tennisuptodate.com
"He's very supportive": Badosa on Nadal factor at United Cup
Paula Badosa has called Rafael Nadal 'very supportive' during her United Cup experience offering advice and tactics during matches. Nadal and Badosa are the leading players for Spain at the United Cup and she talked about the role Nadal has on the team. As one of the best of all time many look to him to offer some advice or tips when things go south. He was certainly doing that in Badosa's previous match against Dart as he talked to her all the time during changeovers.
tennisuptodate.com
"It's not great that today we are playing for nothing" - Rafael Nadal unhappy with current United Cup format
Rafael Nadal lauded the level of competition but pointed out flaws in the format of the inaugural United Cup after losing successive matches in Sydney. Nadal went down to Britain's Cameron Norrie earlier in the mixed-gender event. He then failed to get back to winning ways when he lost to Alex de Minaur of Australia on Monday. The Spaniard then lamented the fact that the significance of the Spain-Australia clash had already diminished. This is because Great Britain qualified for the knockouts from Group D on Sunday.
tennisuptodate.com
Harriet Dart engages in playful online banter with Frances Tiafoe ahead of Great Britain-USA United Cup clash - "You're going down!"
Team USA's Frances Tiafoe has declared war on Great Britain a day before the two sides are scheduled to square off for a spot in the semifinals of the 2023 United Cup. Harriet Dart also responded by sending a warning to the 19th-ranked rising star. Great Britain beat Australia 3-2...
tennisuptodate.com
Evert lauds praise on uniqueness of United Cup: "Watching Nadal screaming for Badosa, it warms my heart"
Chris Evert voiced her support for the United Cup event that has been going on for the past few days after watching it and seeing moments that warmed her heart. Many expressed support for the United Cup event praising its unique nature of it and how it adds to tennis. We see ATP and WTA players coming together and working towards the same goal under the banner of their countries. It's something that Evert followed keenly in the past few days and she praised it on Twitter.
tennisuptodate.com
Swiatek still has 'nightmare' US Open tie against Bencic on her mind ahead of United Cup tie
Iga Swiatek is set to face Belinda Bencic at the United Cup today and she recalled their US Open clash from a few years ago branding it a nightmare. It was a match that Bencic ended up winning but the tiebreak in that set is something that Swiatek will never be able to forget. It was an epic one that lasted 22 minutes and finished 12-10 for Bencic. Recalling that match before their United Cup clash, Swiatek explained how it will be on her mind:
tennisuptodate.com
Fritz downs Zverev at United Cup
Taylor Fritz put forward another great performance for the US as the American easily defeated Alexander Zverev 6-1 6-4 at the United Cup. The US was considered the favourite for this competition due to the sheer amount of talent they have on their team and so far Fritz has been delivering. The American put forward another great performance as he eased his way past Alexander Zverev in two straight sets. He made a furious start to the match as he took the opening set 6-1.
tennisuptodate.com
Federer declines invite to attend 2023 Australian Open, but remains an open invite: "The welcome mat will always be rolled out for Roger"
Roger Federer turned down an invitation to attend the 2023 Australian Open but it remains an open one if he changes his mind as the event goes on. Many hoped Federer would attend this Australian Open as a player but that bubble was burst some time ago when he announced his retirement from tennis. The Swiss player was invited to be part of the event as a spectator but according to the Sydney Morning Herald, Federer declined the invitation to be present there with an Australian Open official commenting to the newspaper:
tennisuptodate.com
Former CEO of Tennis Australia believes Novak Djokovic finished 2022 as "the best player on the planet"
Former World No.1 Novak Djokovic made his return to tennis courts in Australia today with a doubles match, teaming with Canadian Vasek Pospisil at the Adelaide International 1. It wasn't a successful endeavor as the duo lost to the pairing of Tomislav Brkic and Gonzalo Escobar. However, it did mark...
tennisuptodate.com
Alex de Minaur wins crazy battle against Rafael Nadal in United Cup
Alex de Minaur needed almost three hours but he was able to defeat Rafael Nadal in three sets 3-6 6-1 7-5 to give Australia a huge point in the United Cup. It was always going to be a very interesting matchup between Nadal and the Speed demon and the latter outran Nadal to the finish line. It was a great battle with the packed stands enjoying every bit of it and the finish was particularly satisfying for the crowd. Nadal proved better in the early goings of the match taking the opening set 6-3 behind solid play.
tennisuptodate.com
"It's been tougher more mentally and emotionally" - Leylah Fernandez on expectations following first match win of 2023 season in Auckland
Canada’s 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez opened her 2023 season with an emphatic 6-1, 6-1 win Monday over 15-year-old Brenda Fruhvirtova in the first round of the ASB Classic. Third-seeded Fernandez needed only 61 minutes to sweep by the Czech teenager, who entered the main draw on a...
tennisuptodate.com
Cameron Norrie remains undefeat keeping Great Britain alive in United Cup
Cameron Norrie remained undefeat at the United Cup as he added a 3rd win to his previous two with a win over Taylor Fritz 6-4 5-7 6-4. Both Norrie and Fritz have been playing some amazing tennis to start the year and they both showed that in this match. It was a very competitive one, a match which Norrie deserved to win. He took an early lead in the opening set and never run into any kind of problems closing it out. He dropped only a handful of points on his serve.
tennisuptodate.com
Cilic believes Djokovic Australian Open deportation treatment was unfair and 'disasterous'
Like many other tennis players, Marin Cilic found Novak Djokovic's treatment last year terrible but he hailed him a great champion for coming back this year. Many players spoke out against the way Djokovic was handled in Australia although quite a few of them stayed silent as well. Djokovic elected to return to Australia in pursuit of his 10th victory there and Cilic praised him for doing that as he called the 2022 Australian Open an emotional affair:
tennisuptodate.com
Murray believes 2023 Australian Open could be his final one: "With the age that I'm at and the injury history and stuff in the last few years"
Andy Murray went away from his usual hardline stance of playing tennis in an interview recently admitting that this year's Australian Open could be his last. The British player generally maintained a stance that he'll play on and while he's still of that opinion, he's far more accepting of the fact that it could really be the last time. Murray spoke with 9News confirming that he'll play as long as his body permits him to though he's unsure how long that will be:
tennisuptodate.com
"I have the level to beat all of them": Qinwen Zheng sends down gauntlet after dumping out Kontaveit in Adelaide
Qinwen Zheng sent out a warning to the rest of the WTA Tour after beating Kontaveit claiming that she has the level needed to beat all of them. Zheng made a lot of progress last year establishing herself as one of the better performers on the Tour. She started her year in great fashion in Auckland beating Kontaveit and following the win the Chinese player claimed she can go all the way. She'll need to prove it on the courts but she's not lacking any confidence:
tennisuptodate.com
Novak Djokovic eases his way into round two of the Adelaide International
Novak Djokovic began his 2023 year with a match against Constant Lestienne at the Adelaide International and the Serbian had no issues winning 6-3 6-2. Playing a competitive match on Australian soil must have felt really good for Novak Djokovic and he was certainly in great spirits for this one. Lestienne is a solid player who fights for every point but he was easily overmatched in most rallies in this match. Djokovic won easily taking a little over 70 minutes to get this one done.
tennisuptodate.com
"I know I'm depressive and always have been thinking about life and death": Rublev launches clothing brand with interesting back story
Andrey Rublev announced the launch of his clothing brand 'Rublo' on Monday to promote the messages of kindness and equality which are important to him. The launch was accompanied by a very interesting backstory to the whole thing as Rublev explained it during the launch on multiple social media platforms. The launch had a promotional video that featured Rublev with the caption on Instagram reading:
tennisuptodate.com
"My phone and Twitter are both blowing up, I am not done yet": Navratilova thanks tennis community for support amid cancer diagnosis
Martina Navratilova revealed her cancer diagnosis recently and she's received widespread support from all sides for which she is thankful for. Navratilova revealed her double cancer diagnosis recently as she prepares for the biggest fight of her life. The legendary player is in good spirits as the cancers were caught early and there is very high chance she makes a full recovery which is what everybody wants. She received a lot of support from everybody and she thanked people on social media:
tennisuptodate.com
"Everything will depend on his health": Lapentti on factors behind continued rise of Alcaraz
Former player Nicolas Lapentti thinks Alcaraz could definitely do something similar as Nadal, Djokovic and Federer did but he would need to stay healthy. Health is crucial in any athlete's career and tennis is no exception. There were talented tennis players in the past but their injuries simply derailed their careers in incredible ways. One of the more modern examples is Juan Martin Del Potro whose career was very affected by injuries. For Alcaraz it will be crucial to avoid something like that and if he does he could do something special according to Lapentti.
tennisuptodate.com
"How quick is his reaction though" - Genie Bouchard impressed by Rafael Nadal's reflexes during battle with insect at United Cup
Rafael Nadal has produced another funny yet adorable moment that has left the entire tennis world, including Canadian player Eugenie Bouchard, in splits. During one of Spain's recent matches in Sydney at the United Cup, the 36-year-old legend was sitting on the bench to root for his teammates when he was disturbed by a bug. Unaware that he was on Ken Rosewall Arena's big screen at the time, Nadal attempted to crush the bug with his hands at breakneck speed, drawing an instant reaction of laughter from spectators who watched the moment unfold.
