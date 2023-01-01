Read full article on original website
Political science and sociology double major driven to make communitywide impact
Ever since he was a child, Illinois State University senior Lawrence Landfair has been enthusiastic about engaging in politics to make his mark on the world. “I remember watching presidential debates and primaries, even though I didn’t understand what they were saying,” said Landfair, a political science and sociology double major. “But I found it interesting that there are people out there trying to make the world a better place in some capacity.”
Equity in biomathematics focus of international conference
Biomathematics is a newer field. At the interface of biology, mathematics, and computer science, biomathematics has had a champion with Illinois State University since its earliest days. Even though the field is new, biomathematics faces the same obstacles to equity as any other STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) field.
