Robert “Bob” Houchins, 83, of Lakeview, OH passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 1, 2023, surrounded by his family at Mary Rutan Hospital. Bob was born in Manhattan, NY on March 22, 1939, to the late Robert and Margaret Houchins of Lakeview, where he loved to return and visit with family. He is survived by his 3 sisters: Mary (Richard) Downing, Sue (Jim) Brake, Nancy (Ron) Leonard, his brother Richard (Marilyn) Houchins, and his brother-in-law Jim (Barb) Timms. Bob was proceeded in death by 2 sisters; Maureen Liberatore, and Margie Armstrong, and 4 brothers-in-law; Weasel Liberatore, David Armstrong, Mike Groves, and Terry Timms.

LAKEVIEW, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO