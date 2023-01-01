ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Read full transcripts of "Face the Nation" from 2023

Over a decade of "Face the Nation" transcripts are available online:. 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022. For earlier broadcasts, contact CBS Footage Requests. And for the latest from "Face the Nation," bookmark our homepage and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
New York Post

Goldman Sachs yanks free coffee perk as layoffs loom

Goldman Sachs bankers — many of them already jittery over the prospect of getting fired — were greeted with a cold slap as they returned to work on Tuesday: crappy coffee that was no longer free.  As the rank and file filtered into the mega-bank’s posh Manhattan headquarters at 200 West St., those that went to grab their usual cup of joe in the so-called “Sky Lobby” on the 11th floor were confronted with “a sign and a woman yelling at us that it was no longer complimentary,” one caffeine-addicted employee griped. “We had to go to the checkout counter before we...
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS News

CBS News

587K+
Followers
76K+
Post
422M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy