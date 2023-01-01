The thrilling hunt for the next James Bond may be drawing to an end soon. “Bullet Train” star Aaron Taylor-Johnson seems to have emerged as a frontrunner for the 007 role previously occupied by Daniel Craig, according to news reports. The 32-year-old “Avengers: Age of Ultron” actor has reportedly met with Bond producer Barbara Broccoli — and even had a secret audition last year, according to the Daily Mail. A source told Puck News via the Daily Mail that while the screen test went “very well,” nothing has been officially confirmed. The Post reached out to reps for Broccoli and Taylor-Johnson for comment. The “Savages” actor...

1 DAY AGO