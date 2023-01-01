Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
peakofohio.com
Chiefs split with Tecumseh; Graham sweeps North Union – Tuesday bowling scores
The Bellefontaine varsity girls beat Tecumseh 2,602 – 1,964 at TP Lanes. Leading the Lady Chiefs was Freshman Gracie Hood with a 460 series (203, 257), Kayla Watkins fired a 394 series (214, 180), Chloe Heminger rolled a 380 series (212, 168), Aubrey Hudson tallied a 351 series (158, 193), and Haylee Yelton added a 172 game.
peakofohio.com
Lady Chiefs top Wapakoneta; WL-S boys sweep Greenon – Tuesday basketball scores
The Bellefontaine varsity girls beat Wapakoneta 49-36. Quinlan Zedeker led the Lady Chiefs with 15 points, 5 assists and 5 steals, Lexi Robinson tallied 13 points, Tiffany Boop chipped in with 9 points and 4 assists, Alexza Clifton had 5 points and grabbed 9 rebounds, and Parker Penhorwood recorded 5 points and 3 assists.
peakofohio.com
Monday High School Bowling Stats
Monday night Riverside faced Greenon. The Greenon ladies defeated the Pirates 2321-1556. For the Pirates, Kyleigh Duff had a 300 series and 173 game, and Kaitlyn Jackson added a 145 game. Riverside came away with the win 2711-2151 in the boys match. Leading Riverside was Zander Crouch with a 440 series and a 254 game, and Sam King added a 216 game.
peakofohio.com
Boys & Girls MS Basketball Stats
Benjamin Logan traveled to compete against Graham Monday evening. The 7th-grade ladies won 41-2. Autumn Cline led the team with 14 points. Hailey Smith added 7 points as well as Madison Shields and Bryleigh Burnside added 6 points each. The 8th-grade ladies lost 51-22. Alexis Lovett led the team with 6 points. The Raiders will be back in action Thursday at home at 5:30 PM.
peakofohio.com
Swim Meet Results
Team Champ swimmers competed at the Team Champ Resolution Swim meet against Indian Lake, Urbana, Hamilton Township, and Benjamin Logan at the YMCA in Urbana on Friday, December 30. In the girls competition, the finishers were as followed:. Graham:. 200 Freestyle – Tiffany Carter (3:11.03) 9th. 50 Freestyle –...
Daily Advocate
GHS, FLHS and VHS gymnastics flying high at Flying J’s
VERSAILLES — Individuals for Greenville High School, Fort Loramie High School, and the Versailles High School Team competed in their first competition at Flying J’s in Versailles on Dec. 28, 2022. Individuals competing for Greenville High School included senior Alice Goddard, senior Katelynn Cleere and junior Erin Leensvaart....
Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Notable Staff Loss
One of Ohio State's strength coaches is reportedly graduating to a bigger role elsewhere. Per ESPN's Pete Thamel: "Ohio State assistant strength coach Niko Palazeti is leaving to take the director of football sports performance job for Scott Satterfield at Cincinnati." Noting, "He spent six years with the Buckeyes and is a former player at Michigan State."
peakofohio.com
’23-’24 freshman scheduling meeting set
Bellefontaine High School counselors will host a scheduling session for parents/guardians of 8th-graders on Monday, January 9th at 6 p.m. The session will be held in the HIGH SCHOOL CAFETERIA. Counselors will discuss graduation requirements for the Class of 2027 and scheduling for the 2023-2024 school year. All parents/guardians are...
peakofohio.com
Thomas R. Smith
Thomas R. Smith, 76, of Bellefontaine, passed away at 11:48 PM on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. He was born in Portsmouth, Ohio, on October 7, 1946, the son of the late Raymond M. and Eva Marie (Purdon) Smith. On...
peakofohio.com
Elden I. Burnside
Elden I. Burnside, 89, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at the Green Hills Community Center in West Liberty. He was born in Logan County, Ohio, on December 28, 1933, to the late Henry E. and Helen L. (Newland) Burnside. He is also preceded in death by a son, John E. Burnside; sisters: Joyce Fischer Williams, Connie Hemphill, Kay Harford, Phyllis Clem, and Rita Hardman; and brothers: Gene Burnside and Richard Burnside.
peakofohio.com
Quincy man dies after kayak flips in Great Miami River
A Quincy man has died after his kayak flipped in Piqua near the Great Miami River on New Year’s Day. The Miami County Coroner’s Office identified the man Monday as Kyle Ratcliff, 29. Piqua Police report a fisherman found the kayak with no one inside of it in...
When could Ohio see snow in January?
A surge of warm air led to a record high of 65 degrees in Columbus on Dec. 30, and a balmy 58 early on New Year's Eve, accompanied by a half-inch of rain that led to areas of dense fog to start the New Year.
peakofohio.com
Downtown Health & Wellness Showcase Weekend
It’s officially 2023, and if you’ve decided to take control of your health and be the best version of yourself starting January 1st, then Downtown Bellefontaine has the event for you. Presented by Anytime Fitness, the first Friday of 2023 won’t just be a celebration, but an entire...
peakofohio.com
Robert “Bob” Houchins
Robert “Bob” Houchins, 83, of Lakeview, OH passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 1, 2023, surrounded by his family at Mary Rutan Hospital. Bob was born in Manhattan, NY on March 22, 1939, to the late Robert and Margaret Houchins of Lakeview, where he loved to return and visit with family. He is survived by his 3 sisters: Mary (Richard) Downing, Sue (Jim) Brake, Nancy (Ron) Leonard, his brother Richard (Marilyn) Houchins, and his brother-in-law Jim (Barb) Timms. Bob was proceeded in death by 2 sisters; Maureen Liberatore, and Margie Armstrong, and 4 brothers-in-law; Weasel Liberatore, David Armstrong, Mike Groves, and Terry Timms.
Sidney Daily News
Dilworth, Miami County ObGyn joins Wilson Health
SIDNEY — Dr. Daniel Dilworth and Miami County Ob/Gyn have joined the Wilson Health Medical Group network. The medical office will remain located at 1930 Prime Court, Suite 105, Troy, Ohio. “We will continue to provide our patients the same high quality care they’ve come to know and trust,...
daytonlocal.com
Level Up Pinball Bar Coming to Dayton
News to cheer about for Miami Valley pinball wizards and aficionados. Level Up Pinball Bar to open with 35 pinball machines and 12 arcade games on Seajay Drive in Beavercreek in June 2023. Time to Fire Up Your Flipper Fingers!. Daniel Huiet and Michael Keggan, owners of Wild Axe Throwing,...
WFMJ.com
2.5 magnitude earthquake recorded in western Ohio
A week and a half after an earthquake in Northwestern Ohio, a second tremor has been recorded in the western part of the state. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.4 magnitude earthquake was detected Sunday night centered in Darke County, about 45 miles northwest of Dayton. On December...
peakofohio.com
Drunk Lakeview man charged with PDC and menacing
A drunk Lakeview man was arrested for persistent disorderly conduct and menacing late Sunday morning. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a male who was reportedly yelling and slurring his words heavily on the other end of the phone. Dispatch believed the caller needed assistance based...
Crews tackle fire in Kettering garage
Crews were sent to the 900 block of East Stroop Road, between Akerman Boulevard and Mengel Drive. When crews arrived on the scene, they discovered a garage had caught fire. The garage was attached to a home.
dayton.com
Old Scratch Pizza to open today in Beavercreek
Old Scratch Pizza is opening its third Dayton-area location today in Beavercreek. The new restaurant is located at 2450 Dayton Xenia Road in the building that previously housed The Wellington Grille. The Wellington Grille’s last day of operation was June 21. Similar to the restaurant’s first two locations in...
Comments / 0