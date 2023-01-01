NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department are asking the public for assistance in identifying an adult male who is wanted for a December 15th attack and robbery of a 12-year-old boy. According to the police, the incident happened outside 597a 4th Avenue in Brooklyn at around 3:00 pm. The man approached the 12-year-old boy, grabbed him by his hooded sweatshirt and dragged the boy while he removed his cellphone. The man fled the area. Police have been unable to locate and identify the male suspect, identified as a portly Hispanic man with light facial The post 12-year-old boy assaulted and robbed by adult male in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO