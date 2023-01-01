Read full article on original website
James Smith
3d ago
loved this show ❤️ 👏 not many of these kinds of shows have made an impact on TV history, such as this and little house on the prairie both I watched with my father great memories period...
Reply(3)
10
Related
Actress Kirstie Alley Became A Recluse Before Her Untimely Death, Source Spills
Kirstie Alley was pretty lonely prior to her untimely death, Radar reported. “She’s constantly bent out of shape, letting everything upset her, and making calls at all hours to complain about the people who’ve wronged her, real or imagined,” a source told the outlet.The insider revealed that the Cheers alum, who died after a battle with cancer, didn't have many people to rely on during her final years. “She has a housekeeper and a gardener who she communicates with — but other than that she doesn’t see much of anyone anymore,” said the source.“The fear is she’s having a midlife...
Chris Ledesma dead at 64 – The Simpsons legend dies after working on every episode for 33 years since its 1989 premiere
THE Simpsons legend Chris Ledesma has died at the age of 64 after working on the cartoon for more than three decades. The music editor, from California, passed away after stepping down in May 2022. A tribute to Ledesma appeared on the episode “My Life as a Vlog” that aired...
Broadway Star Courtney Reed Engaged to Former College Boyfriend After Reconnecting Years Later
"We had no idea our little meet up would end up like this!" Courtney Reed, who currently stars as Satine in the national tour of Moulin Rouge!, tells PEOPLE of her engagement to Nick Pflederer Broadway star Courtney Reed is getting her happily ever after, and it was all thanks to the series of events that led her back to an old flame in her hometown. The Aladdin actress, 38, posted a touching video on her Instagram recapping her 2022 over Jaymes Young's "Happiest Year," showing moments that...
Ron Howard Says He Would ‘Probably’ Return to Acting If His Daughter Bryce Dallas Howard Cast Him
Before he won an Oscar for “A Beautiful Mind” and directed classic films like “Apollo 13” and “Cocoon,” Ron Howard was one of America’s most popular screen actors. Beginning his career as a child star on “The Andy Griffith Show,” he went on to become a household name in the 1970s for his roles in “Happy Days” and “American Graffiti.” But in the years since he has primarily spent his time working behind the camera (save for his memorable stint as the narrator on “Arrested Development”). And in a new interview with Variety, Howard revealed that he would only return to...
‘Gunsmoke’ Actor Amanda Blake Had the Most Kitty Russell Reason Why She Stopped Dating Men
'Gunsmoke' star Amanda Blake once explained why she stopped dating men for a while, which instantly recalled how Miss Kitty Russell would think.
Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis
Tim Commerford, member of the rock band "Rage Against the Machine," has announced that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, NBC News reports. Commerford, a bassist, says that he has been performing with the band while already knowing the diagnosis, and had his prostate removed prior to the band's most recent tour.
A young Joan Collins had a secret affair with Harry Belafonte at a time when interracial romance was restricted
Joan Collins in 1954Photo byUnknown; Public Domain Image. British actress and author Dame Joan Collins, age 89, as of December 2022 has had a distinguished career on TV and in the movies.
The ‘Gunsmoke’ Actor With the Highest Net Worth Quit the Show Early
'Gunsmoke' boasted an impressive cast including James Arness, Amanda Blake, Milburn Stone, Dennis Weaver, and others, but the one with the highest net worth may surprise you.
Jim Nabors Married Stan Cadwallader After 38 Years of Dating: Meet the Gomer Pyle Actor’s Spouse
As Gomer Pyle on The Andy Griffith Show, Jim Nabors was a true scene stealer. He continued his comedy and singing career well beyond the CBS series up until he announced his retirement in 2014. One year earlier, he married his longtime partner, Stan Cadwallader. Keep scrolling to learn more about the late actor’s husband.
‘Gunsmoke’: James Arness Asked Michael Learned for a Date After Their On-Screen Kiss
Michael Learned of 'The Waltons' once shared that James Arness asked her on a date after they shared a kiss on 'Gunsmoke.'
Kirstie Alley's heartbreaking last appearance unearthed before her death at age 71
Kirstie Alley's last appearance has been unearthed, after she died from cancer at the age of 71. The actress was famed for her role as Rebecca Howe in the US sitcom Cheers in the 1980s and 1990s. Three months before her death, Kirstie posted what would be her last appearance...
Here’s Who Took Miss Kitty Russell’s Place on ‘Gunsmoke’ After Amanda Blake Left
After Amanda Blake left 'Gunsmoke,' here's a look at who replaced Miss Kitty Russell as the owner of the Long Branch.
John Wayne ‘Bullied’ a Child Actor After He Took Over ‘Hondo’ Directing Duties
'Hondo' actor Geraldine Page once revealed that John Wayne took out his frustration on child actor Lee Aaker when he wouldn't do what he was asked.
Alicia Witt Explains Why She Hasn’t Been in Any Hallmark Movies This Year
Will Alicia Witt ever appear in another Hallmark movie? The actor weighed in on her future with the network in a recent tweet.
AOL Corp
Autopsy confirms cause of death for Tina Turner's 'beloved' son Ronnie Turner
An autopsy of Tina Turner's son Ronnie Turner shows he died of complications related to late-stage cancer, as well as cardiovascular disease, officials said Tuesday. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's office revealed the primary cause of death as complications of metastatic colon carcinoma, which is when the cancer has spread to other organs. Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, in which a buildup of fats and cholesterol obstructs blood flow, was given as a significant condition that contributed to his death.
‘He’s not my “late” husband’: Iman speaks of grief over death of David Bowie
The supermodel also discusses changing the fashion industry and resisting ageing cliches
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
RIP: Black celebrities who passed away in 2022
We lost many high-profile Black figures this year, from esteemed elders who blazed paths to young stars who met tragic ends at the hands of others or by suicide. Here we’ve highlighted just a few of the celebrities who died this year but left legacies that will be felt well beyond 2022.
Kathie Lee Gifford's Daughter Cassidy Is Expecting Her First Baby with Husband Ben Wierda
The model and her beau, who tied the knot in 2020, announced their exciting baby news on Friday Cassidy Gifford and Ben Wierda are expecting their first child! On Friday, the daughter of former Today show co-host Kathie Lee Gifford and the late NFL star Frank Gifford posted a picture of three Christmas stockings hanging against an elegant white fireplace, with the one in the middle being relatively smaller than the others. "Our little peanut arriving June 2023🙏 Jeremiah 1:5," Cassidy, 29, explained in the caption. "A whole lot extra to be praising Jesus...
Charlbi Dean's cause of death revealed after 'Triangle of Sadness' star died at age 32
Actor-model Charlbi Dean, known for "Triangle of Sadness," died in August. The New York City medical examiner revealed her cause of death Wednesday.
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
Comments / 12