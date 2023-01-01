ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee, OH

peakofohio.com

Boys & Girls MS Basketball Stats

Benjamin Logan traveled to compete against Graham Monday evening. The 7th-grade ladies won 41-2. Autumn Cline led the team with 14 points. Hailey Smith added 7 points as well as Madison Shields and Bryleigh Burnside added 6 points each. The 8th-grade ladies lost 51-22. Alexis Lovett led the team with 6 points. The Raiders will be back in action Thursday at home at 5:30 PM.
LOGAN, OH
thecomeback.com

Ohio State veteran enters transfer portal

The Ohio State Buckeyes officially ended their 2022 football season with a Peach Bowl loss to the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff semifinal. And as a result, one of the team’s longtime, veteran players is ending his Buckeye career as it looks like he will finish his career elsewhere.
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Ryan Day makes big decision about play-calling duties

Ohio State coach Ryan Day will reportedly make a significant change to how things are run within the program next season. According to Kirk Herbstreit of ESPN, Day said he intends to give up play-calling duties next season to give himself more time to manage all aspects of the Ohio State program. Day apparently made... The post Report: Ryan Day makes big decision about play-calling duties appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
peakofohio.com

Thomas R. Smith

Thomas R. Smith, 76, of Bellefontaine, passed away at 11:48 PM on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. He was born in Portsmouth, Ohio, on October 7, 1946, the son of the late Raymond M. and Eva Marie (Purdon) Smith. On...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

When could Columbus see snow in January?

ABOVE: Watch a review of 2022’s weather in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After a memorably cold Christmas holiday weekend, with a 4-inch snow cover, blowing snow, and frigid temperatures, the weather pattern flip-flopped on New Year’s weekend. A surge of warm air led to a record high of 65 degrees in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

YMCA Now Open 24 Hours

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – As we enter into 2023, daydreaming of healthier lifestyles, The Muskingum County Family YMCA Recreation Center is offering more opportunities to make those wishes become realities. Operations Director Tyler McDade announced that the facility is now open 24 hours to accommodate people who work odd shifts...
ZANESVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Injury crash on Chillicothe’s west side

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Medics were called to the scene of a crash on the city’s west side this morning after reports of an injury accident. The incident occurred near the 800 block of Western Avenue around 11 a.m. Details about the crash and the extent of any injuries...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
meigsindypress.com

Meigs County Resident Indicted by Gallia Grand Jury

Meigs County Resident Indicted by Gallia Grand Jury. Editor’s Note: All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. An indictment is one part of the legal process. It is not a conviction. Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Single car runs into building along Williams Hwy

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - At 4:22 p.m., Sunday evening a call reported that a single car had run into a building along Williams Hwy. The building took significant damage but no person involved in the crash was transported to the hospital. The Williamstown police and fire department reported to the...
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
iheart.com

Former Chillicothe Mayor Sworn in as Ross County Commissioner

Former Chillicothe mayor Jack Everson was sworn in Friday for his new role as Ross County Commissioner. Kevin Coleman was there and asked him about his new role. Everson said he was not sure if there was ever a mayor who also served as a county commissioner. But, he said his experience as chief executive of the city will inform his role as one of the chief executives of the county.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Child flown to Children’s after falling out of bed with father in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A two year old child was flown to Children’s hospital in Columbus early Saturday morning. It happened in Ross County after the toddler fell out of their bed with their father. The child had a head injury, while the father became unconscious during the fall. When medics arrived the man was breathing but not awake and the child was stable.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two central Ohio Krogers to open food halls

CLINTONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – More food halls have come to Columbus-area Kroger stores, and grocery store shoppers can win up to hundreds of dollars in gift cards to celebrate. Sandwiched between refrigerated dips and deli meats at Clintonville and Dublin Krogers, Kitchen United-run Mix Food Halls promise a variety of meals to go. With options […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Dog of the Week: Meet Otis

ZANESVILLE, OH- You won’t miss this week’s Dog of the Week….as one of his feature’s tends to stand out. Otis, a 2-year-old Terrier Mix, is known for his ears which are one of his most prominent features and gives this pup some personality. K9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid discussed more about Otis.
ZANESVILLE, OH
10TV

Man dead after crash involving motorcycle in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle by a shopping plaza near Hilliard Monday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Just before 5:20 p.m., 33-year-old Jeffrey Joseph Frey Jr., of Columbus, was riding a Harley Davidson Motorcycle south...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Driver crashes into the Scioto River

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue crews are responding to a call of a vehicle that crashed into the Scioto River this morning. The incident occurred at around 9 a.m. on Route 316 east of Route 104. According to dispatchers, the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
Yanasa TV

Ohio bison ranchers to star in new documentary film.

Cherokee Valley Bison Ranch of Thornville, Ohio will be featured in an upcoming documentary about the official mammal of the United States, the American bison. Cherokee Valley Ranch is a multi-generational homestead turned into a bison ranch by Jared and Carrie Starr. The ranch offers a unique opportunity for visitors to stay in real Tipi’s as they enjoy the company of beautiful bison all around.
THORNVILLE, OH

