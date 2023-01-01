ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Man shot by Aurora Police during domestic violence call

By ALEX EDWARDS, ALEX.EDWARDS@GAZETTE.COM
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RA6Oq_0k0MpbNC00
DENVER GAZETTE FILE PHOTO

One man was shot and injured by Aurora Police after acting uncooperatively during a domestic violence call. He was taken to an area hospital Saturday night after police responded to the 1200 block of north Chambers Road.

When police arrived, they found multiple people at a home. Police determined there was probable cause to arrest Juan Ruiz-Reta, 38, for domestic violence related harassment and criminal mischief. During the arrest, another man became involved, resulting in an Aurora Police Officer shooting him in the lower leg.

Immediately after, Aurora Police applied a tourniquet and called for an ambulance. When he was taken to the hospital, he was awake and talking, according to police. Police say hospital staff told them the injuries were not life threatening.

The incident was first reported by Aurora Police Chief Art Acevedo at 12:15 a.m. Sunday. An update was released by APD at 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

In keeping with longstanding department policy, the officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave while the Critical Incident Response Team conducts an investigation. The team conducts independent, multi-agency investigations into officer-involved shootings that occur in Arapahoe, Douglas and Elbert County.

The domestic violence investigation will be conducted by Aurora's Major Crimes Homicide Unit. Both investigations are ongoing and updates for the officer involved shooting case will come from the Critical Incident Response Team.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

Victim identified in fatal Aurora shooting

Officials released the identity of the 25-year-old victim of a fatal shooting in Aurora on Dec. 28. The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office performed an autopsy on Robert Junior Cain, 25, following the December shooting and officials confirmed that his manner of death was homicide due to gunshot wounds, authorities said in a news release.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Loveland police arrest suspect in fentanyl death involving 15-year-old

Police in Loveland have made an arrest in connection with the July 2022 death of a 15-year-old from fentanyl poisoning. Officers have arrested a 30-year-old male in the overdose death. On July 21, 2022, shortly before 7:45 a.m. officers responded to a medical call in the 1300 block of North Washington Street in Loveland. When officers arrived, they were given information that the teenaged male was found unresponsive and not breathing. The teen was rushed to the hospital and then airlifted to Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora where he later died. The suspect, identified as Samuel Strait, was arrested Dec. 29, 2022 and faces charges of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death and distribution to a minor, both felonies. 
LOVELAND, CO
1310kfka.com

Loveland woman arrested on attempted murder charges on New Year’s Eve

A woman was arrested on charged of attempted murder and felony menacing in Loveland on New Year’s Eve. Police arrived at a home on the 1100 block of East Seventh Street late Saturday night for reports of a domestic disturbance involving a gun. Police claim a woman fired a gun at a man, but the bullet missed, according to the Loveland Reporter-Herald. He was treated for unrelated, minor injuries. The woman was cuffed and taken to the Weld County Jail. Read more at https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/.
LOVELAND, CO
CBS Denver

Murderer released early from prison linked to deadly hit & run in Aurora

A convicted murderer who was once sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole is now linked to the fatal hit-and-run of a father in Aurora. Cullin Barnes, 45, was arrested and charged for his alleged involvement in the death of Jason Lyman in August of 2022.  Barnes was convicted in 1994 of murdering his neighbor, Lorraine Tillman. Barnes was just 16 when he stabbed Tillman multiple times with a kitchen knife after breaking into her Aurora townhome. A judge sentenced him to 84 years in prison without the possibility of parole. However, the Supreme Court ruled juveniles...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Rideshare driver drops woman on side of I-25 before she was killed

Questions remain about the fatal pedestrian crash on Interstate 25 that happened after midnight New Year's Day.Thornton Police say a woman was dropped off on the side of Northbound I-25 near the 470 interchange by a rideshare driver. She then walked into the roadway, and was hit by two cars and killed. One of the cars did not stop. Monday, Police arrested 33-year-old Adam Wooley of Frederick and charged him with hit-and-run involving death. Wooley turned himself in as the driver of the dark pickup truck that sideswiped the woman and did not stop.However, on social media, many are focusing their...
THORNTON, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy