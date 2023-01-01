After a little over two years in business, Jax Restaurant and Bar has closed. They were located inside the Cambridge Market space at 9719 E. 21st St. Many people may be familiar with Greystone, which used to be in the space starting in 2015. But a couple of years ago, owners closed down Greystone and basically retooled and rebranded it to Jax.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO