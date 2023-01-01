Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio bison ranchers to star in new documentary film.Yanasa TVThornville, OH
4 Amazing Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Deli Serves some of the Best Bagels in all of OhioTravel MavenAthens, OH
This Ohio Cabin Might be the Coolest Place to Spend a Night this WinterTravel MavenRockbridge, OH
Ohio Couple Pays $30K for a Wedding Only to Find Out Their Marriage License Expired, so it was a $30K 'Social Gathering'Zack LoveThornville, OH
Related
peakofohio.com
Boys & Girls MS Basketball Stats
Benjamin Logan traveled to compete against Graham Monday evening. The 7th-grade ladies won 41-2. Autumn Cline led the team with 14 points. Hailey Smith added 7 points as well as Madison Shields and Bryleigh Burnside added 6 points each. The 8th-grade ladies lost 51-22. Alexis Lovett led the team with 6 points. The Raiders will be back in action Thursday at home at 5:30 PM.
thecomeback.com
Ohio State veteran enters transfer portal
The Ohio State Buckeyes officially ended their 2022 football season with a Peach Bowl loss to the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff semifinal. And as a result, one of the team’s longtime, veteran players is ending his Buckeye career as it looks like he will finish his career elsewhere.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State's Defense Still Needs Work, Noah Ruggles Was Failed Before His Kick Sailed and C.J. Stroud Shined Bright in Atlanta
And with that, the 2022 season comes to an end. After Ohio State lost to Georgia 42-41 in the Peach Bowl on Saturday, every soul in Buckeye Nation felt the same emotion simultaneously. Let's talk about that. Before we do, I, of course, have to say this: Let's have a...
Report: Ryan Day makes big decision about play-calling duties
Ohio State coach Ryan Day will reportedly make a significant change to how things are run within the program next season. According to Kirk Herbstreit of ESPN, Day said he intends to give up play-calling duties next season to give himself more time to manage all aspects of the Ohio State program. Day apparently made... The post Report: Ryan Day makes big decision about play-calling duties appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
peakofohio.com
Thomas R. Smith
Thomas R. Smith, 76, of Bellefontaine, passed away at 11:48 PM on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. He was born in Portsmouth, Ohio, on October 7, 1946, the son of the late Raymond M. and Eva Marie (Purdon) Smith. On...
When could Columbus see snow in January?
ABOVE: Watch a review of 2022’s weather in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After a memorably cold Christmas holiday weekend, with a 4-inch snow cover, blowing snow, and frigid temperatures, the weather pattern flip-flopped on New Year’s weekend. A surge of warm air led to a record high of 65 degrees in […]
Flooding Tuesday in the Ohio River Valley area and more rain on the way
(WOWK) — Heavy rain through much of the day prompted flood advisories and caused streams, creeks and even some smaller rivers to jump out of their banks. You can catch the current status of advisories right here. The Shade River near Chester, Ohio jumped out of its banks rapidly as Tuesday unfolded. There were several […]
columbusmonthly.com
Columbus Native Hal Williams Made a Hollywood Bet That’s Still Paying Off
One Wednesday evening in 1968, Hal Williams walked out the door of his Brentnell Avenue home with two pistols and a tub of Kentucky Fried Chicken, got into his Pontiac Bonneville and left Columbus in the rearview mirror, heading west until he reached California, his sights set on Hollywood. “I...
WHIZ
YMCA Now Open 24 Hours
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – As we enter into 2023, daydreaming of healthier lifestyles, The Muskingum County Family YMCA Recreation Center is offering more opportunities to make those wishes become realities. Operations Director Tyler McDade announced that the facility is now open 24 hours to accommodate people who work odd shifts...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Injury crash on Chillicothe’s west side
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Medics were called to the scene of a crash on the city’s west side this morning after reports of an injury accident. The incident occurred near the 800 block of Western Avenue around 11 a.m. Details about the crash and the extent of any injuries...
meigsindypress.com
Meigs County Resident Indicted by Gallia Grand Jury
Meigs County Resident Indicted by Gallia Grand Jury. Editor’s Note: All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. An indictment is one part of the legal process. It is not a conviction. Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury...
WTAP
Single car runs into building along Williams Hwy
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - At 4:22 p.m., Sunday evening a call reported that a single car had run into a building along Williams Hwy. The building took significant damage but no person involved in the crash was transported to the hospital. The Williamstown police and fire department reported to the...
iheart.com
Former Chillicothe Mayor Sworn in as Ross County Commissioner
Former Chillicothe mayor Jack Everson was sworn in Friday for his new role as Ross County Commissioner. Kevin Coleman was there and asked him about his new role. Everson said he was not sure if there was ever a mayor who also served as a county commissioner. But, he said his experience as chief executive of the city will inform his role as one of the chief executives of the county.
Columbus suspects arrested after man killed in Springfield
That morning, officers were called to the 100 block of South Race Street on reports of of a person shot. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man and a woman had been injured in the home.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Child flown to Children’s after falling out of bed with father in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A two year old child was flown to Children’s hospital in Columbus early Saturday morning. It happened in Ross County after the toddler fell out of their bed with their father. The child had a head injury, while the father became unconscious during the fall. When medics arrived the man was breathing but not awake and the child was stable.
Two central Ohio Krogers to open food halls
CLINTONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – More food halls have come to Columbus-area Kroger stores, and grocery store shoppers can win up to hundreds of dollars in gift cards to celebrate. Sandwiched between refrigerated dips and deli meats at Clintonville and Dublin Krogers, Kitchen United-run Mix Food Halls promise a variety of meals to go. With options […]
WHIZ
Dog of the Week: Meet Otis
ZANESVILLE, OH- You won’t miss this week’s Dog of the Week….as one of his feature’s tends to stand out. Otis, a 2-year-old Terrier Mix, is known for his ears which are one of his most prominent features and gives this pup some personality. K9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid discussed more about Otis.
Man dead after crash involving motorcycle in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle by a shopping plaza near Hilliard Monday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Just before 5:20 p.m., 33-year-old Jeffrey Joseph Frey Jr., of Columbus, was riding a Harley Davidson Motorcycle south...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Driver crashes into the Scioto River
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue crews are responding to a call of a vehicle that crashed into the Scioto River this morning. The incident occurred at around 9 a.m. on Route 316 east of Route 104. According to dispatchers, the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle...
Ohio bison ranchers to star in new documentary film.
Cherokee Valley Bison Ranch of Thornville, Ohio will be featured in an upcoming documentary about the official mammal of the United States, the American bison. Cherokee Valley Ranch is a multi-generational homestead turned into a bison ranch by Jared and Carrie Starr. The ranch offers a unique opportunity for visitors to stay in real Tipi’s as they enjoy the company of beautiful bison all around.
Comments / 0