US Will Require COVID-19 Testing for Travelers from China After Virus Surge
The U.S. announced new COVID-19 testing requirements Wednesday for all travelers from China, joining other nations imposing restrictions because of a surge of infections. The increase in cases across China follows the rollback of the nation’s strict anti-virus controls. China’s “zero COVID” policies had kept the country’s infection rate low but fueled public frustration and crushed economic growth.
British novelist, screenwriter Fay Weldon dies at 91
LONDON — (AP) — British author Fay Weldon, known for her sharp wit and acerbic observations about women’s experiences and sexual politics in novels including “The Life And Loves Of A She-Devil," has died, her family said Wednesday. She was 91. Weldon was a playwright, screenwriter...
ABOUT
WTTW is Chicago’s premier public media organization committed to creating and presenting unique content for television and digital media.
