ATHENS - The Georgia Bulldogs released exclusive audio of Kirby Smart talking with his team after the 42-41 win over No. 4 Ohio State in the Peach Bowl. The 42-41 win over Ryan Day and the Buckeyes was watched by more than 22 million viewers ESPN said Monday - making it the most-watched game of the season. It propelled the Dawgs to the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Los Angeles to take on Sonny Dykes and the TCU Horned Frogs.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO