FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Thrift Shop in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAvondale Estates, GA
Starting the New Year With a Georgia Institution, Smiles and A Side of Fries at The VarsityDeanLandAtlanta, GA
A Day Trip to Atlanta, GeorgiaEast Coast TravelerAtlanta, GA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Affordable Luxury Apartments In AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
Eagles center Jason Kelce couldn't care less about clinching No. 1 seed after loss to Saints
All-Pro center Jason Kelce and the Philadelphia Eagles let a golden opportunity slip away on Sunday, failing to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC after an ugly loss to the New Orleans Saints 20-10. However, following the Eagles' disastrous loss, Kelce's mind wasn't on grabbing home-field advantage or...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Former Dodgers Outfielder Signs with New York Club
Billy McKinney made his major league debut in 2018 with the New York Mets then went on to spend two and half years in Toronto. Then at the end of the 2020 season, McKinney was claimed off waivers by the Brewers. But his time in Milwaukee didn't last long as he was traded back to New York by the Mets and then was DFA'd just two months later.
2023 Mock Draft Monday 8.0 (3 Rounds)
This will be the final Mock Draft Monday of the season! After this, we’ll be shifting to the 2023 offseason Mock Drafts, and I’ll be doing full seven round selections for the Falcons. After beating the Cardinals, the Falcons are slated to pick 7th via Tankathon. This is...
NFL mulling over three options to resolve Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals postponement
The NFL reportedly has three specific paths forward to resolve the postponed game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals from Week 17. One of the biggest stories not just in the NFL, but nationally was the tragic events during the pivotal “Monday Night Football” between the Bills and Bengals earlier this week. In the first quarter of the game between Super Bowl contenders, Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed after taking a hard hit to his chest while making a tackle.
Latest Damar Hamlin report provides potentially good news
Damar Hamlin is fighting for his life right now. Less than 24 hours ago he was preparing to play for the Buffalo Bills in a big matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals on "Monday Night Football". And now he's fighting for his life, potentially because of a collision he took in...
Friend shares medical update on Bills' Damar Hamlin
Rooney added the following message to those questioning his sourcing: “Source is me – His friend and marketing rep.”. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.
Bengals reporter provides update on Bills' Damar Hamlin
A Cincinnati-based reporter shared an update Monday night regarding Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately...
Bryan Reynolds trade talk heating up; could Yankees get it done?
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is taking a conservative approach regarding the left field position, waiting patiently to strike if a great opportunity arises. The free-agent market is incredibly thin, with Jurickson Profar likely the top available target, but the trade market offers far more promise. The Yankees...
Commanders reportedly make QB decision for Week 18
The Washington Commanders have benched quarterback Carson Wentz and will turn back to Taylor Heinicke, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Heinicke expects to start Sunday in Washington’s season finale against the Dallas Cowboys. However, rookie and fifth-round draft pick Sam Howell will also play in the game. Many...
NBC Analyst Cris Collinsworth Compares Steelers Rookie QB1 Kenny Pickett To Patrick Mahomes After Game-Winning Drive
It was expected that the Pittsburgh Steelers would take a quarterback in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft following the retirement of future Hall of Famer, Ben Roethlisberger. The front office and head coach, Mike Tomlin decided to go with the guy they were most familiar with, selecting Kenny Pickett out of the University of Pittsburgh with the 20th overall pick. He started as the second string behind free agent signee, Mitch Trubisky, but took over at halftime of the team’s Week 4 contest against the New York Jets and has held the #1 spot ever since, aside from missing one start due to a concussion.
Nick Bosa makes surprising admission about Jarrett Stidham
The San Francisco 49ers’ defense surprisingly struggled against Jarrett Stidham and the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, and defensive lineman Nick Bosa made an unusual admission about why that might have been. Though the 49ers escaped with a 37-34 overtime win, Stidham threw for 365 yards and three touchdowns...
Darvin Ham: Lakers Staff Decided To Shut Russell Westbrook Down At Halftime Against Hornets Due To Foot Soreness
With Anthony Davis already out, there is little room for error for the Los Angeles Lakers as everyone must step up in order to keep things afloat. One player who is extremely important in that regard is Russell Westbrook as his playmaking has been huge for the rest of the role players on the team.
Six players from hyped 2022 recruiting class among those fleeing Texas A&M
Per On3, the Aggies — who finished 5-7 in 2022 — lead college football with players who transferred out with 27. Of those players, six are from the much-ballyhooed top recruiting class of 2022. Cornerback Denver Harris and WR Chris Marshall were five-star recruits. Harris left for LSU, and Marshall is heading to Ole Miss.
Baldy on what makes Brock Purdy better than Jimmy Garoppolo for the 49ers
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo may have been playing the best football of his career before going down with a broken foot in Week 13. Rookie Brock Purdy stepped in at quarterback, and the San Francisco 49ers haven't missed a beat. Many would say that the 49ers even look better with Purdy,...
Insider: Broncos' coaching search could cost GM George Paton his job
Sports Illustrated NFL Insider Albert Breer believes Denver's ownership group, the Walton-Penner family, will do whatever it takes to get a respected head coach -- even if it has to fire GM George Paton. "If the owners need to bring in a certain GM to attract a coach, that's where...
Guardians Take A Flyer On Former Phillies Outfielder
The Cleveland Guardians have added a depth piece to their roster. Early on Wednesday morning, the team signed outfielder Roman Quinn to a minor league deal and gave him an invitation to spring training. The 29-year-old broke into the big leagues in 2016 with the Philadelphia Phillies, appearing in 15...
