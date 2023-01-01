ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Westword

Street Feud Has Shuttered After One Year on East Colfax

"It’s with overwhelming sadness that we announce the closing of Street Feud," reads a December 31 Instagram post; the restaurant's last day of service was January 1. This concept from chef Merlin Verrier faced a lot of challenges during its short life. It got its start as a stall at Avanti, where it debuted in August 2019, just six months before COVID-19 upended the restaurant industry. In February 2020, Verrier thought he'd found a space for Street Feud on South Broadway — but the pandemic put a halt to that plan, so it ended up moving into Number Thirty Eight that October.
9NEWS

HGTV's 2023 Dream Home is located in this Denver suburb

MORRISON, Colo. — HGTV's annual Dream Home contest is now open for entries, and the grand prize is located in Denver's backyard. Every year since 1997, the Home & Garden Television network's sweepstakes has featured a newly built, fully furnished home along with other prizes. The 2023 prize package...
Westword

End of an Era: 16th Street Mall McDonald's Closes

Marking the end of an era, the McDonald's located at the start of the 16th Street Mall at Cleveland Place has closed for good, according to a sign posted to the business's entrance. "Dear valued guests. Thank you for your loyalty and business with our company. Unfortunately, we will be...
Westword

People to Watch 2023: Scott Gilmore, Playground King

Scott Gilmore, deputy executive director of Denver Parks & Recreation, started working in the department eleven years ago, during Michael Hancock’s first term as mayor. After Hancock leaves office, Gilmore will stay on, continuing to help manage what he considers the best parks department in the world. “I love...
Westword

Just Brew It: Longmont's Primitive Beer Is Finding Its Groove

The process for making a beer at Primitive Beer in Longmont is lengthy and challenging. In fact, it doesn’t even start in Longmont. Head brewer Brandon Boldt, who runs Primitive with his wife, Lisa, begins by driving to another brewhouse in the Denver area, where he'll spend anywhere from four hours to three days brewing the batch before transferring the wort, or unfermented beer, to a converted tanker truck.
99.9 The Point

New NoCo Area Costco Makes Huge Progress. Is It Almost Ready, Finally?

Can you ever have too many Colorado Costco location options? We don't think so. The latest Costco in the Northern Colorado Area is finally almost ready to open its doors. Back when I was a kid, the only Costco around this part of Colorado was in Westminster, Colorado, and it wasn't even called Costco, it was the Price Club—completely dating myself here, sorry. We didn't have a membership so I didn't get to scope it out until years later when a friend had that magical card that got me through the door with him. I only remember this because he bought me seasons 1 and 2 of South Park on VHS. I'm dating myself again, apologies. As soon as I was able to get a membership as an adult, I did. I mean, who doesn't need a box of 126 fruit snacks or a 10-gallon tub of mayo? Northern Colorado finally got a Costco a few years back right off of I-25 in Timnath and one more in the area is finally set to open.
Westword

Did You Resolve to Write for Westword This Year?

Denver's arts scene is booming, and we need some help covering the cultural explosion. We're not looking for rewritten press releases, but stories that inform, entertain and enlighten. Did you just spot a new street mural...or an old street mural newly defaced? Did you discover that your local barista is starring in a new play...one written by the owner of that coffeehouse?
CBS Denver

Some Colorado cities want to charge more for plastic bags

Colorado is heading toward a future free of plastic bags and in the meantime, hoping the new 10-cent bag fee is enough to convince shoppers to bring their own bags. Some cities in Colorado believe charging more could make a bigger impact. "If you know you're going to be getting charged 25 cents for a plastic bag then you might start thinking twice," said Louisville Mayor Ashely Stolzmann. Stolzmann says she has seen people at the store go back to their car for bags because of the fee. And she says that's exactly the point of it."The idea is really...
Westword

Twelve Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

Yeehaw! The National Western Stock Show returns to Denver this weekend, bringing with it more than a century of traditions, starting with the parade through downtown. And did you know the Stock Show is the reason that the Denver City & County Building is illuminated this month?. Keep reading for...
Westword

People to Watch 2023: Kourtny Garrett, Downtown Defender

There are plenty of tough jobs these days: restoring the reputation of Southwest Airlines, explaining people's skyrocketing Xcel bills, keeping track of Denver's mayoral candidates. But Kourtny Garrett may have the toughest job of all: Last January, she became the new CEO of the Downtown Denver Partnership, taking over where Tami Door left off after seventeen years heading the downtown booster group. A native of Denver, Garrett had moved to Texas when she was ten and worked on the revitalization of downtown Dallas for nearly two decades, pushing public-private partnerships in that city while watching its urban population grow.
