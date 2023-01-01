A Nowata police officer is in the hospital after getting hit by a car on Monday. Nowata County Sheriff's Office (NCSO) deputies told our partners at News on 6 that the officer was hit while directing traffic after a car stalled on the side of the road and a trailer went into a ditch. NCSO deputies said the officer was going to be evacuated by helicopter, but had to be driven to the hospital because of severe weather.

NOWATA, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO