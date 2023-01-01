Ever since he was a child, Illinois State University senior Lawrence Landfair has been enthusiastic about engaging in politics to make his mark on the world. “I remember watching presidential debates and primaries, even though I didn’t understand what they were saying,” said Landfair, a political science and sociology double major. “But I found it interesting that there are people out there trying to make the world a better place in some capacity.”

NORMAL, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO