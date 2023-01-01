Read full article on original website
Related
Tenn. family reunited with dog 2 years later after rescue from ‘inhumane’ NJ puppy mill: police
Daisy was among more than 180 animals found at a New Jersey home last month.
Evacuations ordered as California braces for rain, floods
SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — As a huge storm approached California on Wednesday, officials began ordering evacuations in a high-risk coastal area where mudslides killed 23 people in 2018, while residents elsewhere in the state scrambled to find sandbags, and braced themselves for flooding and power outages. California...
Mix 104.3 KMXY
Grand Junction, CO
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 104.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0