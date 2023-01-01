ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

This Small Town Has Been Named the Ugliest City In Colorado

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and that's good news for the folks who live in Colorado's ugliest city. Colorado has a lot of beautiful towns like Breckenridge, Estes Park, and Crested Butte that the state can be extremely proud of. However, if we are being honest, our colorful state has its share of towns that leave a lot to be desired. I could name a few, but I certainly don't want to offend people that live in one of those awful places.
Who is Benjamin Gorelick, Colorado’s Mushroom Rabbi?

On the heels of Colorado passing Proposition 122 which decriminalizes certain psychedelics including psilocybin mushrooms, a man named Benjamin Gorelick, also known as the Mushroom Rabbi, has been in the news. This begs the question, what exactly is a mushroom rabbi? Keep scrolling to learn about Gorelick and his position...
Some Colorado cities want to charge more for plastic bags

Colorado is heading toward a future free of plastic bags and in the meantime, hoping the new 10-cent bag fee is enough to convince shoppers to bring their own bags. Some cities in Colorado believe charging more could make a bigger impact. "If you know you're going to be getting charged 25 cents for a plastic bag then you might start thinking twice," said Louisville Mayor Ashely Stolzmann. Stolzmann says she has seen people at the store go back to their car for bags because of the fee. And she says that's exactly the point of it."The idea is really...
Colorado snowpack numbers continue to soar thanks to plentiful mountain snowfall

Snowpack is above normal across six of Colorado's eight river basins including the Slate Platte basin which includes the metro area.The two basins that remain below normal are the Upper Rio Grande basin which includes the San Luis Valley as well as the Arkansas basin. This is largely because recent storms have mostly missed the Sangre de Cristo and Wet mountains near Cañon City, Walsenburg, and Trinidad.The Yampa and White River basin in northwest Colorado is in the best shape with snowpack nearly 50% above normal for the first week in January. That basin includes the Steamboat Ski Resort which had the snowiest December in a decade and has received over 200 inches so far this season.Almost every ski area in the state has received above normal snowfall so far this season. And the snowiest months of the year (March and April) are still ahead.If healthy snowpack is able to continue through the spring, Colorado should have less drought, fewer water restrictions, and a less severe wildfire season in 2023.
One of Colorado’s Last Wild West–Era Hotels Is Revitalized

Built in 1891, Ouray’s Western Hotel is one of the oldest hotels in Colorado and one of the few remaining frontier-style wood-frame boardinghouses in the West. The fact that it’s still standing 132 years later is likely thanks, in part, to Ouray’s forward-thinking city planners. The fire department they established near the turn of the 20th century was a rare sight in the state’s flammable boomtowns and may have saved the Western from the fiery fate suffered by many of its contemporaries. More than a century later, new owner Kyle Zeppelin is rescuing it from another threat: time. “It has great bones,” says Zeppelin, co-president of Zeppelin Development, the firm responsible for revitalizing buildings throughout Denver’s RiNo district. “When you add it up, [the renovation is] certainly comparable to what a new build costs,” he says. “The difference is, you have all that character and history built into it.”
Reason why your egg options might look different

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Major grocery stores will only be able to sell cage-free eggs due to HB20-1343, which passed in 2020. “So beginning of the first of this year, eggs in Colorado have to comply with… cage-free requirements,” said Deputy Commissioner of Operations for Colorado Department of Agriculture, Hollis Glenn. This new law requires cage-free […]
How Colorado plans to reintroduce wolves on Western Slope by 2023 deadline

Colorado could be less than a year away from the state’s first relocation of gray wolves to parts of the Western Slope, as required by a ballot initiative passed by voters in 2020. A draft plan released by Colorado Parks and Wildlife last month calls for the reintroduction of 10 to 15 wolves per year […] The post How Colorado plans to reintroduce wolves on Western Slope by 2023 deadline appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Decoding the Secret Language of Colorado Cattle Brands

The Colorado Department of Agriculture’s 158-year-old Brand Inspection Division will release the latest edition of the Colorado Brand Book in the next few weeks. Published every five years, the novel-size tome is an encyclopedia of the nearly 30,000 horse and cattle brands registered in the Centennial State. Why so many? After all, there are only 13,000 cattle producers in all of Colorado. There are two main reasons, says state brand commissioner Chris Whitney. The first is that many brands aren’t even owned by ranchers—people use them as the Western version of a family crest that can be passed down to future generations. The second is that each one has to be unique. With only 26 letters, eight digits (ones and zeros look too much like I’s and O’s), and 30-some symbols to work with, this has led to an alphabet utterly unique to cattle culture. To help you decipher these cowboy hieroglyphics, we break down how to “call the brand,” from your Walking A’s to your Lazy Z’s.
Gov. Polis proposes new incentives for electric cars, electric lawnmowers and e-bikes

Gov. Jared Polis is pushing lawmakers to make it even cheaper for Colorado residents to buy an electric car, electric bike or electric lawnmower. The governor announced the plan as an amendment to his 2023-2024 budget proposal Tuesday. Ahead of the upcoming legislative session, he now wants legislators to approve $120 million in new tax credits to nudge the public to buy products that combat climate change and air pollution.
80 head of Colorado cattle worth $100,000 missing since December

Colorado authorities are searching for 80 head of cattle that went missing from Baca County, Colorado, in early December — totaling roughly two tractor-trailer loads and worth about $100,000. The missing cattle belong to 65-year-old Steve McEndree, a fourth-generation rancher. McKendree raises cattle on an 18,000-acre ranch 30 miles...
