WATCH: County inmate in Texas escapes from transport before being arrestedApril McAbeeSmith County, TX
Gospel singing legend Teddy Cross is one of the most celebrated and influential singers of our time, will be in TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Writer, producer & director Michael Baker of the movie Parole Money, 1, 2, & 3 and the crew give back to the communityTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Texas Cold Cases: How Long Will These Mysteries Remain Unsolved?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedTexas State
Betty Harden of Winona Texas took the You Can End of Story approach going back to college obtaining a bachelor's degreeTour Tyler TexasWinona, TX
kscbnews.net
Lady Saints Top Last Year’s Championship Program
The Seward Lady Saints began the 2023 calendar year the right way. SCCC beat last year NJCAA championship program Tyler 74-67 Sunday afternoon in Tyler. Seward goes 1-1 in their swing through Texas. Only conference games remain in Seward’s regular season. Tyler took a 20-19 lead after one quarter. Seward rallied to lead the Apaches 33-29 and SCCC led 33-31 at the half. The Lady Saints led 53-48 after three quarters. Seward had a much better shooting game on Sunday shooting 44 percent from the field and making 10-22 three pointers and 10-14 at the free throw line. The Lady Saints only committed nine turnovers. D’Arrah Allen scored 23 and De’Shawnti Thomas scored 20 with six rebounds. Halima Salat added 11. Seward is 9-6 and Tyler is 7-5. The Lady Saints host 12-2 Barton Wednesday night at 6pm in the Green House. The game airs on 107.5 with Saints Shoot-around at 5:45. The Bank of Beaver City is the buyout sponsor.
kscbnews.net
Alfreda Dawson
Alfreda Dawson, 87, died Monday, January 2, 2023, at her residence in Turpin, Oklahoma. She was born on December 15, 1935, in Winona, Kansas, the daughter of Herman and Christina (Albers) Schiltz. She attended and graduated from Grinnell High School in Grinnell, Kansas. On December 11, 1954, she married Neil...
Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas Are Now Under a Tornado Watch
A Tornado Watch has been issued until 9 pm tonight for several counties in Deep East Texas. The cities of Lufkin and Nacogdoches are included in this watch. The Tornado Watch includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Cherokee, San Augustine, Shelby, Panola, and Rusk Counties in the Pineywoods. According to the Storm Prediction...
KLTV
Garrison track star, Olympian Eric Thomas dies
GARRISON, Texas (KTRE) - One of the greatest athletes to ever come out of Garrison died suddenly in Houston on Dec. 30. Eric Thomas was a 1992 graduate of Garrison High School and track star and he competed in the 2000 Summer Olympics. He finished in the top 15, competing in the 400 meter hurdles.
Strong Tornadoes With 111+ MPH Winds At Risk in East TX on Monday
Q: What's a sure sign that you live in East Texas during the winter?. A: When your load of laundry for the same day includes shorts, t-shirts, sweaters, and jackets. That's how quickly the weather can go from frigid to warm and right back to freezing. The East Texas Winter/Spring...
kscbnews.net
Joseph D. (Joe) Piteo
Joseph D. (Joe) Piteo, age 75, passed away early Friday morning, December 30, 2022, at his Meade, Kansas, residence. Joe was born April 19, 1947, at the Bronx, New York, the son of John and Doris (Brakefield) Piteo. As a young boy, his family moved to Fultondale, Alabama where he developed a lifelong passion for fishing with his family. After high school, he began working for Bell South Telephone Company before joining the United States Army, serving in Germany during the Vietnam era. After his discharge, he returned to the Bell System telephone companies, working in Alabama, the Midwest and Virginia as a technician until his retirement after thirty years of service.
Portion of Frankston Highway in Tyler reopens after motorcycle crash
TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Dept. has reopened a busy roadway following a major crash involving a motorcycle. According to the TPD, the crash occurred in the 2100 block of Frankston Hwy., just south of Earl Campbell Pkwy. Initially, all northbound traffic on Frankston Hwy. was diverted onto...
KLTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Motorcycle wreck in Tyler closes NB lane of Frankston Highway
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department is currently working a major traffic accident involving a motorcycle. The wreck took place in the 2100 block of Frankston Highway (just south of Earl Campbell Parkway), according to a release from the police. At this time, all northbound traffic on Frankston Highway is being re-routed onto Earl Campbell.
KLTV
2 Longview homes damaged by falling trees during Monday storm
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Monday afternoon’s storm damaged at least two homes in Longview. It happened in the 400 block of Trailwood Lane in north Longview around 2:30 p.m. Workers on scene said a tree from the backyard fell into the house. The tree broke through the roof and into the house near the kitchen. Residents were at home at the time. Another home about a block away was also damaged by a fallen tree. There were no injuries reported as a result of the damage.
This Tyler, Texas Driver was Sick and Tired of Red Light Runners
I witnessed an event that put a smile on my face. An action of a driver who, like so many East Texans, is fed up with so many doing it. An action that I hope put a bit of fear in those people and will make them think twice about doing it again. I'm talking about those who just disregard what a red light means and drive through it like there will be no consequences.
Crews respond to car fire on Rice Road in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Firefighters are on the scene of a car fire on Rice Road in Tyler near the intersection of Old Bullard Road Tuesday afternoon. City of Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley said there is no information regarding injuries at this time. There's also no details concerning the cause of the blaze.
KLTV
Police identify man whose body was found in Longview field
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police have identified the name of a man whose body was found in a field on E. Marshall Ave Monday. According to Brandon Thornton, Public Information Officer with the Longview Police Department, the body is that of Paul Stebbins II, 34, of Longview. Thornton said no foul play is suspected.
cbs19.tv
CBS19 WEATHER BLOG: Severe weather expected for East Texas on Monday
TYLER, Texas — Happy New Year and I say that with some apprehension. That's because Monday could be a rough day for some of us. Why? Because we have a severe weather threat that could result in some thunderstorm wind or tornado damage. A lot of "coulds" and "mights"...
KTRE
Gilmer man’s chicken lays possible record-breaker of an egg
GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - Gilmer resident Louis Forte’ discovered something egg-xtraordinary in his hens’ nest last week. One of the chickens laid an egg that was larger than usual. It measured to three inches long, a little over two inches in diameter, and had a weight of four...
Cedar Fever season is upon us, here are some symptoms to look out for
TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Sneezing, coughing, and runny noses are symptoms of many illnesses but Texas A&M Forestry Service says it also could be from cedar fever which is mostly a winter allergen. “The cedar fever is a bit of a misnomer,” said Karl Flocke, Woodland Ecologist, Texas A&M Forest Service. According to Woodland Ecologist Karl Flocke, […]
KLTV
WebXtra: Longview emergency crews respond to I-20 crash
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTVs Jamey Boyum is on scene at a wreck on I-20 near the Sabine River bridge. The Longview Fire Deparment water rescue came unit was called in but it turned out neither vehicle involved in the wreck was in the water.
KLTV
Longview crews battle workshop fire
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Fire crews raced to a Longview subdivision Saturday night after neighbors reported what they thought were explosions. The incident happened at Hope Dr. and Buckner St. as a workshop was burning next to a residential area. Neighbors said they heard loud “bangs,” then came out to...
After 844 Days in a Tyler, TX Animal Rescue Hank is Going Home!
Dogs make life better; I know that for a fact because after a long stressful day at work my dogs are always waiting for me to walk through the door to show me unconditional love. But dogs need love in return and while there are still currently thousands of dogs waiting for their forever family in a shelter, there is one special dog that just went home for good. We got the tremendous news from Gail and her team at Pets Fur People in Tyler, TX that Hank a dog that had been waiting for his forever family for 844 days was just adopted.
Officials search for missing woman in Gregg County
TYLER, Texas — Gregg County Sheriff's Office is searching for missing person Kathryn Suits. Suits is a 23-year-old White female and was last seen leaving a residence at Lake Cherokee at approximately 4 p.m. Suits is approximately 5'3" and weighs around 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing brown...
19-year-old identified after being arrested in shooting on Rhones Quarter Road in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A 19-year-old man is in custody after a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon in the 5100 block of Rhones Quarter Road around 3:17 p.m., officials said. Police have confirmed that Jacob Gore, of Tyler, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is being held on a $250,000 bond. […]
Comments / 0