-through of the projections in Week 18. I expect two of the three options to sit out this week. A knee injury knocked Hopkins out of last week's game. The issue appears severe enough to put him on the shelf for the remainder of the season.
Titans-Jaguars Week 18 Odds and Betting Preview
One of the best games of the Week 18 slate takes place in prime-time Saturday night when Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars host Derrick Henry and the Titans with the AFC South division title on the line. Tennessee will look to snap a six-game losing skid Saturday with a corresponding...
Week 18: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Wide Receivers
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.
Week 18 Stat Projections: Running Backs
By the end of the week, I should have a better idea of any running backs that have a chance to reach milestones in Week 18. Tony Pollard only needs 12 rushing yards to reach 1,000, and he is one of only two running backs I listed with injury concerns.
Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux Responds to Jeff Saturday’s Criticism
Kayvon Thibodeaux’s ensuing celebration after a big sack on Colts quarterback Nick Foles in Sunday’s game stirred reaction from Indianapolis interim head coach Jeff Saturday, who referred to the pass rusher’s jubilance as “tasteless and trash.”. Thibodeaux recorded the controversial sack on Foles at the end...
Bills' Damar Hamlin in critical condition after cardiac arrest; game postponed
Bills safety Damar Hamlin experienced a cardiac arrest after collapsing during the first quarter of Buffalo's Monday night game against the host Cincinnati Bengals, and he was hospitalized in critical condition as of early Tuesday morning. The NFL postponed the contest after a lengthy stoppage as Hamlin was being treated...
Klay Thompson pours in 54 as Warriors nip Hawks in 2OTs
Klay Thompson poured in a season-high 54 points and Kevon Looney capped a 20-rebound night with a tip-in at the final buzzer as the Golden State Warriors outlasted the Atlanta Hawks in a 143-141 double-overtime victory in San Francisco. Thompson's 54 points were the second most of his career, trailing...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Charlotte Hornets: live updates
Playing on the road hasn't been an advantage for the Memphis Grizzlies this season, but an upcoming stretch against teams under .500 is the time to change that. Memphis will play the Charlotte Hornets on the first night of a back to back at the Spectrum Center. Charlotte (10-28) has struggled with injuries like the Grizzlies, but the impact has been felt more than in Memphis. ...
