fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged in shooting that killed woman, wounded her sister near House of Blues
CHICAGO - A man is facing charges for allegedly killing a woman and wounding another in a shooting last April in Chicago's River North neighborhood. Jason McMahan, 36, was arrested Tuesday and police charged him with opening fire on two women, killing one, after they got into an argument on the sidewalk on April 30 in the 300 block of North State Street near the House of Blues.
fox32chicago.com
Teen shot at South Side gas station
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was at a gas station on the South Side Tuesday night when gunfire erupted. Police say the shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Lafayette Avenue in Chatham. The victim was transported to Comer Children's Hospital by the Chicago Fire Department...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Man shot by known offender on Southeast Side, in critical condition
CHICAGO - A 29-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot Tuesday night in Chicago's South Deering neighborhood. Around 7:38 p.m., police say the male victim was inside a home in the 10000 block of South Calhoun Avenue when he was approached by a known offender who pulled out a gun and fired shots.
Boy, 15, critically shot outside South Side gas station: CPD
A 15-year-old boy was seriously wounded in a shooting in Chatham Tuesday night, police said. The teen was at a gas station at 79th and Lafayette Avenue around 10 p.m. when someone fired shots, according to Chicago police.
15-year-old in serious condition after South Side shooting
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 15-year-old boy is in serious condition after a South Side shooting Tuesday night. Police said the teenager was at a gas station around 10 p.m., at 79th Street and Lafayette Avenue, when shots were fired. He was hit in the lower back.No arrests have been made. The shooting took place at the same intersection where CBS 2 reported a deadly hit-and-run Monday night. Police said a man was crossing the street at a crosswalk, at 79th Street and Lafayette Avenue around 10 p.m., when a white 2013 Dodge Durango hit him. The victim died at the scene.
fox32chicago.com
2 men sentenced for shooting that killed Chicago mom out shopping with her young sons
CHICAGO - Two gang members were each sentenced to more than 50 years in prison Tuesday for firing at rivals and instead killing a mother out shopping with her young sons. Candice Dickerson, a mother of three and a pharmacy technician at Norwegian American Hospital, had been at a Metro PCS store on April 26, 2019, looking for a new cell phone to reward one of her sons for his achievements in school.
fox32chicago.com
Armed woman barricades herself, 10-year-old daughter in NW Side home
CHICAGO - SWAT officers were called to a home on Chicago's Northwest side Tuesday night for reports of a woman with a gun. Police say officers arrived at a home in the Avondale neighborhood in the 2300 block of West George Street around 7 p.m. and found that a 40-year-old woman armed with a gun had barricaded herself and her daughter.
Questions persist after boy, 9, fatally shot in South Side home
WBBM Newsradio spoke with activist and crisis responder Andrew Holmes after he accompanied the mother of the boy, Jarvis Watts, to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.
fox32chicago.com
Alert issued over armed carjackers targeting drivers in Woodlawn, Park Manor
CHICAGO - Chicago police are urging drivers to be cautious in two South Side neighborhoods after three recent armed carjackings. In each incident, two to four males wearing black ski masks approach a victim who is standing outside their car and demand their keys at gunpoint, according to a new CPD community alert.
One man killed, another wounded, in South Side shooting; police seeking multiple gunmen
A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting in Englewood. One of the men, whose age is unknown, suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, Chicago police said.
cwbchicago.com
For 3 burglaries and setting a stolen car on fire in the Loop, man gets a 3-year sentence
Chicago — A man who was accused of setting a stolen SUV on fire outside the Chicago Theatre while on bail for another stolen motor vehicle case has reached a very nice plea deal with prosecutors. In exchange for pleading guilty to three burglaries and an arson charge, Judge...
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 53, carjacked at gunpoint in South Shore
CHICAGO - A woman was carjacked at gunpoint Wednesday morning in the South Shore neighborhood. The 53-year-old was parking her car around 8 a.m. in the 7700 block of South South Shore Drive when a gunman approached her and demanded her belongings and her vehicle, according to police. The gunman...
cwbchicago.com
In moments after 9-year-old was fatally shot, the gun and an adult left the house before cops arrived, Chicago police report says
Chicago police are continuing their investigation into the shooting death of a 9-year-old boy in Washington Heights on New Year’s Day. Jarvis Watts was found shot inside a home in the 9400 block of South Wallace around 6:30 p.m., and he later died at Comer Children’s Hospital, officials said.
fox32chicago.com
Man killed, another wounded while sitting in parked car in Englewood
CHICAGO - A man was shot to death and another was wounded while sitting in a vehicle early Tuesday morning in the Englewood neighborhood. The man, whose age was unknown, was sitting with a 35-year-old man around 2:36 a.m. in the 1100 block of West 63rd Street when three males got out of a gray Hyundai sedan and started shooting, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man charged with murder in July shooting in West Garfield Park
CHICAGO - A man has been charged in the fatal shooting of another man last July in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. Jovan Sherrod, 40, is accused of gunning down a 29-year-old man on July 1 in the 4300 block of West Van Buren Street, according to police. Sherrod, of...
fox32chicago.com
Son stabbed father to death on New Year's Eve in West Pullman: officials
CHICAGO - A man was charged with murder for allegedly stabbing his 64-year-old father to death on New Year's Eve in the West Pullman neighborhood. Calvin Rice, Jr., 27, is accused of fatally stabbing Calvin Rice around 9 p.m. in the 12100 block of South Emerald Avenue, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.
Chicago shooting: 3 teens shot on sidewalk in Lawndale, police say
Three teenagers were shot on a sidewalk on the city's West Side, Chicago police said.
cwbchicago.com
Man ran from hijacked car, hid in a dumpster behind Chicago police dispatch headquarters, prosecutors say
Chicago — A man who’s on juvenile parole for carjacking is back in custody after he allegedly ran from a freshly-hijacked Cadillac with a gun in his hand and then tried to hide from pursuing police officers by hiding in a dumpster behind Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) — the high-security building where police dispatchers were helping cops track him down.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 17, shot while pumping gas on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot while pumping gas early Tuesday in the Cragin neighborhood. The 17-year-old was pumping gas around 12:11 a.m. in the 2900 block of North Cicero Avenue when gunfire broke out and he was struck in the shoulder, police said. Paramedics took the teen to...
fox32chicago.com
3 teens shot by unknown gunman on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - Three teenagers were shot Monday afternoon in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood. Around 3:55 p.m., police say the juvenile victims were on the sidewalk in the 1400 block of South Springfield Avenue when a vehicle pulled up and an unknown offender inside pulled out a gun and fired shots.
