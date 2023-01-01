CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 15-year-old boy is in serious condition after a South Side shooting Tuesday night. Police said the teenager was at a gas station around 10 p.m., at 79th Street and Lafayette Avenue, when shots were fired. He was hit in the lower back.No arrests have been made. The shooting took place at the same intersection where CBS 2 reported a deadly hit-and-run Monday night. Police said a man was crossing the street at a crosswalk, at 79th Street and Lafayette Avenue around 10 p.m., when a white 2013 Dodge Durango hit him. The victim died at the scene.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO