Valorant‘s Episode 6 is almost upon us, and as expected, a new map is also on the way. This will be the game’s ninth map, and here’s everything we know about it so far. Traditionally, whenever Riot Games releases a new Episode for Valorant, they have also released a new map along with it. It’s no different this time. After starting off with only three maps in beta, the pool has increased to eight at present.

1 DAY AGO