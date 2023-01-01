Citrus Bowl notebook: LSU backup players fill key roles versus Purdue in wake of opt outs

Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
A promising LSU freshman linebacker has reportedly entered the transfer portal
Promising LSU freshman inside linebacker DeMario Tolan entered the NCAA transfer portal Wednesday, according to multiple reports. Tolan had worked his way into the linebacker rotation during the second half of the season, and LSU coach Brian Kelly spoke highly about his future, indicating he would compete for playing time next year.
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU sees talented linebacker, former 4-star recruit, reportedly enter transfer portal
LSU will lose some depth on defense as talented freshman linebacker DeMario Tolan has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports, including 247Sports. Tolan, who is listed at 6-foot-2 and 222 pounds and had 10 tackles this season, was a 4-star prospect and ranked as the No. 20 linebacker in the 2022 class, according to the 247Sports Composite. He appeared in all but 2 of LSU’s games this season.
theadvocate.com
Starting LSU punter Jay Bramblett decides to return for one more season
Starting LSU punter Jay Bramblett announced Wednesday he will return for a fifth season after being one of the lone bright spots on a troubled special teams unit. Bramblett, a Notre Dame transfer last year, averaged 44.5 yards per punt. He had 18 punts downed inside the 20-yard line. The Tuscaloosa native has one more season of eligibility.
theadvocate.com
LSU women looking to clean up mistakes as Texas A&M approaches
The LSU women's basketball team continues to climb in the rankings after one week of Southeastern Conference play, but it doesn’t mean the No. 7 Tigers are hitting on all cylinders. Coach Kim Mulkey is finding plenty to work on even while being a bit shorthanded at practice as...
theadvocate.com
Kentucky hangs on to slip past LSU; Tigers' seven-game win streak is snapped
A highly-anticipated showdown between big men KJ Williams and Oscar Tshiebwe was as good as expected Tuesday night. But in the end, the first matchup of two of the Southeastern Conference's top scorers and rebounders went Tshiebwe's way in Kentucky's 74-71 win over LSU at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.
theadvocate.com
LSU reaches 10 wins and breaks school record with Citrus Bowl blowout over Purdue
ORLANDO, Fla. — Quad Wilson grabbed a deflected pass at the goal line and ran. He headed left after the interception, then brushed off a tackle as he cut across the open field and blocks formed in front of him. This walk-on safety who had appeared in one game...
theadvocate.com
LSU coach Matt McMahon: 'I found out a lot about our team' in Tigers' loss to Kentucky
It would have been easy for Matt McMahon to call his team’s effort and overall performance Tuesday night against Kentucky a moral victory. But LSU’s first-year coach knew there was no moral victory in a 74-71 loss, not even against the bluest of college basketball’s blue bloods.
theadvocate.com
Flau'jae Johnson, acclaimed recruit and rapper, brings charisma to LSU women's basketball
Freshman guard Flau’jae Johnson brings energy to the LSU women’s basketball team, whether breaking down a defense or lining up for the team photo. On Tuesday she was off to the side while most of the team was seated in front of the camera. Looking into her cell phone to make some last checks of her face and hair, she added a series of funny faces that had teammates and bystanders snickering.
theadvocate.com
LSU LB Mike Jones going pro; Tigers set single season record for rushing scores
LSU backup linebacker and defensive captain Mike Jones said after the Citrus Bowl he will declare for the 2023 NFL draft instead of returning for a sixth season of college football. On the field after LSU's 63-7 blowout of Purdue on Monday, Jones told The Advocate he had played his...
theadvocate.com
WATCH: LSU players laid down in the Cheez-It bed after a big play. A coach wasn't having it.
The LSU football team easily plowed through Purdue in the Citrus Bowl on Monday in Orlando, Florida, and the Tigers were having more and more fun as the game rolled on. There was one moment on Monday that LSU fans will probably remember the most from a game that the Purdue faithful would love to forget.
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU sets rushing record as Tigers continue domination of Purdue at Citrus Bowl
LSU dominated Purdue in several ways on Monday in the Citrus Bowl, and along the way, the Tigers set a rushing record. As the Tigers went up 28-0, they recorded the 38th rushing touchdown of the season, a school record and broke the previous mark that was set in 2013. It came from Noah Cain, who added his second score of the game, and by that point had 6 carries for 39 yards. The record-breaker was a 9-yarder with 8:23 remaining in the first half.
LSU, Tulane fans have reason to cheer after both programs win bowl games
NEW ORLEANS — Tulane and LSU posted big wins in major bowl games on Monday. New Orleans sports bars were packed with folks cheering on their teams. “It’s been 80 years since we’ve been in a major bowl, it’s about time,” said Tulane alum Geoff Rose, who watched the game with Green Wave fans at Bruno’s in Uptown.
theadvocate.com
Vanderbilt comes out feisty, but LSU keeps its cool and pulls away for an SEC win
LSU faced a Vanderbilt team with hurt pride and more zone defense than the Tigers had seen at any point Sunday, and it worked in the beginning for the visitors. But the No. 9 Tigers kept pushing the pace and pressing with their defense to pull away to an 88-63 victory before a New Year’s Day announced crowd of 7,285 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
saturdaytradition.com
What Brian Brohm said after Purdue's lopsided loss to LSU in Citrus Bowl
Brian Brohm ended his time in West Lafayette with a massively lopsided 63-7 loss to LSU in the VRBO Citrus Bowl on Monday. Despite the loss, the interim head coach spoke positively of his team, and what lies ahead with incoming head coach Ryan Walters. Speaking to the media after the bowl game, Brohm stated “Coach Walters will inherit a program with a great group of guys.”
aseaofblue.com
Doug Shows makes horrific call in Kentucky’s narrow win over LSU
Doug Shows is one of the most controversial officials in all of sports, and that’s putting it nicely. But even by Doug Shows standards, a call he made in the Kentucky Wildcats’ win over the LSU Tigers was as bad of a call as you’ll see at any level of basketball, which shouldn’t be a surprise from a guy who isn’t even afraid to eject fans from games,
LSUSports.net
LSU Moves Up To No. 7 In AP Poll
BATON ROUGE – LSU climbed two spots in Monday’s AP Poll to No. 7 following two 20+ point victories to open its SEC slate, including a 69-45 win at No. 24 Arkansas. LSU is one of five remaining undefeated teams in the country. With an offensive attack that...
theadvocate.com
2022 Class 5A/4A All-Metro Football team for Baton Rouge
Here is the 2022 All-Metro football team for Class 5A/4A in Baton Rouge. Questions about where Winfield might play in college linger. The senior quarterback answered every possible question on the field while leading Lutcher to the Division II nonselct title – the ninth LHSAA title in the school’s illustrious football history.
theadvocate.com
JS Clark tabs Madison Prep's Ross Akpan as school's first head football coach
Ross Akpan was named the first head football coach of JS Clark Leadership Academy, the school announced on Wednesday. Akpan, who most recently served as the offensive coordinator at Madison Prep, will be introduced at a 3 p.m. Thursday news conference at the Opelousas school. “I am super excited,” Akpan...
theadvocate.com
Chargers meet challenge: Madison Prep withstands Walker rally to claim road victory
After a series of lopsided wins, Madison Prep faced a different challenge. And the Chargers dispelled the notion that they might not be able to win close games. Walker cut Madison Prep's lead to one point in the fourth quarter before the unbeaten Chargers notched a 57-49 road win Tuesday in a matchup of two of the Baton Rouge area’s top teams.
theadvocate.com
Hunter Landry takes over as Lafayette Christian football coach
There was a good reason it didn’t even take three weeks for Lafayette Christian to fill its head football coaching vacancy. Just days after his Knights lost a memorable 52-48 state championship game to St. Thomas More, Trev Faulk resigned as LCA’s coach on Dec. 13. On Tuesday,...
