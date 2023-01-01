Read full article on original website
Suspect busted in NYC slashing spree on bloody night that left six injured
A slasher went on a spree that left three people injured near the Port Authority Bus Terminal — during a bloody night that separately saw two other knife attacks in Manhattan and Brooklyn, police said Tuesday. Luis D Rosas, 41, was arrested Tuesday morning at the bus terminal — where he had also been nabbed just days ago for menacing someone in a bathroom, according to the Port Authority Police Department and police sources. The alleged serial slasher attacked the first victim, a 41-year-old man, around 9:15 p.m. Monday after asking him for a cigarette on Eighth Avenue near West 39th Street, authorities and police sources...
Video Footage Shows NYPD Officers Allowing Proud Boys Gang To Ride The Subway Without Paying
A video that has been circulated online seems to show New York police officers giving the far-right Proud Boys free subway rides after they disrupted a drag show in Queens. The Proud Boys are seen in the video passing through an open emergency door in front of NYPD cops at the Jackson Heights subway station in Queens. Brenna Lip, a TikTok user who claims to be a journalist, shared the video.
Curbed
Eric Adams Has More Rats
Last month, it was reported that Eric Adams had an unpaid summons for having a rat infestation outside his Brooklyn brownstone. At a hearing, Adams testified that he had spent almost $7,000 to get rid of the rats, including deploying his own rat bucket. The officer dismissed the case and, as the Times put it, “It was unclear on Thursday evening whether the rats were gone, but the ticket was.”
25 years ago, a couple went missing from their Manhattan apartment after a disagreement with their landlord.
36-year-old Camden Sylvia lived in Manhattan, New York, with her boyfriend, 54-year-old Michael Sullivan. Camden was a painter who worked at a real estate agency while Michael was an actor who worked at an art gallery. The couple lived on the fifth floor of an apartment building on 76 Pearl Street in the financial district near several popular tourism areas. Since Michael had lived in the apartment for 21 years prior to Camden moving in, their 1,600 sq ft rent-controlled unit was only $304 a month, a dream for any New Yorker.
fox5ny.com
Elderly woman attacked and robbed in NYC
NEW YORK - A 76-year-old woman was attacked and robbed moments after she left a Manhattan gym. The NYPD says it happened on New Year's Day on Leonard St. in Tribeca. The woman had just left the building and was walking on the sidewalk when a man approached her. He grabbed at her purse but she pulled it away.
5 injured in 4 slashings in under 6 hours within 2 blocks in Manhattan: NYPD
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Several slashing incidents, all within two Midtown blocks in under six hours, left five victims injured, police said Tuesday. In the first slashing, a man approached the male victim, 41, on Eighth Avenue and asked him for a cigarette around 9:15 p.m. Monday, according to the NYPD. Police said the victim […]
Eric Adams slapped with 2 more fines for rat infestation at his Brooklyn townhouse
Mayor Eric Adams is facing two new fines at his Brooklyn rental property for a rat infestation after a $300 fine for a similar issue was dismissed last month.
Woman repeatedly stabbed, beaten by cousin in attack at Queens apartment
A woman was critically injured when she was stabbed multiple times and beaten with a bat in Queens on Monday evening, authorities said.
Harlem man indicted in ‘shocking’ murder of girlfriend, 16: DA
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A Harlem man has been indicted for the fatal December stabbing of his 16-year-old girlfriend, Manhattan prosecutors announced Tuesday. Zyaire Crumbley, 18, allegedly stabbed Saniyah Lawrence to death inside an apartment on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard near West 135th Street around 5:30 p.m., Dec. 11, according to authorities. Crumbley is charged […]
norwoodnews.org
Norwood: Arrest Made in Early Morning Shooting of Man, 31, on East 204th Street
On Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at around 5.45 a.m., in front of 365 East 204th Street, an armed person chased a 31-year-old man on foot and fired multiple shots, striking the male victim in the back, chest, ear, and hand. Video courtesy of the NYPD. NYPD officials said a 39-year-old...
Pregnant woman shot on Bronx street; gunman at large
Police are investigating after a pregnant woman was shot on a Bronx street on Monday night, authorities said.
NYC bar bouncer dies after being punched, knocked to ground
NEW YORK -- The search is on for the man who police say punched a beloved Chelsea bar bouncer who died from his injuries.The NYPD has released video of the suspect, and CBS2's Lisa Rozner spoke to the victim's grieving wife.Melissa Buchholz and Duane Patterson, of Inwood, were married 27 years."Never will he lay beside me ever again or talk to me, my best friend," Buchholz said.She says the 61-year-old father and Air Force veteran worked as a bouncer at Billymark's West Bar on Ninth Avenue near West 29th Street for the last eight years.It's outside of the bar at...
bronx.com
NYC Department Of Correction Employee, David Lindsay, 38, Arrested
On Saturday, December 31, 20222, at 0123 hours, the following 38-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 109th Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. David Lindsay. NYC Department of Correction. Charges:. driving while intoxicated;. driving while ability impaired by alcohol;. stopping / parking...
News 12
VIDEO: Armed robbery suspects on the loose in Brooklyn
News 12 received exclusive video of wanted suspects in a violent convenience store robbery in Brooklyn Wednesday. Police are searching for two men who ran into the store at 538 Hegeman Ave. early Wednesday morning and took over $700 in cash and around $1,000 in merchandise. Two masked men were...
News 12
Jewelry store owner fights for his life after brutal assault, robbery
A Brooklyn jeweler was brutally beaten and had over $100,000 in jewelry stolen from his Flatbush store. Manny Cohen, the 79-year-old store owner, is now in critical condition, and his son is begging people in the neighborhood to help him find whoever is responsible. “They were beating my father…they were...
9 injured after fire rips through apartment building in Harlem
Nine people were hurt after a fire ripped through an apartment building in Harlem Tuesday night.
12-year-old boy assaulted and robbed by adult male in Brooklyn
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department are asking the public for assistance in identifying an adult male who is wanted for a December 15th attack and robbery of a 12-year-old boy. According to the police, the incident happened outside 597a 4th Avenue in Brooklyn at around 3:00 pm. The man approached the 12-year-old boy, grabbed him by his hooded sweatshirt and dragged the boy while he removed his cellphone. The man fled the area. Police have been unable to locate and identify the male suspect, identified as a portly Hispanic man with light facial The post 12-year-old boy assaulted and robbed by adult male in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police: Fatal Morrisania shooting suspect in custody, identified
A man is now in custody in connection to the fatal shooting of 34-year-old man in the Bronx last Thursday.
Armed moped rider sought in 10 Bronx robberies: police
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A moped rider is sought in a string of Bronx robberies that began over the summer, police said Monday. The suspect allegedly targeted food tucks and check-cashing locations throughout the borough, according to the NYPD. The suspect was armed in several of the following incidents, police said: The suspect struck two […]
bkreader.com
Beloved BK Pan-African Restaurant, Amarachi, in a Fight for Its Life
Amarachi, a beloved Brooklyn restaurant and bar that has hosted events for visiting Nigerian kings and New York City power players like Eric Adams, is asking the Brooklyn community for help as it fights to keep its doors open after 18 years in business. Two weeks ago, Joseph “Bub” Adewumi...
