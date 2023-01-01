ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie County, WY

Sheriff Brian Kozak takes office, fills vacant positions at Laramie County Sheriff’s Department

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Sheriff Brian Kozak took his oath of office today at 8 a.m. in the Laramie County Commissioners Board Room. The sheriff’s first official act was to swear in his new command staff to fill the vacancies of those previous supervisors who retired. These new employees underwent a background investigation completed by Wyoming State Park Rangers and met the phycological and physical testing required by state law.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Cheyenne Police Department welcomes new officers to the team

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is proud to announce that two new officers have joined the Cheyenne Police Department. Sean Lenihan and James McClaskey were sworn in as Cheyenne police officers this morning, Jan. 3, at the Public Safety Center. Both recruits moved to Cheyenne from other...
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie County Recent Arrests (12/29/22–1/3/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Cheyenne police arrest suspect in Jan. 3 shooting

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department has arrested one suspect in a Tuesday, Jan. 3 shooting that injured a man. Police say they were investigating a report of a shooting at 5:35 p.m. on the 1800 block of East 19th Street. Officers found one adult man with a gunshot wound. Another adult man was taken into custody.
CHEYENNE, WY
Cheyenne to see familiar faces in appointed city officials

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Community members can expect to see familiar faces around the Cheyenne government this year after several city officials were reappointed into their roles. During this afternoon’s City Council meeting, Scott Roybal of Ward I, Mark Rinne of Ward II and Ken Esquibel of Ward III were again sworn in to office by the Honorable Justice Kate Fox of the Wyoming Supreme Court.
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie County weekly arrest report (12/23/22–12/29/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Request for Proposal...

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP No. 0001-WYMD-2023) The Wyoming Military Department, State Military Affairs Division will receive sealed proposals for Forage Utilization Leases in-hand delivered and placed in the proposal receptacle between 1:00 PM and 3:00 PM on Thursday the 9th day of February, 2023 at Camp Guernsey, General Instruction Building. The proposals will be publicly opened at 3:15 PM. Go from US Highway 26 south to the main entrance gate to the cantonment area on Portugee Phillips Road immediately west of the Guernsey Airport. Photo identification must be presented at the main entrance gate to gain access for proposal submission. Vehicles and individuals shall be subject to search. No firearms are authorized.
GUERNSEY, WY
Cheyenne Police Looking for Porch Pirate Caught on Camera

The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a porch pirate. According to a department Facebook post, the person pictured above was caught on camera pillaging packages from a home in the 2000 block of Pebrican Avenue. According to the time stamp on the video, the...
CHEYENNE, WY
Cheyenne police investigating firearm report at Family Dollar

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne police are investigating after a report of a disturbance involving a firearm on Friday, Dec. 30 at Family Dollar, 508 Central Ave. Police said a report was made at about 2 p.m. of a juvenile male threatening to use a loaded firearm during an argument with an employee. Responding officers took the juvenile into custody and secured the area, police said.
CHEYENNE, WY
High Winds to Return to Southeast Wyoming, Ground Blizzards Possible

Winds are expected to increase across the wind-prone areas of southeast Wyoming later this afternoon into the early evening, becoming strong overnight and persisting through at least Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. Forecasters say winds could spread eastward into Wheatland and Cheyenne...
WYOMING STATE
Cheyenne Regional Medical Center announces 2023 New Year’s baby

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — This afternoon, the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center announced the city’s 2023 New Year’s baby. Sariah Williams arrived at 3:32 p.m. on Jan. 1, weighing 6 pounds, 14 ounces and measuring 20 inches long. Her parents, Natalie and Devon Williams, are stationed at Francis E. Warren Air Force Base.
CHEYENNE, WY
Cheyenne police arrest woman in shots fired incident

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne police have arrested a 60-year-old woman suspected of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and reckless endangerment after investigating a Thursday, Dec. 29, report of shots fired. Peggy Zdenek of Cheyenne was booked into the Laramie County Jail on the charges as a result of...
CHEYENNE, WY
“Most Haunted Cemetery In Wyoming”- 4 Places You Dare Not Visit

There are a number of cemeteries in Wyoming that are rumored to be haunted, but here are four of the most well-known ones:. 1. The Hot Springs County Cemetery in Thermopolis is rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a young girl who died in a tragic accident. According to local legend, the girl's ghost can be seen wandering the cemetery at night, often carrying a bouquet of flowers. Some people claim to have heard her crying or whispering as they walk past her grave.
WYOMING STATE
TRAVEL ALERT: I-80 Closures Continue Between Cheyenne and Laramie

As of 5:30 a.m. today, January 3, I-80 between Laramie and Cheyenne remains closed due to winter conditions. Wintery weather will continue to batter Wyoming today. The storm blanketing SE Wyoming in snow and ice on New Year's Day has left much of I-80 and I-25 closed or with travel restrictions in place for the last three days.
CHEYENNE, WY

