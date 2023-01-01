Citrus Bowl notebook: LSU backup players fill key roles versus Purdue in wake of opt outs

LSU dominated Purdue in several ways on Monday in the Citrus Bowl, and along the way, the Tigers set a rushing record. As the Tigers went up 28-0, they recorded the 38th rushing touchdown of the season, a school record and broke the previous mark that was set in 2013. It came from Noah Cain, who added his second score of the game, and by that point had 6 carries for 39 yards. The record-breaker was a 9-yarder with 8:23 remaining in the first half.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO