Evacuations ordered as California braces for rain, floods

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — As a huge storm approached California on Wednesday, officials began ordering evacuations in a high-risk coastal area where mudslides killed 23 people in 2018, while residents elsewhere in the state scrambled to find sandbags, and braced themselves for flooding and power outages. California...
Grand Junction, CO
