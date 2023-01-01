ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wichitabyeb.com

Yuengling arrives in Wichita next month

Back in October, it was announced that Yuengling Brewery was making their way to the Midwest. “America’s Oldest Brewery”, found mostly on the East Coast, was expected to hit the shelves in early 2023. We now have an update on the story. To start, Yuengling will be...
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Two restaurants, Jax Restaurant and Big Arbor, have both closed

After a little over two years in business, Jax Restaurant and Bar has closed. They were located inside the Cambridge Market space at 9719 E. 21st St. Many people may be familiar with Greystone, which used to be in the space starting in 2015. But a couple of years ago, owners closed down Greystone and basically retooled and rebranded it to Jax.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Filemons Mexican Food will soon take over the Next Level Cafe/Sorrel’s space

There’s a new restaurant getting ready to take over the space formerly held by Next Level Cafe and Sorrel’s Jamaican Food. Filemon’s Mexican Food is coming soon. The owners come from San Diego, CA and are ready to bring their Mexican flavors to Wichita. They’ve already made big promises by stating their restaurant is where you will be able to find the most authentic Mexican food in Kansas.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Checking out the Good Fortune Chinese Restaurant Lunch Buffet

I made my way out to Derby, KS to check out a buffet I haven’t been to in quite some time; Good Fortune Chinese Restaurant. They offer a regular lunch buffet that is $9.25 (which includes tax). =================. 709 N Baltimore Ave, Derby, KS 67037. 316-788-4007. Tuesday – Saturday:...
DERBY, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Finally, Popeye’s is headed to northwest Wichita

A Popeye’s is finally headed to northwest Wichita. Landmark Commercial Real Estate announced in a press release that the national fried chicken chain is expanding their Wichita presence with another location. The store is scheduled to be at 29th and Maize Road in front of the Sam’s Club. Construction...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Shoppers report error following change in grocery tax

Five people died in four crashes on Kansas highways over a busy New Year’s weekend that also saw the Kansas Highway Patrol make 22 DUI arrests. Following the on-field cardiac arrest of Bills football player Damar Hamlin, local sports medicine specialist say knowing CPR and how to use an AED are critical.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas Food Sales Tax Confusing For Many

The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating after two officers were involved in a physical altercation with two teenagers at Roller City. Bars in Wichita prepare for large crowds on New Year's Eve. K-State fans pack Sugar Bowl parade and pep rally ahead of Saturday's game. Updated: Dec. 30, 2022...
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

What’s Happening This Week in Wichita (Jan 3-8)

Searching for ideas on what to do in Wichita this week or what’s ahead? We got you covered with What’s Happening This Week In Wichita. What’s Happening This Week In Wichita is made possible by. the Wichita Event Calendar. FEATURED EVENTS. ■. Pho Time at Central Standard Brewing...
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy