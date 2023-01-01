Read full article on original website
Brad Pitt & Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Celebrate NYE Together In Mexico: Report
Now that Brad Pitt, 59, is officially dating Ines de Ramon, 30, it was only fitting that they rang in the new year together. The couple, who started publicly hanging out in mid-November, celebrated New Year’s Eve together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, according to PEOPLE. A source also told the publication that the Bullet Train actor and the jewelry designer are “having fun” together. “They have a good thing going on. There is no stress. Brad is enjoying it,” the source shared.
A Nature-Filled New Year! Jennifer Garner Rings In 2023 Up In The Snowy Mountains With Friends
Jennifer Garner spent the start of 2023 getting in touch with nature. On Monday, January 2, the 13 Going on 30 actress sent warm wishes to her fans on Instagram while spending the holiday weekend hiking in the snowy mountains with friends. "May your new year be filled with bluebird skies and brilliant women, with the health and safety to enjoy every bit of both. ✨," Garner, 50, captioned the multitude of photos from her crew's journey through the white covered hills. BEN AFFLECK & JENNIFER LOPEZ GRAB BREAKFAST WHILE JENNIFER GARNER IS ON MOM DUTY, TAKES SON SAMUEL TO...
Comedy Icon Lou Costello Fathered 4 Children: Get To Know All Of Them
Lou Costello was one half of the famous comedy duo of the 1940s and ’50s, Abbott & Costello. When not on tour performing and making his audience laugh, Lou took out time to parent and care for his children, of which only two are still living. Costello, who with...
‘The Consultant’ Teaser: Christoph Waltz Stars in Prime Video Thriller Series (TV News Roundup)
Prime Video has released the teaser trailer for the upcoming comedic-thriller series “The Consultant,” starring Christoph Waltz. Based on Bentley Little’s 2015 novel of the same name, the eight-episode series revolves around Regus Patoff (Waltz), a consultant who is hired to improve the business at the gaming company CompWare. Under his guidance, the employees begin to experience new and twisted demands. In addition to Waltz, the series stars Nat Wolff, Brittany O’Grady and Aimee Carrero. “The Consultant” is from MGM Television and Amazon Studios. Creator and showrunner Tony Basgallop serves as an executive producer alongside Waltz, Matt Shakman, Steve Stark...
IGN
The Pale Blue Eye: Christian Bale Plays a Different Kind of Dark Night Detective
Netflix’s suspense film The Pale Blue Eye follows Christian Bale’s detective Augustus Landor as he investigates strange murders at West Point military academy in 1830. In this exclusive scene from the Scott Cooper-directed murder mystery, Landor meets an odd young cadet who will prove vital to cracking the case … Edgar Allan Poe, played by Harry Potter veteran Harry Melling. The exclusive clip can be seen via the player above or the embed below.
Frontrunner to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond revealed
The thrilling hunt for the next James Bond may be drawing to an end soon. “Bullet Train” star Aaron Taylor-Johnson seems to have emerged as a frontrunner for the 007 role previously occupied by Daniel Craig, according to news reports. The 32-year-old “Avengers: Age of Ultron” actor has reportedly met with Bond producer Barbara Broccoli — and even had a secret audition last year, according to the Daily Mail. A source told Puck News via the Daily Mail that while the screen test went “very well,” nothing has been officially confirmed. The Post reached out to reps for Broccoli and Taylor-Johnson for comment. The “Savages” actor...
The true story of the g-strings and murders behind Welcome to Chippendales
Murder! Arson! Male strippers! Welcome to the mad origin story of the Chippendales, the famed dance troupe known for its male striptease performances, founded by late Indian entrepreneur Somen "Steve" Banerjee. Hulu's Welcome to Chippendales, from creator Robert Siegel (Pam & Tommy, The Founder), tracks the rise and fall of...
'NCIS' Star Daniela Ruah Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute to Husband
Daniela Ruah is starting off the new year with a loving message for her husband. David Paul Olsen—who Ruah wed in 2014—rang in his 47th birthday on Monday, Jan. 2, prompting a celebratory post from the NCIS: Los Angeles actress on social media. Ruah, 39, took to Instagram...
