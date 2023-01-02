Gage Park girl ID'd after ejected from vehicle, killed in rollover crash on I-55

A child was killed in an early Sunday morning crash on Interstate 55 in Cook County, Illinois State Police said.

The crash happened at about 3:15 a.m. in the Stevenson Expressway's northbound lanes at Harlem Avenue near Chicago's Garfield Ridge neighborhood, ISP said. A 12-year-old was a passenger in a vehicle when, for unknown reasons, it lost control and rolled over.

The child, who was ejected from the vehicle, was transported to a local hospital, where she were pronounced dead, ISP said.

The girl has been identified as 12-year-old Jennifer Lopez, of Gage Park, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

All northbound lanes were closed for the crash investigation and traffic was rerouted at Harlem Avenue, ISP said. Police did not immediately provide further information about the crash.