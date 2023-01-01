Michigan Man Discovers Deer Hunting Setup Near Children’s Playground, Issues Warning to Neighbors

(Getty Images/ NoDerog)

A Michigan man came across something kind of frightening recently while out walking his dog. According to reports, the man discovered a deer hunting set up just yards away from a popular playground.

Most People Don’t Expect To See A Deer Hunting Setup When They Take Their Dog Out For A Stroll

The Michigan man would never have imagined coming across this unusual sight while taking his dog out on a popular hiking trail near a popular park. However, this is exactly what Brandon McGhan came across recently. First, McGhan recalls, he saw deer feed scattered around the area. Then, he found the hunting blind complete with a space heater.

“I was coming down the trail, the trail is right there and I looked over and I could see the blind a little bit and I was like that’s odd,” McGhan relates of the find.

“I know you’re not supposed to be hunting back here,” he adds. This is a frustrating find, McGhan says, because it could lead to some major tragedy as the blind sits near Graves park which includes a playground for children.

“More so it’s annoying,” the Michigan man says.

“I don’t want my dog to get shot,” he says. “And I don’t want to get shot.”

McGhan Knew He Had To Let The Neighbors Know What Was Happening

After making the unexpected discovery along the trail, McGhan knew that he had to let the neighbors know what was happening. Especially since groups of kids often play at the park that sits right off the popular trail.

“I looked on Google Maps. It’s like 50 yards directly from this pinpoint is the kid’s playground and there’s a basketball court right there,” McGhan relates.

“There are a lot of people that walk back here,” the Michigan man adds. “Kids walk back here and it’s just plain wrong.”

McGhan mentions that hunters know the rules that need to be followed to ensure community safety. And what he found along this trail doesn’t take any of this into account, he says.

“Anyone that hunts they know how many rules you have to follow and how responsible you have to be,” McGhan says. “This just goes against all of that.”

McGhan snapped a few pics of the deer hunting setup along with a video. He posted these to the Nextdoor app hoping to make others aware of the situation. He also hoped that being called out like this would scare the hunter off. McGhan also made a call to the authorities at the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. These officials responded to the complaint, even coming out to the deer hunting set up to remove a trail cam the hunter had set up.

Thankfully, the blind and the heater were soon removed. McGhan hopes that this will encourage others to think twice before putting others in danger. Plus, McGhan says, state officials are aware of the issues and are keeping a sharp eye out for any other problems.