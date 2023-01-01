Read full article on original website
wichitabyeb.com
Two restaurants, Jax Restaurant and Big Arbor, have both closed
After a little over two years in business, Jax Restaurant and Bar has closed. They were located inside the Cambridge Market space at 9719 E. 21st St. Many people may be familiar with Greystone, which used to be in the space starting in 2015. But a couple of years ago, owners closed down Greystone and basically retooled and rebranded it to Jax.
wichitabyeb.com
Yuengling arrives in Wichita next month
Back in October, it was announced that Yuengling Brewery was making their way to the Midwest. “America’s Oldest Brewery”, found mostly on the East Coast, was expected to hit the shelves in early 2023. We now have an update on the story. To start, Yuengling will be...
wichitabyeb.com
Discounted and free admission to some of Wichita’s favorite local attractions
If you’re looking to save some money at local Wichita attractions, this is the blog for you. Visitors to the Wichita Art Museum will no longer need to pay admission. All the museum’s permanent collection at 1400 Museum Blvd will be open to view for free every day that the museum is open.
wichitabyeb.com
Long-time food truck, The BOMB BBQ, closes as new owners take it in a different direction
After six years, The BOMB BBQ has permanently closed. The food truck originally started in 2016 by Troy and Lia Evans. Troy was a retired armament and munitions specialist (AKA Bomb Builder). He served 25 years in the military with three deployments, which is why 10% of their sales went to Passageways.
wichitabyeb.com
Checking out the Good Fortune Chinese Restaurant Lunch Buffet
I made my way out to Derby, KS to check out a buffet I haven’t been to in quite some time; Good Fortune Chinese Restaurant. They offer a regular lunch buffet that is $9.25 (which includes tax). =================. 709 N Baltimore Ave, Derby, KS 67037. 316-788-4007. Tuesday – Saturday:...
wichitabyeb.com
What’s Happening This Week in Wichita (Jan 3-8)
Searching for ideas on what to do in Wichita this week or what’s ahead? We got you covered with What’s Happening This Week In Wichita. What’s Happening This Week In Wichita is made possible by. the Wichita Event Calendar. FEATURED EVENTS. ■. Pho Time at Central Standard Brewing...
New franchise to open at the Waterfront this quarter
There’s a new franchise coming to the Waterfront that’s going to help with a lot of New Year’s resolutions, though not in the traditional sense.
wichitabyeb.com
Finally, Popeye’s is headed to northwest Wichita
A Popeye’s is finally headed to northwest Wichita. Landmark Commercial Real Estate announced in a press release that the national fried chicken chain is expanding their Wichita presence with another location. The store is scheduled to be at 29th and Maize Road in front of the Sam’s Club. Construction...
Well-known restaurateur closes one east-side restaurant but plans two new businesses
After trying two and a half restaurant concepts at Cambridge Market, this well-known restaurateur has decided to close a 7-year-old business and focus on opening two others.
Restaurant inspections: Rodents in cookies, mislabeled sushi fish, cockroaches in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
KWCH.com
Kansas Food Sales Tax Confusing For Many
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating after two officers were involved in a physical altercation with two teenagers at Roller City. Bars in Wichita prepare for large crowds on New Year's Eve. K-State fans pack Sugar Bowl parade and pep rally ahead of Saturday's game. Updated: Dec. 30, 2022...
Replacement for a longtime Andover restaurant is a familiar one
The longtime Golden Garden restaurant in Andover closed during the pandemic, and now a neighbor has expanded into the space.
KWCH.com
Shoppers report error following change in grocery tax
Five people died in four crashes on Kansas highways over a busy New Year’s weekend that also saw the Kansas Highway Patrol make 22 DUI arrests. Following the on-field cardiac arrest of Bills football player Damar Hamlin, local sports medicine specialist say knowing CPR and how to use an AED are critical.
Wichita police rage shown in roller-rink brawl video demands full explanation | Opinion
Boxing coach says officer “threw haymakers to damage that child” in New Year’s Eve altercation with teen.
KWCH.com
Some Kansas shoppers taxed twice on groceries as new state food tax rate starts
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - 12News has heard from multiple viewers since Sunday noticing something wasn’t quite right with their grocery receipt. Some Kansas shoppers experienced being taxed twice on the entire subtotal of the items they bought rather than on the individual items. It came as the first reduction...
KWCH.com
Sedgwick County Zoo orangutan, Daisy, dies of organ failure
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Daisy, a 41-year-old Sumatran orangutan at the Sedgwick County Zoo, has died, the zoo announced Monday. On Sunday morning, Daisy was discovered to be ill and unresponsive. An emergency exam revealed kidney and heart failure. With a grave prognosis for this combination of organ failure, the medical team performed treatment, but after 24 hours Daisy’s condition hadn’t improved. Monday morning, zoo staff decided humanely euthanize her in order to prevent any further suffering.
Gas prices rise sharply in Wichita as new year begins
Wichita drivers were shocked Tuesday morning as gas prices jumped to $2.99 a gallon, up about 30 cents from $2.69.
adastraradio.com
Baby Miles First to be Born in New Year at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System announced Monday that Miles Grissom was the first baby born in the new year at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center (HRMC). Baby Miles was born to parents Kelsey and Haley and Grissom of Nickerson shortly before 4:00 p.m. on New Year’s Day.
If You Want America’s Most Affordable Housing, Gotta Go to Kansas
If you want absolutely the most affordable housing in America, where do you go? A brand new 2023 study says that if saving money on a house is your goal, you're gonna have to go to Kansas. Oh, boy. I need to say first that I'm not a Kansas hater...
Kansas customers experience extra charges after new food sales tax implementation
Shopping for groceries can be expensive and the recent drop in Kansas food sales tax was supposed to bring relief, but for some customers that drop in tax came with a hefty charge in taxes.
