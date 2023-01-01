CHICGAO (CBS)-- A teenager and a man were hospitalized after they were shot while driving in the Woodlawn neighborhood. Police said they were driving in an SUV, near Marquette Road and Greenwood Avenue just before 11 p.m., when a man fired shots from the sidewalk.The man driving was shot in the head and the vehicle hit a tree and building before stopping. The man is in critical condition.A 14-year-old passenger was shot in the arm. He was in fair condition.Police are searching for the shooter.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO