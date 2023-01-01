Read full article on original website
Colorado’s Lowest Point Compared To Its Highest Point
Colorado has it going on when it comes to the highest and lowest points in the state. Even when we're low, we're high. Check out the lowest and highest points in the Centennial State. Put simply, even when we're at our lowest, we're still higher than the highest points in...
Who is Benjamin Gorelick, Colorado’s Mushroom Rabbi?
On the heels of Colorado passing Proposition 122 which decriminalizes certain psychedelics including psilocybin mushrooms, a man named Benjamin Gorelick, also known as the Mushroom Rabbi, has been in the news. This begs the question, what exactly is a mushroom rabbi? Keep scrolling to learn about Gorelick and his position...
Decoding the Secret Language of Colorado Cattle Brands
The Colorado Department of Agriculture’s 158-year-old Brand Inspection Division will release the latest edition of the Colorado Brand Book in the next few weeks. Published every five years, the novel-size tome is an encyclopedia of the nearly 30,000 horse and cattle brands registered in the Centennial State. Why so many? After all, there are only 13,000 cattle producers in all of Colorado. There are two main reasons, says state brand commissioner Chris Whitney. The first is that many brands aren’t even owned by ranchers—people use them as the Western version of a family crest that can be passed down to future generations. The second is that each one has to be unique. With only 26 letters, eight digits (ones and zeros look too much like I’s and O’s), and 30-some symbols to work with, this has led to an alphabet utterly unique to cattle culture. To help you decipher these cowboy hieroglyphics, we break down how to “call the brand,” from your Walking A’s to your Lazy Z’s.
Why more people left Colorado in 2022 than moved in
The 2022 United Van Lines movers study was released this week, and it looks like more people left Colorado last year than moved into the state.
Colorado Locking Pill Bottle Could Spread Across the Nation Soon
A crazy-cool invention that originated in Colorado may soon be expanding to healthcare providers and private parties all across the nation in the very near future. The invention is a locking pill bottle, much like a bike lock with a combination, and goes by the name Safe Rx. What is...
How to find out if you have unclaimed property in Colorado
Over $960 million in unclaimed property is waiting to be returned to Colorado residents.
Reason why your egg options might look different
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Major grocery stores will only be able to sell cage-free eggs due to HB20-1343, which passed in 2020. “So beginning of the first of this year, eggs in Colorado have to comply with… cage-free requirements,” said Deputy Commissioner of Operations for Colorado Department of Agriculture, Hollis Glenn. This new law requires cage-free […]
Colorado’s mountains got over 5 feet of snow this week
Parts of Colorado's mountains have seen several feet of snowfall over the last seven days.
Why Colorado’s Red Mountain Ghost Town Can Be Hard to Identify
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The old mining community located in Colorado's Red Mountain Mining District might be one of the best places in the state to explore several ghost towns that are all located close to each other.
Creepy Colorado Store is Full of Skulls, Spiders + Houseplants
For those interested in houseplants, there are plenty of options as far as where to purchase them for your home. However, in Colorado, we also have a place in which we can purchase home decor that's a little bit more on the macabre side of things. For example, have you...
Colorado snowpack numbers continue to soar thanks to plentiful mountain snowfall
Snowpack is above normal across six of Colorado's eight river basins including the Slate Platte basin which includes the metro area.The two basins that remain below normal are the Upper Rio Grande basin which includes the San Luis Valley as well as the Arkansas basin. This is largely because recent storms have mostly missed the Sangre de Cristo and Wet mountains near Cañon City, Walsenburg, and Trinidad.The Yampa and White River basin in northwest Colorado is in the best shape with snowpack nearly 50% above normal for the first week in January. That basin includes the Steamboat Ski Resort which had the snowiest December in a decade and has received over 200 inches so far this season.Almost every ski area in the state has received above normal snowfall so far this season. And the snowiest months of the year (March and April) are still ahead.If healthy snowpack is able to continue through the spring, Colorado should have less drought, fewer water restrictions, and a less severe wildfire season in 2023.
One of Colorado's largest law firms has a new name
DENVER — One of Colorado's largest personal injury law firms has a new name. Denver-based The Sawaya Law Firm changed its name to The Wilhite Law Firm on Jan. 1. The firm, one of the biggest in the western United States, operates at least nine locations in Colorado with offices in Denver, Greeley, Colorado Springs, Aurora, Fort Collins, Lakewood, Thornton, Grand Junction and Boulder.
8 Great Colorado Ski Areas That Are Perfect For Beginners
If you have just discovered the fun of skiing or if you are eager to learn, these ski resorts are some of your best bets in Colorado. Skiing can be an intimidating sport for the newbie. It feels like everybody who is on the mountain is an expert skier, but, the reality is they aren't. There are plenty of people on the slope who are just starting out and beginning to get their ski legs just like you and your family. Of course, the good skiers make it look so easy.
This City in Colorado Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Colorado was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Another Popular Local Restaurant In Colorado Has Closed For Good
2023 is off to a rough start for some, including the food lovers in Colorado who lost another amazing locally-owned and operated restaurant to kick off the new year. Another Local Colorado Restaurant Closes Its Doors Permanently. The sad text messages are flying all around our state because we've lost...
Gov. Polis proposes new incentives for electric cars, electric lawnmowers and e-bikes
Gov. Jared Polis is pushing lawmakers to make it even cheaper for Colorado residents to buy an electric car, electric bike or electric lawnmower. The governor announced the plan as an amendment to his 2023-2024 budget proposal Tuesday. Ahead of the upcoming legislative session, he now wants legislators to approve $120 million in new tax credits to nudge the public to buy products that combat climate change and air pollution.
Colorado license plates used to tell you where the driver came from. What happened?
When Mark Hauer lived in Colorado in the 1970s, you could tell which county a car was from, just by checking out its license plate. That’s because plates all started with a two-letter code based on the county it was registered in. “It was always kind of a pride...
How Colorado plans to reintroduce wolves on Western Slope by 2023 deadline
Colorado could be less than a year away from the state’s first relocation of gray wolves to parts of the Western Slope, as required by a ballot initiative passed by voters in 2020. A draft plan released by Colorado Parks and Wildlife last month calls for the reintroduction of 10 to 15 wolves per year […] The post How Colorado plans to reintroduce wolves on Western Slope by 2023 deadline appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Colorado city among most 'rat-infested' spots in US, says pest control company
According to pest control company Orkin's ranking of the top 50 'rattiest' places in the United States, rodents seem to love living life at a mile high. The only Colorado spot to be featured on the list of 50 places was Denver, ranking 10th nationwide. Based on the number of new rodent treatments (residential and commercial) performed from September 1, 2021 to August 31, 2022, this is one spot lower than the city's 9th-place rank of 2021.
Nuclear Threats: These are the Biggest Targets in Colorado
If America ever comes to a nuclear exchange with another country, which places in America are most at risk? Which locations in Colorado are most at risk?. Colorado is home to several military targets and has been home to a portion of America's nuclear arsenal since its earliest days. Scroll on to check out the places in Colorado most likely to be the target of a full-scale nuclear attack. Is Grand Junction one of them?
