WHAS 11

Moscow murder suspect Bryan Kohberger waives extradition to Idaho

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Bryan Christopher Kohberger, the suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students, has waived his extradition to Idaho in a hearing in Monroe County, Pennsylvania on Tuesday, according to WNEP. "Waiving" his extradition to Idaho means that Kohberger is not fighting the extradition...
WHAS 11

Family of Idaho murders suspect 'promote his presumption of innocence'

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The parents of the suspect in the University of Idaho murders case have released a statement for the first time since their son’s arrest. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old Washington State University Ph.D. student, was arrested on Friday in connection with the deaths of four University of Idaho students.
WHAS 11

'We pray each day for them' | Family of Moscow murder suspect releases statement on arrest

MOSCOW, Idaho — The attorney for the man accused of murdering four University of Idaho students in early November has released a statement on behalf of the suspect's family. 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, a Ph.D. student in the Washington State University (WSU) criminal justice program, was arrested in Pennsylvania early Friday morning in connection to the murders. He is currently still in jail awaiting extradition back to Idaho.
