Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged in shooting that killed woman, wounded her sister near House of Blues

CHICAGO - A man is facing charges for allegedly killing a woman and wounding another in a shooting last April in Chicago's River North neighborhood. Jason McMahan, 36, was arrested Tuesday and police charged him with opening fire on two women, killing one, after they got into an argument on the sidewalk on April 30 in the 300 block of North State Street near the House of Blues.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Teen shot at South Side gas station

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was at a gas station on the South Side Tuesday night when gunfire erupted. Police say the shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Lafayette Avenue in Chatham. The victim was transported to Comer Children's Hospital by the Chicago Fire Department...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

15-year-old in serious condition after South Side shooting

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 15-year-old boy is in serious condition after a South Side shooting Tuesday night. Police said the teenager was at a gas station around 10 p.m., at 79th Street and Lafayette Avenue, when shots were fired. He was hit in the lower back.No arrests have been made. The shooting took place at the same intersection where CBS 2 reported a deadly hit-and-run Monday night. Police said a man was crossing the street at a crosswalk, at 79th Street and Lafayette Avenue around 10 p.m., when a white 2013 Dodge Durango hit him. The victim died at the scene.   
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 men sentenced for shooting that killed Chicago mom out shopping with her young sons

CHICAGO - Two gang members were each sentenced to more than 50 years in prison Tuesday for firing at rivals and instead killing a mother out shopping with her young sons. Candice Dickerson, a mother of three and a pharmacy technician at Norwegian American Hospital, had been at a Metro PCS store on April 26, 2019, looking for a new cell phone to reward one of her sons for his achievements in school.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Armed woman barricades herself, 10-year-old daughter in NW Side home

CHICAGO - SWAT officers were called to a home on Chicago's Northwest side Tuesday night for reports of a woman with a gun. Police say officers arrived at a home in the Avondale neighborhood in the 2300 block of West George Street around 7 p.m. and found that a 40-year-old woman armed with a gun had barricaded herself and her daughter.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Alert issued over armed carjackers targeting drivers in Woodlawn, Park Manor

CHICAGO - Chicago police are urging drivers to be cautious in two South Side neighborhoods after three recent armed carjackings. In each incident, two to four males wearing black ski masks approach a victim who is standing outside their car and demand their keys at gunpoint, according to a new CPD community alert.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 53, carjacked at gunpoint in South Shore

CHICAGO - A woman was carjacked at gunpoint Wednesday morning in the South Shore neighborhood. The 53-year-old was parking her car around 8 a.m. in the 7700 block of South South Shore Drive when a gunman approached her and demanded her belongings and her vehicle, according to police. The gunman...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man killed, another wounded while sitting in parked car in Englewood

CHICAGO - A man was shot to death and another was wounded while sitting in a vehicle early Tuesday morning in the Englewood neighborhood. The man, whose age was unknown, was sitting with a 35-year-old man around 2:36 a.m. in the 1100 block of West 63rd Street when three males got out of a gray Hyundai sedan and started shooting, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man charged with murder in July shooting in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO - A man has been charged in the fatal shooting of another man last July in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. Jovan Sherrod, 40, is accused of gunning down a 29-year-old man on July 1 in the 4300 block of West Van Buren Street, according to police. Sherrod, of...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Son stabbed father to death on New Year's Eve in West Pullman: officials

CHICAGO - A man was charged with murder for allegedly stabbing his 64-year-old father to death on New Year's Eve in the West Pullman neighborhood. Calvin Rice, Jr., 27, is accused of fatally stabbing Calvin Rice around 9 p.m. in the 12100 block of South Emerald Avenue, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man ran from hijacked car, hid in a dumpster behind Chicago police dispatch headquarters, prosecutors say

Chicago — A man who’s on juvenile parole for carjacking is back in custody after he allegedly ran from a freshly-hijacked Cadillac with a gun in his hand and then tried to hide from pursuing police officers by hiding in a dumpster behind Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) — the high-security building where police dispatchers were helping cops track him down.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 17, shot while pumping gas on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot while pumping gas early Tuesday in the Cragin neighborhood. The 17-year-old was pumping gas around 12:11 a.m. in the 2900 block of North Cicero Avenue when gunfire broke out and he was struck in the shoulder, police said. Paramedics took the teen to...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

3 teens shot by unknown gunman on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - Three teenagers were shot Monday afternoon in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood. Around 3:55 p.m., police say the juvenile victims were on the sidewalk in the 1400 block of South Springfield Avenue when a vehicle pulled up and an unknown offender inside pulled out a gun and fired shots.
CHICAGO, IL

