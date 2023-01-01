ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

sdstandardnow.com

Noem should use her new flamethrower to light a fire under S.D.’s economy. Our GDP has been lagging, big time.

For the longest time now, Gov. Kristi Noem has been pushing the canard that South Dakota has the strongest economy in the country. Last November she put out a statement that said that “in this tumultuous sea of negative economic news, South Dakota stands tall as a lighthouse – an example that Freedom (her capitalization) and personal responsibility lead to sustained economic growth.”
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
wnax.com

Tony Venhuizen Resigns from the SD Board of Regents

The South Dakota Board of Regents says that board member Tony Venhuizen of Sioux Falls has resigned. He has been elected to the state House of Representatives and will be sworn in on Saturday. He says he enjoyed his time on the Board……. Venhuizen says the Regents worked to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
hubcityradio.com

Marty Jackley address the drug issues in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- As South Dakota Attorney General-elect Marty Jackley prepares to take the oath of office for another four year term, he says there are crime issues he is concerned about. Jackley says the state does have some dollars available for anti-drug education. Jackley says they have a good background...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
southdakotasearchlight.com

Noem hires Mitchell superintendent as secretary of education

Gov. Kristi Noem announced Tuesday that she has appointed Joe Graves as secretary of the South Dakota Department of Education. His appointment will be effective Jan. 10. He succeeds Secretary Tiffany Sanderson, who has accepted a job as president of Lake Area Technical College. “Joe is a wonderful fit to...
MITCHELL, SD
mitchellnow.com

Noem appoints Joe Graves as Education Secretary

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Gov. Kristi Noem appointed Joe Graves as Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Education. Joe’s appointment will be effective January 10th. Joe is replacing Secretary Tiffany Sanderson, who has accepted a job as president of Lake Area Technical College. “Joe is a wonderful...
IOWA STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

Climate change is pushing wildfire smoke farther east in South Dakota

South Dakotans like to brag about their clean air, and for the most part, they’re right. But that boast isn’t as true as it once was, especially in the half of the state to the right of the Missouri River on a map – a region known as East River. Five East River cities have […] The post Climate change is pushing wildfire smoke farther east in South Dakota appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
WYOMING STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota ranked fifth worst state for winter weather damage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -According to a new Stacker.com article, total property damages from winter weather in South Dakota are estimated to reach $6.6 million. Winter is coming: Can homeowners withstand another polar vortex this year?. It's that time of year again. The days get shorter, nights get...
KANSAS STATE
q957.com

South Dakota Inaugural is Saturday

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — The 2023 South Dakota Inaugural is Saturday, January 7th, in Pierre. The day starts on the third floor of the Capitol at 11 am where House and Senate members take their oath. Governor Noem and other officers will be sworn in at noon. Those events are free and open to the public. Tickets to the Capitol Ball and Inaugural Ball are $25. They can be purchased at sdinaugrual.com The 2023 session opens on January 10th.
PIERRE, SD
KCAU 9 News

Road conditions still rough in southeast South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Road conditions are not good yet this morning in parts of South Dakota. The South Dakota Department of Transportation’s 511 road map listed this condition for Interstate 90 from the Chamberlain exit at 4:51 a.m.: from SD-50 North-Chamberlain Exit 265 to Mount Vernon-Exit 319 – snow with NO TRAVEL ADVISED […]
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Snow for the history records in South Dakota, Southwest MN

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s storm should be one for the historical records in several communities across South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota. Total snowfall reported snowfall as of noon today (Jan. 3) include 12 inches and 16 inches in Humboldt and even 20 inches in Armour. Armour had 26.5 inches as of 4 p.m., according to KELOLAND meteorologist Jay Trobec.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Panhandle Post

South Dakota extends in-state tuition to Wisconsin, Illinois

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s six public universities plan to offer in-state tuition rates to students from Wisconsin and Illinois by next fall. The South Dakota Advantage plan has until now offered in-state tuition to undergraduates and graduate students from Colorado, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wyoming residents, the Argus Leader reported Thursday. The Board of Regents voted to add Wisconsin and Illinois to the list earlier this month.
ILLINOIS STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota plow drivers rescue 50 people in mid-December snowstorm

Dakota News Now brings you the latest news and weather from across South Dakota, western Minnesota, and northwestern Iowa. Dakota News Now Morning News - VOD - clipped version. Victim’s family questions commutation of father’s killer. Updated: Dec. 30, 2022 at 6:58 PM CST. Livestream and VOD for...
MINNESOTA STATE
gowatertown.net

South Dakota digs out from another winter storm (Audio)

WATERTOWN, S.D.–A nasty winter storm that dumped heavy snow across southeast and south central South Dakota Tuesday has, for the most part, exited the region today. National Weather Service forecaster Mike Connolly says some lingering light snow will hang around today, but it won’t amount to much…. Official...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

