wichitabyeb.com
Yuengling arrives in Wichita next month
Back in October, it was announced that Yuengling Brewery was making their way to the Midwest. “America’s Oldest Brewery”, found mostly on the East Coast, was expected to hit the shelves in early 2023. We now have an update on the story. To start, Yuengling will be...
wichitabyeb.com
Two restaurants, Jax Restaurant and Big Arbor, have both closed
After a little over two years in business, Jax Restaurant and Bar has closed. They were located inside the Cambridge Market space at 9719 E. 21st St. Many people may be familiar with Greystone, which used to be in the space starting in 2015. But a couple of years ago, owners closed down Greystone and basically retooled and rebranded it to Jax.
Well-known restaurateur closes one east-side restaurant but plans two new businesses
After trying two and a half restaurant concepts at Cambridge Market, this well-known restaurateur has decided to close a 7-year-old business and focus on opening two others.
wichitabyeb.com
Filemons Mexican Food will soon take over the Next Level Cafe/Sorrel’s space
There’s a new restaurant getting ready to take over the space formerly held by Next Level Cafe and Sorrel’s Jamaican Food. Filemon’s Mexican Food is coming soon. The owners come from San Diego, CA and are ready to bring their Mexican flavors to Wichita. They’ve already made big promises by stating their restaurant is where you will be able to find the most authentic Mexican food in Kansas.
wichitabyeb.com
Checking out the Good Fortune Chinese Restaurant Lunch Buffet
I made my way out to Derby, KS to check out a buffet I haven’t been to in quite some time; Good Fortune Chinese Restaurant. They offer a regular lunch buffet that is $9.25 (which includes tax). =================. 709 N Baltimore Ave, Derby, KS 67037. 316-788-4007. Tuesday – Saturday:...
wichitabyeb.com
Discounted and free admission to some of Wichita’s favorite local attractions
If you’re looking to save some money at local Wichita attractions, this is the blog for you. Visitors to the Wichita Art Museum will no longer need to pay admission. All the museum’s permanent collection at 1400 Museum Blvd will be open to view for free every day that the museum is open.
wichitabyeb.com
Finally, Popeye’s is headed to northwest Wichita
A Popeye’s is finally headed to northwest Wichita. Landmark Commercial Real Estate announced in a press release that the national fried chicken chain is expanding their Wichita presence with another location. The store is scheduled to be at 29th and Maize Road in front of the Sam’s Club. Construction...
KWCH.com
Shoppers report error following change in grocery tax
Five people died in four crashes on Kansas highways over a busy New Year’s weekend that also saw the Kansas Highway Patrol make 22 DUI arrests. Following the on-field cardiac arrest of Bills football player Damar Hamlin, local sports medicine specialist say knowing CPR and how to use an AED are critical.
New franchise to open at the Waterfront this quarter
There’s a new franchise coming to the Waterfront that’s going to help with a lot of New Year’s resolutions, though not in the traditional sense.
KWCH.com
Kansas Food Sales Tax Confusing For Many
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating after two officers were involved in a physical altercation with two teenagers at Roller City. Bars in Wichita prepare for large crowds on New Year's Eve. K-State fans pack Sugar Bowl parade and pep rally ahead of Saturday's game. Updated: Dec. 30, 2022...
wichitabyeb.com
What’s Happening This Week in Wichita (Jan 3-8)
Searching for ideas on what to do in Wichita this week or what’s ahead? We got you covered with What’s Happening This Week In Wichita. What’s Happening This Week In Wichita is made possible by. the Wichita Event Calendar. FEATURED EVENTS. ■. Pho Time at Central Standard Brewing...
Restaurant inspections: Rodents in cookies, mislabeled sushi fish, cockroaches in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
Replacement for a longtime Andover restaurant is a familiar one
The longtime Golden Garden restaurant in Andover closed during the pandemic, and now a neighbor has expanded into the space.
KWCH.com
Some Kansas shoppers taxed twice on groceries as new state food tax rate starts
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - 12News has heard from multiple viewers since Sunday noticing something wasn’t quite right with their grocery receipt. Some Kansas shoppers experienced being taxed twice on the entire subtotal of the items they bought rather than on the individual items. It came as the first reduction...
Gas prices rise sharply in Wichita as new year begins
Wichita drivers were shocked Tuesday morning as gas prices jumped to $2.99 a gallon, up about 30 cents from $2.69.
adastraradio.com
Baby Miles First to be Born in New Year at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System announced Monday that Miles Grissom was the first baby born in the new year at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center (HRMC). Baby Miles was born to parents Kelsey and Haley and Grissom of Nickerson shortly before 4:00 p.m. on New Year’s Day.
Kansas customers experience extra charges after new food sales tax implementation
Shopping for groceries can be expensive and the recent drop in Kansas food sales tax was supposed to bring relief, but for some customers that drop in tax came with a hefty charge in taxes.
KWCH.com
What’s exempt from the reduce state food sales tax rate
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Once the calendar moved to Jan. 1, 2023, the state sales tax on food was supposed to drop to 4 percent from where it had been for a while -- 6.5 percent. But that’s not what some shoppers are seeing on their receipts. Local sales...
Firefighters battle Friday night blaze in west Wichita
The fire broke out before 9 p.m., in the 1200 block of S. Seville, near Kellogg and Tyler. Crews reported heavy fire coming from the rear of the home when they arrived.
Community members call for termination of Wichita police officer over skating rink altercation
Wichita community leaders are calling for an officer to be fired following an altercation involving two teens on New Year's Eve at Roller City skating rink in southwest Wichita.
