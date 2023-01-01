Police in Scotland have sparked outrage for describing pedophiles as “minor-attracted people” in a report. Officials said the language in the year-end report was based on terminology used by the European Union. In a year-end report, Chief Constable Iain Livingstone said police have worked on a project that’s main agenda is “to develop understanding and approach to avoid the victimization of children by engaging Minor-Attracted People (MAPs) and providing them with the necessary support, treatment and guidance to help prevent criminal activities.” The phrasing in the report drew criticism from many in Scotland who said the police were normalizing sex crimes against children, Scotland Daily...

4 DAYS AGO