There’s a new restaurant getting ready to take over the space formerly held by Next Level Cafe and Sorrel’s Jamaican Food. Filemon’s Mexican Food is coming soon. The owners come from San Diego, CA and are ready to bring their Mexican flavors to Wichita. They’ve already made big promises by stating their restaurant is where you will be able to find the most authentic Mexican food in Kansas.

WICHITA, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO