Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
What’s Davante Adams future with Raiders? Well, he wants to help pick next quarterback
“I obviously want to try to make this thing work and continue on what I’m doing here and to see the team grow and get better as well.”
How NFL teams prepare for emergencies on the field
When Damar Hamlin collapsed during the Bengals-Bills game Monday, a team of medical professionals was prepared for the unprecedented.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
Colts’ Jeff Saturday: Giants rookie’s sack celebration was ‘trash’ | Wonders why OL didn’t take matters into their own hands
Giants head coach Brian Daboll says Kayvon Thibodeaux is a good kid. Indianapolis Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday says Thibodeaux’s sack celebration next to an injured quarterback was “tasteless” and “trash.” There’s no doubt who Thibodeaux will call if he ever needs a character witness in the commissioner’s office.
NFL World Reacts To Giants Owner's Message For Everyone
The New York Giants clinched their first playoff berth since 2016 with Sunday's 38-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Daniel Jones made it increasingly likely the Giants try to keep him beyond the season with a stellar performance. The often-maligned quarterback completed 19 of 24 passes for 177 yards and...
Robert Saleh sends message with Daniel Jones praise
New York Jets coach Robert Saleh had something of a pointed message in a roundabout way Monday when discussing the rival New York Giants. Saleh was congratulatory a day after the Giants clinched a playoff berth with a 38-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. The Jets coach went out of his way to note that... The post Robert Saleh sends message with Daniel Jones praise appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
