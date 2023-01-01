The Seward Lady Saints began the 2023 calendar year the right way. SCCC beat last year NJCAA championship program Tyler 74-67 Sunday afternoon in Tyler. Seward goes 1-1 in their swing through Texas. Only conference games remain in Seward’s regular season. Tyler took a 20-19 lead after one quarter. Seward rallied to lead the Apaches 33-29 and SCCC led 33-31 at the half. The Lady Saints led 53-48 after three quarters. Seward had a much better shooting game on Sunday shooting 44 percent from the field and making 10-22 three pointers and 10-14 at the free throw line. The Lady Saints only committed nine turnovers. D’Arrah Allen scored 23 and De’Shawnti Thomas scored 20 with six rebounds. Halima Salat added 11. Seward is 9-6 and Tyler is 7-5. The Lady Saints host 12-2 Barton Wednesday night at 6pm in the Green House. The game airs on 107.5 with Saints Shoot-around at 5:45. The Bank of Beaver City is the buyout sponsor.

SEWARD, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO