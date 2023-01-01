ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fund Management Company Selects Bricknode for Digital Investment Platform

Bricknode, a leading SaaS financial services platform, today announced that an award-winning Swedish fund manager has selected the company’s digital investment platform, Bricknode Broker, to be an integral part of the scaling up of its investment operations. The agreement will help facilitate a centralised hub for fund order routing...
ffnews.com

Japanese fintech leader Smartpay first to launch the next phase of digital consumer finance through open banking

Japan-based fintech Smartpay has launched Smartpay Bank Direct, the country’s first digital consumer finance service that allows customers to pay for online installment purchases straight from their bank accounts. Smartpay Bank Direct emphasizes user security while delivering convenience for the consumer, through a network of 67 partner banks across Japan[1]. Smartpay is Japan’s first digital consumer finance company to utilize Japan’s open banking system.
fintechnexus.com

CashScore v3 uses open banking for better results

It builds on earlier models developed by sister company Petal, which spun Prism Data into a standalone, B2B-focused company last year. General manager Erin Allard said CashScore v3 uses open banking to expand the view into a consumer’s financial status and creditworthiness by providing insights from habitual behaviors such as income generation, savings, rent payments, and BNPL activity. These actions are missing from traditional credit scores.
financefeeds.com

Smartpay launches consumer finance service in Japan, Saudi Arabia, and UAE

Smartpay has launched Smartpay Bank Direct, a digital consumer finance service in Japan that allows customers to pay for online installment purchases straight from their bank accounts. Through a network of 67 partner banks across Japan, Smartpay Bank Direct delivers convenience and security for the consumer by using Japan’s open...
crowdfundinsider.com

iKVA, an AI Knowledge Management Firm, Secures £441,800 via Crowdcube

IKVA (formerly Kvasir), an AI knowledge management company which seeks to enable businesses to make better decisions, has secured 64% (£441,800) of its £680,000 target (at the time of writing) from 178 investors with 8 days left in the firm’s crowdfunding campaign, carried out via Crowdcube. As...
Reuters

Toyota's Indian unit warns of a possible customer data breach

Jan 1 (Reuters) - A data breach at Toyota Motor's (7203.T) Indian business might have exposed some customers' personal information, it said on Sunday. Toyota India said it has notified the relevant Indian authorities of the data breach at Toyota Kirloskar Motor, a joint venture with Indian conglomerate Kirloskar Group (KIRL.NS).
ffnews.com

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank launches ADIB PAY, region’s first token payment enabled wearables

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading financial institution, has launched of the region’s first tokenised, contactless payment methods through the options of clasp and ring ‘ADIB PAY’, in partnership with token enablement service provider Tappy Technologies and global digital payments leader, Visa. ​. ADIB Visa cardholders...
ffnews.com

Trive Names DACH Region Managing Director

Trive, the next generation multi-asset investment platform, has appointed Dennis Austinat as its new DACH Region Managing Director. Based in Frankfurt, Mr. Austinat will help to grow the business in the region. Trive brings complex and sophisticated global investment products to an easy-to-use platform through cutting-edge technology, providing its clients...
CarBuzz.com

Electric Car Company Canoo Accuses Former Top Executives Of Corporate Espionage

Electric vehicle startup Canoo is accusing several former executives of corporate espionage by joining the company only to steal its trade secrets only then to start their own rival carmaker. According to Insider, Canoo filed a 58-page lawsuit on December 22 in the United States Central District Court of California against those now-former employees who joined forces in September to form Los Angeles-based Harbinger Motors.
CALIFORNIA STATE
aiexpress.io

Fastest Growing Online Industries to Invest in 2023

In 2023, investing has develop into a relatively widespread technique to make some further money on the facet. However, after all, the purpose of investing is to just be sure you’ve invested in shares which might be of top of the range. So, the purpose is to spend money on industries which might be on the rise and rising quick.
aiexpress.io

Watalook Raises €3M in Seed Funding

Watalook, a Vilnius, Lithuania-based beautytech startup, reportedly raised €3M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by byFounders and Practica Capital. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to enhance its providers and strengthen its place in Europe, particularly in Scandinavia. Based by Justas Vitenas and Klaudijus...
nftplazas.com

BMW Teases NFTs with Blockchain Powered Loyalty Program

Car manufacturers seem to be in a love affair with blockchain technology and all its associated products, such as NFTs, these days. From KIA to Rolls Royce, we’ve seen everyone getting in on the action. The latest addition to this club is BMW, which has announced its new loyalty program based on blockchain technology.
aiexpress.io

When will cloud computing stop growing?

IoT Analytics does a fairly good job of wanting on the development potential for cloud computing hyperscalers (public cloud suppliers) transferring ahead. They see this market transferring from $157 billion in 2022 to roughly $597 billion in 5 years, to anyplace between a ~$0.6 trillion to ~$10 trillion whole addressable market (TAM). The wide selection accommodates an aggressive or conservative development sample or one thing within the center (learn the article for extra particulars). IoT Analytics is making these predictions on a 10- to 20-year horizon.
aiexpress.io

Schibsted Acquires AutoVex

Schibsted, an Oslo, Norway-based digital model, acquired a 79% stake in AutoVex, a Helsinki, Finland-based consumer-to-business (C2B) used automobile public sale market. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. With the acquisition, Schibsted continues to develop within the Finnish market, in addition to to strengthen its market place already...
New York Post

Job openings stayed high in November in blow to Fed

US job openings slipped in November but remained high, suggesting businesses are still determined to add workers, a blow to the Federal Reserve’s efforts to cool hiring and wage gains. There were 10.46 million job vacancies on the last day of November, down slightly from a revised 10.51 million in October, the Labor Department said Wednesday. Openings peaked at 11.9 million in March. Yet the figures show there are nearly 1.8 jobs for every unemployed person, down from a peak of 2 but historically very high. Before the pandemic, there were usually more unemployed people than jobs. Such a high number of job openings suggests...

