Lewistown, OH

peakofohio.com

Bellefontaine Boys Fall to Marysville

The Bellefontaine Varsity boys fell to Marysville Monday night in a tough loss, 72-49. Leading the Chiefs was Riley Neer with 15 points and Tavian St.Clair added 11 points. Bellefontaine is next set to take on Kenton Ridge on Friday, at Bellefontaine. You can catch that game live at Peak of Ohio TV.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
peakofohio.com

Monday High School Bowling Stats

Monday night Riverside faced Greenon. The Greenon ladies defeated the Pirates 2321-1556. For the Pirates, Kyleigh Duff had a 300 series and 173 game, and Kaitlyn Jackson added a 145 game. Riverside came away with the win 2711-2151 in the boys match. Leading Riverside was Zander Crouch with a 440 series and a 254 game, and Sam King added a 216 game.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
peakofohio.com

Boys & Girls MS Basketball Stats

Benjamin Logan traveled to compete against Graham Monday evening. The 7th-grade ladies won 41-2. Autumn Cline led the team with 14 points. Hailey Smith added 7 points as well as Madison Shields and Bryleigh Burnside added 6 points each. The 8th-grade ladies lost 51-22. Alexis Lovett led the team with 6 points. The Raiders will be back in action Thursday at home at 5:30 PM.
LOGAN, OH
peakofohio.com

Swim Meet Results

Team Champ swimmers competed at the Team Champ Resolution Swim meet against Indian Lake, Urbana, Hamilton Township, and Benjamin Logan at the YMCA in Urbana on Friday, December 30. In the girls competition, the finishers were as followed:. Graham:. 200 Freestyle – Tiffany Carter (3:11.03) 9th. 50 Freestyle –...
URBANA, OH
The Comeback

Ryan Day reveals how injuries cost Ohio State

The Ohio State Buckeyes fell to the Georgia Bulldogs in Saturday’s Peach Bowl after a highly-competitive game. But the way it played out left head caoch Ryan Day wondering “what if?” Ohio State superstar wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was nearly unguardable for much of the game, hauling in five catches for 105 yards and Read more... The post Ryan Day reveals how injuries cost Ohio State appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
peakofohio.com

Thomas R. Smith

Thomas R. Smith, 76, of Bellefontaine, passed away at 11:48 PM on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. He was born in Portsmouth, Ohio, on October 7, 1946, the son of the late Raymond M. and Eva Marie (Purdon) Smith. On...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
WDTN

When could Ohio see snow in January?

A surge of warm air led to a record high of 65 degrees in Columbus on Dec. 30, and a balmy 58 early on New Year's Eve, accompanied by a half-inch of rain that led to areas of dense fog to start the New Year.
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Ryan Day makes big decision about play-calling duties

Ohio State coach Ryan Day will reportedly make a significant change to how things are run within the program next season. According to Kirk Herbstreit of ESPN, Day said he intends to give up play-calling duties next season to give himself more time to manage all aspects of the Ohio State program. Day apparently made... The post Report: Ryan Day makes big decision about play-calling duties appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio

Photo byPhoto by Carles Rabada on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

2.5 magnitude earthquake recorded in western Ohio

A week and a half after an earthquake in Northwestern Ohio, a second tremor has been recorded in the western part of the state. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.4 magnitude earthquake was detected Sunday night centered in Darke County, about 45 miles northwest of Dayton. On December...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Robert “Bob” Houchins

Robert “Bob” Houchins, 83, of Lakeview, OH passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 1, 2023, surrounded by his family at Mary Rutan Hospital. Bob was born in Manhattan, NY on March 22, 1939, to the late Robert and Margaret Houchins of Lakeview, where he loved to return and visit with family. He is survived by his 3 sisters: Mary (Richard) Downing, Sue (Jim) Brake, Nancy (Ron) Leonard, his brother Richard (Marilyn) Houchins, and his brother-in-law Jim (Barb) Timms. Bob was proceeded in death by 2 sisters; Maureen Liberatore, and Margie Armstrong, and 4 brothers-in-law; Weasel Liberatore, David Armstrong, Mike Groves, and Terry Timms.
LAKEVIEW, OH
daytonlocal.com

Level Up Pinball Bar Coming to Dayton

News to cheer about for Miami Valley pinball wizards and aficionados. Level Up Pinball Bar to open with 35 pinball machines and 12 arcade games on Seajay Drive in Beavercreek in June 2023. Time to Fire Up Your Flipper Fingers!. Daniel Huiet and Michael Keggan, owners of Wild Axe Throwing,...
DAYTON, OH
peakofohio.com

West Virginia man arrested in Bellefontaine

A West Virginia man was arrested on a felony in Bellefontaine Friday afternoon. Bellefontaine Police received an alert regarding a stolen license plate displayed on a silver Saturn coupe that was westbound on East Sandusky Avenue. The BPD K9 Unit caught up to the suspect vehicle on West Sandusky, near...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
peakofohio.com

Biggest news stories of 2022

As we close out the year, we look back on some of the bigger news stories of 2022. Vegetation problem in Indian Lake-The Indian Lake Watershed faced a new problem this year. After cleaning out the lake and clearing the water, weeds took over and created havoc for Logan County’s busiest summer attraction. Harvesters were brought in thanks to state funds and crews scrambled to get the lake ready for the biggest event of the summer, the 4th of July fireworks. Indian Lake was still busy this summer, but the weeds brought numbers down for boaters and businesses this year. Several experts have been brought in to fight the problem, but weeds will continue to be the #1 topic for Indian Lake as we enter 2023.
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Quincy man dies after kayak flips in Great Miami River

A Quincy man has died after his kayak flipped in Piqua near the Great Miami River on New Year’s Day. The Miami County Coroner’s Office identified the man Monday as Kyle Ratcliff, 29. Piqua Police report a fisherman found the kayak with no one inside of it in...
PIQUA, OH

