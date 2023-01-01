Read full article on original website
9-year-old injured in Nowata County semi crash
NOWATA COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said a semi crash in Nowata County sent a 9-year-old boy to the hospital on Monday. OHP said the accident happened around 1:40 p.m. north of Afton. A semi driven by a 43-year-old man was going too fast on the...
17-year-old girl and 21-year-old man injured after DUI crash in Osage County
PRUE, Okla. — A 17-year-old girl and a 21-year-old man were injured in a car crash in Prue, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash took place around 4:00 a.m. on Jan. 1 on New Prue Rd. and Lake Rd. in Prue. According to OHP,...
OHP releases identity of man killed along Turner Turnpike
Authorities are releasing more information about a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on a local turnpike.
Man found dead on train tracks in Sapulpa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Law enforcement is investigating after a man was found dead on train tracks in Sapulpa. The Creek County Sheriff's Office says they found the man dead on train tracks near East James Avenue and New Sapulpa Road early Tuesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has...
Boy injured in Nowata County rollover
An Afton 9 year-old was admitted to a Joplin hospital after he was injured when the semi he was riding in slid on slick roads and rolled 3-quarters of the way over and landed on its side. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports 43 year-old Scott Heronemus of Afton was driving the vehicle on Nowata County Road East-West 150 just after 1:30 Monday afternoon. Heronemus refused treatment for minor cuts on his arms. The boy was admitted with head injuries.
Nowata police officer hit by vehicle while directing traffic
NOWATA, Okla. — A Nowata police officer is in the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle while directing traffic on Monday. The Nowata Police Department (NPD) said the officer was directing traffic for the Nowata County Sheriff’s Office after a pickup truck pulling a trailer went off U.S. Highway 169 into a ditch. Northbound lanes of the highway were then blocked.
Nowata Police Officer Hit by Car, Hospitalized
A Nowata police officer is in the hospital after getting hit by a car on Monday. Nowata County Sheriff's Office (NCSO) deputies told our partners at News on 6 that the officer was hit while directing traffic after a car stalled on the side of the road and a trailer went into a ditch. NCSO deputies said the officer was going to be evacuated by helicopter, but had to be driven to the hospital because of severe weather.
NCSO: Nowata Officer Stable After Being Hit by Car
A Nowata police officer that was hit by a car on Monday night appears to be in stable condition. Nowata County Sheriff Jason McClain says they are hoping and praying for the officer. McClain says they wish him a speedy recovery. He says the Nowata County Sheriff's Office (NCSO) will support the officer and his family as they deal with this horrible incident.
Officials: Escapee led deputies on wild manhunt in Wagoner Co.
We're learning new details about an escaped inmate's run from the law and how he was captured in Wagoner County.
Dog Dies After Fire Breaks Out At Tulsa Home
Firefighters battled an early-morning house fire that broke in Tulsa on Wednesday morning. According to fire officials, the blaze began in a home near East Pine Street and North Lewis Avenue around 3 a.m. Crews say the fire was difficult to fight because there was so much stuff inside the...
One man dead after north Tulsa house fire
TULSA, Okla. — Authorities said one man is dead and a woman was taken to the hospital after a north Tulsa house fire Monday morning. Firefighters responded to the house near East Pine Street and North Yale Avenue. Firefighters said the front of the house was fully engulfed in...
Tulsa, Muscogee Nation police shoot, kill man following pursuit with gunfire
Tulsa and Muscogee Nation police shot and killed a man early Saturday morning following a pursuit with gunfire that stemmed from a routine traffic stop. According to statements from the departments, the man fled a Muscogee Nation Lighthorse police officer who tried to pull him over for a routine traffic stop around 3:30 a.m. Saturday near 61st Street and Riverside Drive. The man led the officer and Tulsa police on a pursuit and fired multiple shots as he fled, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release.
Ponca Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma boy missing
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma – Kyrus Carney (Ponca) was last seen at Murrow Indian Children’s Home in Muskogee Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 6 a.m., right after bed checks. According to Karissa Hodge, Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Chahta, Carney stole a black mountain bicycle to leave home. He is 15 years old, 5′ 5 ft tall, and has black hair and brown eyes.
Firefighters battle north Tulsa house fire
TULSA, Okla. — Firefighters are at a house fire in north Tulsa near East Pine Street and North Yale Avenue. A FOX23 photographer on the scene saw one woman being loaded into an ambulance. This is the second house fire Tulsa firefighters have been to Monday morning. Firefighters also...
Crash On Highway 75 Kills 19-Year-Old Man In Okmulgee County
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 19-year-old man was killed in a crash Saturday morning on Highway 75. The OHP said Dawson Sumner of Beggs, Oklahoma, was pronounced dead at the scene just south of Happy Camp Road by authorities. Sumner was the passenger in a 2019 Ford Mustang that...
1 Dead, 1 In Custody As Police Investigate Tulsa's 1st Homicide Of 2023
Tulsa Police have identified the victim killed in a deadly shooting on Tuesday morning. Police say 40-year-old Byron Speed died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds following an argument with his brother. According to police, investigators determined that there was a family argument at a home before 39-year-old Clifton Speed, shot...
Bartlesville Woman Spits Blood on Officer
A Bartlesville woman was seen in Washington County Court this week on charges alleging public intoxication, and placing bodily wastes or fluids upon a government employee or contractor. According to an affidavit, Nicole Becerra was arrested around 3 am on a public intoxication on January 1st. While being searched in...
Motorcycle Rider Dies In Crash On Highway 169, I-244
Tulsa Police said a motorcycle rider is dead after a crash involving a truck at Highway 169 and Interstate 244. First responders closed the interstate and traffic was diverted onto Highway 169 as crews worked at the scene. Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area if you are out...
TFD responds to second house fire, hours apart
TULSA, Okla. — Crews are investigating a house fire in Tulsa. It’s the second house fire that the Tulsa Fire Department has responded to on Monday. Crews were called to the home near E. 21st and 129th. Smoke was seen billowing from the roof as firefighters arrived. A...
Police: Oklahoma man facing arrest for shooting, killing brother
Authorities say an Oklahoma man has been taken into custody for the shooting death of his brother.
