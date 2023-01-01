Read full article on original website
2 people die in backcountry avalanches in 1 week in Colorado
COLORADO, USA — Two people have died in the past week after avalanches swept them away in Colorado’s backcountry. Avalanche conditions in the mountains are very dangerous right now, creating a deadly mix with the holidays. "Whenever we have a confluence of very dangerous avalanche conditions coinciding with...
2 killed in New Year's Eve avalanches in Montana, Colorado
COOKE CITY, Mont. (AP) — Two people were killed in New Year's Eve avalanches in Montana and Colorado after heavy snow blanketed much of the West. Forecasters with the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center say two snowmobilers from Washington were headed uphill near Daisy Pass north of Cooke City, Montana, when one of them triggered a large slide and was swept about 600 vertical feet (183 vertical meters).
One of Colorado's largest law firms has a new name
DENVER — One of Colorado's largest personal injury law firms has a new name. Denver-based The Sawaya Law Firm changed its name to The Wilhite Law Firm on Jan. 1. The firm, one of the biggest in the western United States, operates at least nine locations in Colorado with offices in Denver, Greeley, Colorado Springs, Aurora, Fort Collins, Lakewood, Thornton, Grand Junction and Boulder.
Record number of jumpers celebrate 2023 with Evergreen Lake Plunge
A record number of jumpers took the plunge in Evergreen Lake as Colorado crossed into 2023 on Sunday. The Evergreen Lake Plunge sponsored by Buffalo Park Dentistry far exceeded previous entries willing to leap into the new year. People dressed up, or down, to enjoy a dip in the near-freezing water. There were crazy costumes and brief bathing suits as people challenged themselves to take the plunge. PHOTO GALLERY: Evergreen Lake Plunge 2023A total of 423 leapers from all over the Denver metro area signed up to jump. Active4All Evergreen Foundation runs the event to raise money for programs like the "Inspire" special needs program at Evergreen Park and Recreation District that helps kids with disabilities get out. This year with sponsorships and plungers the organization raised nearly $30,000 said President Dr. John DuRussel. CBS News Colorado's Alan Gionet is part of the organization and hosts the festivities every year. "It was an awesome day and everybody had a ton of fun," he said. "We'll be back in 2024!"
Skier Dies After Getting Trapped in Terrifying Avalanche
A skier died after he and his father got caught in an avalanche on Saturday. The tragic incident occurred near Breckenridge Ski Resort. Summit County Rescue Group reports that a father and adult son were skiing in a backcountry area called “Numbers.” This area lied outside of the Breckenridge Resort boundary.
Exhausted skier rescued after group leaves her behind in Colorado backcountry
According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, a rescue took place in White River National Forest on December 29 when a backcountry skier was left behind by her party, soon becoming exhausted and unable to continue. The 38-year-old skier from Fruita was headed to the 'Betty Bear' 10th Mountain Division...
Stranger offers Colorado couple ride home from Minnesota amid Southwest flight fiasco
MINNEAPOLIS — The website Flight Aware shows Southwest Airlines canceled another 25,000 flights on Wednesday, and up to 15,000 flights never took off since the meltdown began a week ago.The travel troubles are forcing people to either drive to their destinations or wait it out. And in one case, it led to an unexpected friendship.MORE: Minnesotans determined to get to their destinations drive cross-country after flight cancelations"Like everybody, we were trying to get flights on any airline that could get us out of Minnesota," said Annie Brunner, who came for Christmas with her wife, Megan.They ended up getting stranded in Minnesota for...
One of the worst cold snaps in 30 years starts Wednesday
An extremely cold winter storm will reach Colorado on Wednesday causing the Front Range to experience the coldest temperatures in many years.The cold front at the leading edge of the frigid air will reach the Denver metro area in the afternoon on Wednesday. Once the front passes, temperatures will drop very quickly. After reaching near 50 degrees before 3 p.m., the temperatures in the city will be about 40 degrees by 9 p.m. and will drop at least another 15 degrees by daybreak on Thursday.Therefore temperatures will be in the teens below zero around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins Thursday...
This Abandoned Colorado Town is Considered One of the Most Contaminated Sites in the Country
As landscapes change and industry changes, many towns and neighborhoods throughout America have become forgotten. The state of Colorado contains an estimated 1,500 ghost towns–one of the highest in the nation.
2 Towns in Colorado Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Colorado, you should add the following towns to your list.
