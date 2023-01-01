Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Colorado Found a Solution to its Migrant Problem - These Cities Aren't Going to Like itTom HandyDenver, CO
Decades-Old T.J. Maxx Store Permanently Closing on January 14thJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
People experiencing homelessness moving out of Aloft HotelDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Decades-Old McDonald's Permanently Closes - Outlet in Colorado ShuttersTy D.Denver, CO
This City in Colorado Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensDenver, CO
Related
This Is Colorado's Best Restaurant For Pasta
24/7 Wall St. curated a list of the best Italian restaurants for pasta lovers.
Edgewater Inn to Reopen Soon Followed By a Patio Space and Biergarten
Long-time Local 46 owners will keep the iconic restaurant open and develop the back bar and patio.
Westword
Street Feud Has Shuttered After One Year on East Colfax
"It’s with overwhelming sadness that we announce the closing of Street Feud," reads a December 31 Instagram post; the restaurant's last day of service was January 1. This concept from chef Merlin Verrier faced a lot of challenges during its short life. It got its start as a stall at Avanti, where it debuted in August 2019, just six months before COVID-19 upended the restaurant industry. In February 2020, Verrier thought he'd found a space for Street Feud on South Broadway — but the pandemic put a halt to that plan, so it ended up moving into Number Thirty Eight that October.
HGTV's 2023 Dream Home is located in this Denver suburb
MORRISON, Colo. — HGTV's annual Dream Home contest is now open for entries, and the grand prize is located in Denver's backyard. Every year since 1997, the Home & Garden Television network's sweepstakes has featured a newly built, fully furnished home along with other prizes. The 2023 prize package...
Westword
End of an Era: 16th Street Mall McDonald's Closes
Marking the end of an era, the McDonald's located at the start of the 16th Street Mall at Cleveland Place has closed for good, according to a sign posted to the business's entrance. "Dear valued guests. Thank you for your loyalty and business with our company. Unfortunately, we will be...
McDonalds and TJ Maxx to leave 16th Street Mall as renovation project continues
Denver's 16th Street Mall is losing two big chains as 2023 begins, with McDonald’s permanently closing on New Year’s Eve and TJ Maxx set to close January 14th.
Westword
People to Watch 2023: Scott Gilmore, Playground King
Scott Gilmore, deputy executive director of Denver Parks & Recreation, started working in the department eleven years ago, during Michael Hancock’s first term as mayor. After Hancock leaves office, Gilmore will stay on, continuing to help manage what he considers the best parks department in the world. “I love...
Westword
Just Brew It: Longmont's Primitive Beer Is Finding Its Groove
The process for making a beer at Primitive Beer in Longmont is lengthy and challenging. In fact, it doesn’t even start in Longmont. Head brewer Brandon Boldt, who runs Primitive with his wife, Lisa, begins by driving to another brewhouse in the Denver area, where he'll spend anywhere from four hours to three days brewing the batch before transferring the wort, or unfermented beer, to a converted tanker truck.
People experiencing homelessness moving out of Aloft Hotel
Aloft Hotel in downtown Denver.Photo byGoogle Street View. (Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council voted Tuesday to cease leasing Aloft Hotel for use as a homeless shelter after April. The city has spent more than $16 million since 2020 housing people experiencing homelessness in the hotel.
Metro Moves: Western Daughters Butcher Shoppe's second location
Welcome to the Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion briefs here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to savannah.mehrtens@denvergazette.com. Opening soon. Owners of the Western Daughters Butcher Shoppe announced plans for a second location to open...
New NoCo Area Costco Makes Huge Progress. Is It Almost Ready, Finally?
Can you ever have too many Colorado Costco location options? We don't think so. The latest Costco in the Northern Colorado Area is finally almost ready to open its doors. Back when I was a kid, the only Costco around this part of Colorado was in Westminster, Colorado, and it wasn't even called Costco, it was the Price Club—completely dating myself here, sorry. We didn't have a membership so I didn't get to scope it out until years later when a friend had that magical card that got me through the door with him. I only remember this because he bought me seasons 1 and 2 of South Park on VHS. I'm dating myself again, apologies. As soon as I was able to get a membership as an adult, I did. I mean, who doesn't need a box of 126 fruit snacks or a 10-gallon tub of mayo? Northern Colorado finally got a Costco a few years back right off of I-25 in Timnath and one more in the area is finally set to open.
Colorado’s Top Spot Featured on Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives
If you are looking for the best of the best when it comes to food, you might want to take it from a guy who eats for a living. The guy's name is Guy. Guy Fieri, the host of Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives. The highly popular tv show highlighting unique...
Popular grocery store chain opening another new store in Colorado this week
A major grocery store chain is opening another new store location in Colorado this week. Read on to learn more. The popular supermarket chain Natural Grocers recently announced that it would be opening its newest Colorado grocery store location in Denver this week.
Decades-Old T.J. Maxx Store Permanently Closing on January 14th
The store has been a community stalwart. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Patch.com and Denver7.com.
Fire destroys RV parked in Lakewood driveway
One person was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire destroyed an RV and damaged a garage Wednesday morning.
Westword
Did You Resolve to Write for Westword This Year?
Denver's arts scene is booming, and we need some help covering the cultural explosion. We're not looking for rewritten press releases, but stories that inform, entertain and enlighten. Did you just spot a new street mural...or an old street mural newly defaced? Did you discover that your local barista is starring in a new play...one written by the owner of that coffeehouse?
Some Colorado cities want to charge more for plastic bags
Colorado is heading toward a future free of plastic bags and in the meantime, hoping the new 10-cent bag fee is enough to convince shoppers to bring their own bags. Some cities in Colorado believe charging more could make a bigger impact. "If you know you're going to be getting charged 25 cents for a plastic bag then you might start thinking twice," said Louisville Mayor Ashely Stolzmann. Stolzmann says she has seen people at the store go back to their car for bags because of the fee. And she says that's exactly the point of it."The idea is really...
Westword
Twelve Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week
Yeehaw! The National Western Stock Show returns to Denver this weekend, bringing with it more than a century of traditions, starting with the parade through downtown. And did you know the Stock Show is the reason that the Denver City & County Building is illuminated this month?. Keep reading for...
9News
90 new luxury homes coming to historic working ranch in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo — Families will soon be calling a new development on a historic ranch south of Sedalia home. Remuda Ranch, located 13 miles south of Sedalia and about 15 miles southwest of Castle Rock in Douglas County, is a collection of 90 lots in various stages of completion.
Westword
People to Watch 2023: Kourtny Garrett, Downtown Defender
There are plenty of tough jobs these days: restoring the reputation of Southwest Airlines, explaining people's skyrocketing Xcel bills, keeping track of Denver's mayoral candidates. But Kourtny Garrett may have the toughest job of all: Last January, she became the new CEO of the Downtown Denver Partnership, taking over where Tami Door left off after seventeen years heading the downtown booster group. A native of Denver, Garrett had moved to Texas when she was ten and worked on the revitalization of downtown Dallas for nearly two decades, pushing public-private partnerships in that city while watching its urban population grow.
Comments / 0