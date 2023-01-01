ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

James Smith
3d ago

loved this show ❤️ 👏 not many of these kinds of shows have made an impact on TV history, such as this and little house on the prairie both I watched with my father great memories period...

OK! Magazine

Actress Kirstie Alley Became A Recluse Before Her Untimely Death, Source Spills

Kirstie Alley was pretty lonely prior to her untimely death, Radar reported. “She’s constantly bent out of shape, letting everything upset her, and making calls at all hours to complain about the people who’ve wronged her, real or imagined,” a source told the outlet.The insider revealed that the Cheers alum, who died after a battle with cancer, didn't have many people to rely on during her final years. “She has a housekeeper and a gardener who she communicates with — but other than that she doesn’t see much of anyone anymore,” said the source.“The fear is she’s having a midlife...
People

Broadway Star Courtney Reed Engaged to Former College Boyfriend After Reconnecting Years Later

"We had no idea our little meet up would end up like this!" Courtney Reed, who currently stars as Satine in the national tour of Moulin Rouge!, tells PEOPLE of her engagement to Nick Pflederer Broadway star Courtney Reed is getting her happily ever after, and it was all thanks to the series of events that led her back to an old flame in her hometown. The Aladdin actress, 38, posted a touching video on her Instagram recapping her 2022 over Jaymes Young's "Happiest Year," showing moments that...
IndieWire

Ron Howard Says He Would ‘Probably’ Return to Acting If His Daughter Bryce Dallas Howard Cast Him

Before he won an Oscar for “A Beautiful Mind” and directed classic films like “Apollo 13” and “Cocoon,” Ron Howard was one of America’s most popular screen actors. Beginning his career as a child star on “The Andy Griffith Show,” he went on to become a household name in the 1970s for his roles in “Happy Days” and “American Graffiti.” But in the years since he has primarily spent his time working behind the camera (save for his memorable stint as the narrator on “Arrested Development”). And in a new interview with Variety, Howard revealed that he would only return to...
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Tim Commerford, member of the rock band "Rage Against the Machine," has announced that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, NBC News reports. Commerford, a bassist, says that he has been performing with the band while already knowing the diagnosis, and had his prostate removed prior to the band's most recent tour.
AOL Corp

Autopsy confirms cause of death for Tina Turner's 'beloved' son Ronnie Turner

An autopsy of Tina Turner's son Ronnie Turner shows he died of complications related to late-stage cancer, as well as cardiovascular disease, officials said Tuesday. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's office revealed the primary cause of death as complications of metastatic colon carcinoma, which is when the cancer has spread to other organs. Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, in which a buildup of fats and cholesterol obstructs blood flow, was given as a significant condition that contributed to his death.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

RIP: Black celebrities who passed away in 2022

We lost many high-profile Black figures this year, from esteemed elders who blazed paths to young stars who met tragic ends at the hands of others or by suicide. Here we’ve highlighted just a few of the celebrities who died this year but left legacies that will be felt well beyond 2022.
TEXAS STATE
People

Kathie Lee Gifford's Daughter Cassidy Is Expecting Her First Baby with Husband Ben Wierda

The model and her beau, who tied the knot in 2020, announced their exciting baby news on Friday Cassidy Gifford and Ben Wierda are expecting their first child! On Friday, the daughter of former Today show co-host Kathie Lee Gifford and the late NFL star Frank Gifford posted a picture of three Christmas stockings hanging against an elegant white fireplace, with the one in the middle being relatively smaller than the others. "Our little peanut arriving June 2023🙏 Jeremiah 1:5," Cassidy, 29, explained in the caption. "A whole lot extra to be praising Jesus...
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch

Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...

