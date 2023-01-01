Read full article on original website
Noem should use her new flamethrower to light a fire under S.D.’s economy. Our GDP has been lagging, big time.
For the longest time now, Gov. Kristi Noem has been pushing the canard that South Dakota has the strongest economy in the country. Last November she put out a statement that said that “in this tumultuous sea of negative economic news, South Dakota stands tall as a lighthouse – an example that Freedom (her capitalization) and personal responsibility lead to sustained economic growth.”
South Dakota responds to criticism, says it answered tribal storm needs
The Rosebud Sioux Tribe issued an emergency declaration in response to recent winter storms, which partially buried homes across the reservation and resulted in at least six deaths
Tony Venhuizen Resigns from the SD Board of Regents
The South Dakota Board of Regents says that board member Tony Venhuizen of Sioux Falls has resigned. He has been elected to the state House of Representatives and will be sworn in on Saturday. He says he enjoyed his time on the Board……. Venhuizen says the Regents worked to...
Marty Jackley address the drug issues in South Dakota
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- As South Dakota Attorney General-elect Marty Jackley prepares to take the oath of office for another four year term, he says there are crime issues he is concerned about. Jackley says the state does have some dollars available for anti-drug education. Jackley says they have a good background...
Noem hires Mitchell superintendent as secretary of education
Gov. Kristi Noem announced Tuesday that she has appointed Joe Graves as secretary of the South Dakota Department of Education. His appointment will be effective Jan. 10. He succeeds Secretary Tiffany Sanderson, who has accepted a job as president of Lake Area Technical College. “Joe is a wonderful fit to...
Noem appoints Joe Graves as Education Secretary
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Gov. Kristi Noem appointed Joe Graves as Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Education. Joe’s appointment will be effective January 10th. Joe is replacing Secretary Tiffany Sanderson, who has accepted a job as president of Lake Area Technical College. “Joe is a wonderful...
South Dakota laws going into effect in 2023
South Dakota joins 22 other states where higher minimum wage laws take effect for 2023.
Climate change is pushing wildfire smoke farther east in South Dakota
South Dakotans like to brag about their clean air, and for the most part, they’re right. But that boast isn’t as true as it once was, especially in the half of the state to the right of the Missouri River on a map – a region known as East River. Five East River cities have […] The post Climate change is pushing wildfire smoke farther east in South Dakota appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
South Dakota ranked fifth worst state for winter weather damage
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -According to a new Stacker.com article, total property damages from winter weather in South Dakota are estimated to reach $6.6 million. Winter is coming: Can homeowners withstand another polar vortex this year?. It's that time of year again. The days get shorter, nights get...
South Dakota Inaugural is Saturday
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — The 2023 South Dakota Inaugural is Saturday, January 7th, in Pierre. The day starts on the third floor of the Capitol at 11 am where House and Senate members take their oath. Governor Noem and other officers will be sworn in at noon. Those events are free and open to the public. Tickets to the Capitol Ball and Inaugural Ball are $25. They can be purchased at sdinaugrual.com The 2023 session opens on January 10th.
Governor Burgum: North Dakota will become "first state in the nation" to offer internet access to all citizens
(Fargo, ND) -- During his state of the state address Tuesday, Governor Doug Burgum talked about efforts aimed at providing Internet access to everyone in the state. "We do continue to make strides towards our goal of being the first state in the nation to reach 100 percent of our citizens with fast, reliable broadband," Burgum.
Road conditions still rough in southeast South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Road conditions are not good yet this morning in parts of South Dakota. The South Dakota Department of Transportation’s 511 road map listed this condition for Interstate 90 from the Chamberlain exit at 4:51 a.m.: from SD-50 North-Chamberlain Exit 265 to Mount Vernon-Exit 319 – snow with NO TRAVEL ADVISED […]
Things to watch for as Neb. Legislature session begins
LINCOLN — The 2023 session of the Nebraska Legislature opens Wednesday, and Day 1 will set the tone for a 90-day session focused on adopting a new, two-year budget and deciding how to use a record-high surplus of funds. Following the swearing-in of 13 newly elected state senators and...
Snow for the history records in South Dakota, Southwest MN
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s storm should be one for the historical records in several communities across South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota. Total snowfall reported snowfall as of noon today (Jan. 3) include 12 inches and 16 inches in Humboldt and even 20 inches in Armour. Armour had 26.5 inches as of 4 p.m., according to KELOLAND meteorologist Jay Trobec.
No snow days for South Dakota farmers
Charles and Jessica Liesinger have a cattle and sheep operation just outside of Bridgewater. They say this is the worst snow storm they have ever experienced.
First babies of 2023 welcomed at South Dakota hospitals
The first babies of 2023 have arrived!
South Dakota extends in-state tuition to Wisconsin, Illinois
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s six public universities plan to offer in-state tuition rates to students from Wisconsin and Illinois by next fall. The South Dakota Advantage plan has until now offered in-state tuition to undergraduates and graduate students from Colorado, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wyoming residents, the Argus Leader reported Thursday. The Board of Regents voted to add Wisconsin and Illinois to the list earlier this month.
University’s latest survey shows rising risk of recession
OMAHA — Creighton University’s latest survey of manufacturing supply managers in a region including Nebraska, Kansas and Missouri signals a rising risk this year of a recession. “Not since April and May of 2020, the middle of the 2020 recession, has the overall index fallen below growth neutral...
South Dakota plow drivers rescue 50 people in mid-December snowstorm
Dakota News Now brings you the latest news and weather from across South Dakota, western Minnesota, and northwestern Iowa. Dakota News Now Morning News - VOD - clipped version. Victim’s family questions commutation of father’s killer. Updated: Dec. 30, 2022 at 6:58 PM CST. Livestream and VOD for...
South Dakota digs out from another winter storm (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–A nasty winter storm that dumped heavy snow across southeast and south central South Dakota Tuesday has, for the most part, exited the region today. National Weather Service forecaster Mike Connolly says some lingering light snow will hang around today, but it won’t amount to much…. Official...
